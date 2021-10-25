Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Abdel Fattah el-Sissi

Abdel Fattah el-Sissi took office as the sixth president of Egypt in June 2014 after a 2013 military coup that deposed former President Mohamed Morsi.

Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, born in 1954, is a former minister of defense and commander-in-chief of the Egyptian armed forces. Human rights groups have criticized his presidential rule as authoritarian, with dissidents ruthlessly suppressed and no free and fair elections. This is an automatic compilation of DW content about Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi makes statements during a joint news conference with the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Egypt's president is meeting with Greek officials in Athens on his first visit to the southern European nation since the two countries signed a deal demarcating maritime boundaries between them in the eastern Mediterranean. (Costas Baltas/Pool via AP) |

Egypt's el-Sissi ends state of emergency 4 years after terror attack 25.10.2021

The government had said it imposed the measure to fight terrorism, while critics said it granted President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi sweeping powers to crush dissent.
A handout picture released by the Egyptian Presidency on September 13, 2021, shows Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (R) meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the Egyptian Red Sea resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh. - Bennett met Sisi on the first visit to Egypt by an Israeli prime minister in over a decade. They were to discuss efforts to revive the peace process between the Israelis and Palestinians, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said in a statement. (Photo by - / EGYPTIAN PRESIDENCY / AFP) / === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / HO / EGYPTIAN PRESIDENCY' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ==

Israeli prime minister visits Egypt officially for the first time in 10 years 13.09.2021

Israeli premier Bennett said Egypt could help restart the peace process with the Palestinians, while Egyptian President Al-Sisi said he wants to "strengthen regional security."
(COMBO) This combination of pictures taken on July 28, 2020 shows a woman watching videos of video of (L to R) Egyptian influencers Haneen Hossam and Mowada al-Adham, who were sentenced to two years in prison on charges of violation public morals, on the video-sharing app TikTok in Egypt's capital Cairo. - Egypt has in recent years enforced strict internet controls through laws allowing authorities to block websites seen as a threat to national security and to monitor personal social media accounts with over 5,000 followers. The verdict against Haneen Hossam, Mowada al-Adham and three others came after they had posted footage on video-sharing app TikTok. (Photos by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)

Tech-savvy Egypt targets TikTokers and digital dissidents 26.06.2021

Egypt's cybercrime law was written to fight extremists and terror organizations that use the internet to promote their ideas among youth. So why is the government going after influencers?
Frankreich modernstes Kampflugzeug Rafale bei einer Flugvorführungen zur Eröffnung des 42. Internationalen Luft- und Raumfahrtsalons in Le Bourget am 14.6.1997. Ähnlich wie der Eurofighter hatte auch der von Dassault gebaute Militär-Jet durch den eisernen Sparkurs des Staates lange Zeit eine äußerst ungewisse Zukunft. Erst unmittelbar vor ihrer Abwahl hatte die konservative Regierung von Premierminister Alain Juppe das Projekt noch im Mai durch Erteilung der ersten Aufträge gerettet\fs12\. \fs16\Auf der Messe, die als größte Luftfahrtausstellung der Welt gilt, werden bis zum 22. Juni 1850 Aussteller aus 43 Ländern Flugzeuge, Raketen, Satelliten und Zubehör zeigen.

France agrees sale of war planes to Egypt 03.05.2021

Sources have confirmed reports Paris is selling 30 Rafale fighter jets to the government of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, enraging rights advocates.
An Egyptian protester waves his national flag atop a structure in Cairo's Tahrir Square on December 23, 2011 during a mass rally against the ruling military, which sparked outrage when its soldiers were taped beating women protesters. AFP PHOTO / FILIPPO MONTEFORTE (Photo credit should read FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images)

Opinion: Egypt is synonymous with hopelessness 25.01.2021

Ten years ago, upheaval, hope and dreams of a better future swept through the streets of the Egyptian capital, Cairo. Today, there is nothing left but fading memories, writes Farida Layl*.
Ein Graffiti in Kairo zeigt einen Panzer, der auf einen Jungen gerichtet ist, der Fahrrad fährt und Brot auf dem Kopf trägt. Bild gehört dem Künstler Ganzeer. Er hat es im Januar 2011 in Kairo gemacht.

How street art influenced Arab spring protests in Egypt 23.01.2021

In 2011, street artists used their creativity to voice dissent in Egypt as thousands of protesters clamored for a regime change in Cairo's Tahrir Square.
ARCHIV - 03.07.2019, Berlin: Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (CDU) geht vor dem Empfang des irischen Präsidenten neben dem Regierungssprecher Steffen Seibert durch das Bundeskanzleramt. Ein Beschäftigter des Presse- und Informationsamtes der Bundesregierung steht im Verdacht, über Jahre hinweg für einen ägyptischen Geheimdienst gearbeitet zu haben. (zu dpa Mitarbeiter des Bundespresseamtes unter Spionageverdacht) Foto: Kay Nietfeld/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany charges Egyptian with spying while working in Merkel's press office 16.11.