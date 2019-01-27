 Emmanuel Macron to discuss human rights with Egypt′s president | News | DW | 28.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Emmanuel Macron to discuss human rights with Egypt's president

Emmanuel Macron has said he will speak openly on human rights with Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi during a three-day trip to Egypt. Macron said Egypt's human rights policies appear to have worsened under the president.

French President Emmanuel Macron visits the temple of Abu Simbel in southern Egypt (Getty Images/AFP/L. Marin)

French President Emmanuel Macron has said Egypt's human rights record appears to have worsened under general-turned-President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

Macron said he felt the current crackdown on opposition in Egypt, which began after el-Sissi overthrew his elected but divisive Islamist predecessor Mohammed Morsi in 2013, had become worse than under the country's longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak, who was overthrown in the 2011 Arab Spring uprising.

Read more: El-Sissi: Egypt's new strongman

"I think current policies are perceived by intellectuals and Egypt's civil society as tougher than under the Mubarak regime," Macron said on Sunday during a three-day visit to the Arab world's most populated country.

Mubarak, a former air force commander, was jailed for conspiring to kill demonstrators who ended his three-decade rule, but was freed on appeal in 2017.

"I can't see how you can pretend to ensure long-term stability in this country, which was at the heart of the Arab Spring and showed its taste for freedom, and think you can continue to harden beyond what's acceptable or justified for security reasons," Macron added.

The French president said he would "have a confidential dialogue" with el-Sissi on "individual cases" of imprisoned opponents.

Watch video 01:58
Now live
01:58 mins.

Egypt in the age of el-Sissi

Crackdown affects people 'with no threat to the regime'

Macron said the crackdown had extended from political opponents to include members of civil society.

"Today, it is not simply political opponents who are imprisoned but also opponents who are in the traditional democratic camp, who do not threaten the stability of the regime," he said.

"These are journalists, homosexuals, women and men who have convictions but who seem to pose absolutely no threat to the regime."

Read more: Is Egypt heading toward another uprising?

Despite his concerns, when asked if human rights issues could affect arms sales to Egypt — such as one deal under discussion for additional Rafale advanced fighter jets — Macron said the matters were separate.

"I would differentiate between the two subjects, they are not linked for us and they never were," Macron said.

Macron's delegation includes government ministers, two dozen representatives from academic, cultural, and scientific fields and a dozen business leaders, including the heads of Rafale producer Dassault.

Macron is due to meet with el-Sissi on Monday morning, and will later meet with local business leaders and the heads of Egypt's Christian and Muslim communities in his first trip to Egypt since taking office in 2017.

  • Nawal El Saadawi, Die Notwendigkeit einer wirklichen Freiheit in Ägypten (Nawal El Saadawi)

    Uncensored: Muslim women speak about women's rights

    The need for real freedom in Egypt

    The book opens with Nawal El Saadawi, an Egyptian physician, author and well-known women’s rights advocate. She explains why Middle Eastern women have so far failed to make a breakthrough in their fight: "Women can’t be liberated under the patriarchal, imperialistic and militaristic system that determines our lives now. We are governed by power, not justice; by false democracy, not real freedom."

  • Rafah Nached, eine syrische Psychoanalytikerin im Exil (Liberation)

    Uncensored: Muslim women speak about women's rights

    A Syrian psychoanalyst in exile

    Syrian psychoanalyst Rafah Nached was arrested in Damascus in September 2011 after organizing meetings to help traumatized anti-Assad protesters. She was freed two months later and now lives in exile in Paris. "In the Arab society, change is refused because whoever does not join the mass is considered an atheist or abnormal," she says in Huitfeldt’s book.

  • Shirin Ebadi, Friedensnobelpreisträgerin im Iran nicht gefeiert (Shirin Ebadi)

    Uncensored: Muslim women speak about women's rights

    Democracy is people's will

    Shirin Ebadi is an Iranian lawyer who has dedicated her life to fighting for women's, children's, and refugee rights. A target of threats by the government and the police in her country, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2003. "Democracy does not recognize east and west; democracy is people’s will. Therefore, I do not acknowledge the idea of various models of democracy," she says.

  • Hanan Ashrawi, Frieden zwischen Israel und Palästina sichern (Hanan Ashrawi)

    Uncensored: Muslim women speak about women's rights

    Peace between Israel and Palestinians

    "Of course, occupation is male, especially military occupation. The conflict between Israel and Palestine is a man-made conflict, and we, as women, have to end it," says Palestinian legislator, activist, and scholar Hanan Ashrawi in the book. Despite making some controversial comments about Jewish refugees, Ashrawi has contributed significantly to the peace process between the two countries.

  • Amal Basha, Männer haben Angst vor Frauen im Jemen (Salzburg Global Seminar )

    Uncensored: Muslim women speak about women's rights

    Men's fear of women in Yemen

    Feminist Amal Basha is from Yemen, which placed last in the UN Gender Equality Index in 2016. Women’s economic, social, and cultural rights are restricted by Sharia law there - but why? "Men are afraid of women because women are the voice of peace. They have no interest in wars since they are not arm dealers willing to milk the country through all sorts of military deals," she says.

  • Hajer Sharief, Junge Hoffnung in Libyen (Nader Elgadi )

    Uncensored: Muslim women speak about women's rights

    A sign of hope in Libya?

    To end the ongoing civil war in her homeland, both genders will have to change their attitudes, says Libyan Hajer Sharief, a member of the UN advisory committee and Kofi Annan foundation: "If you look into the houses, you will see mothers pushing their young sons to go to the war. Even if they don’t carry weapons themselves, they are definitely contributing to the circle of violence in Libya."

  • Rana Husseini, Aufdeckung von Ehrenmorden in Jordanien (Rana Husseini)

    Uncensored: Muslim women speak about women's rights

    Honor killings in Jordan

    Jordanian Rana Husseini is a feminist, human rights defender, and an investigative journalist, whose reporting sheds light on violence against women. "The Jordanian society blames women for everything: for being raped, harassed, giving birth to children of the wrong sex, and even for their husbands’ unfaithful and womanizing behavior. The list is endless," she says on the topic of honor killings.

    Author: Jan Tomes


law/cmk (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Egypt regime fears 'another Arab Spring'

With talk of mass protests in the air, a new wave of arrests has targeted former diplomats and opposition figures in Egypt. Experts told DW that President el-Sissi "is extremely worried" about a fresh uprising. (25.08.2018)  

Critics say el-Sissi's media law shuts down speech in Egypt

Earlier this month, Egypt's parliament passed a law to regulate media and journalists. Critics say the law could stifle journalistic expression. (19.06.2018)  

Egyptians demand Morsi step down in biggest post-revolution protest

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets in Cairo and around Egypt calling for President Mohammed Morsi's resignation. At least five have been killed in clashes between Morsi supporters and opponents. (30.06.2013)  

Mubarak walks free while Egypt's revolutionaries remain behind bars

Egypt's erstwhile dictator Hosni Mubarak has been released from custody after six years, while many of the young activists who helped overthrow his regime languish in prison. Tom Stevenson reports. (24.03.2017)  

Is Egypt heading toward another uprising?

Five years after protests and a coup brought then-President Mohammed Morsi to his knees, Egypt is experiencing its sharpest rise in living costs. Is the country on the brink once again? Farid Farid reports from Cairo. (04.07.2018)  

El-Sissi: Egypt's new strongman

Despite coming to power on a wave of popular support, President el-Sissi appears to have the same aspirations as his autocratic predecessors. DW looks at his swift rise from army chief to second-term president. (02.04.2018)  

Uncensored: Muslim women speak about women's rights

A new book "Usensurert" (Uncensored) by Norwegian non-fiction writer and journalist Birgitte C. Huitfeldt takes a look behind the veil of what it means to be a woman in the Muslim world. (04.07.2017)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Egypt in the age of el-Sissi  

Related content

Ägypten vermisste Deutsche

Egypt confirms one German detained, another unaccounted for 09.01.2019

Germany's Foreign Ministry has announced that Egyptian authorities confirmed they have taken a 23-year-old German student into custody. Another missing 18-year-old German's whereabouts are unknown.

Ägyptens Präsident al-Sisi für zweite Amtszeit vereidigt

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi sworn in to second term 02.06.2018

The former intelligence chief won a controversial election in March that was marked by intimidation and violence. He begins a second four-year term having imposed a sweeping crackdown on dissent.

Wahlen in Ägypten

Egypt's Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi gears up for re-election 06.01.2018

Egyptian voters may be heading to the polls early this year to pick their president. Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's re-election seems likely, but the opposition is preparing to put up a tough fight.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 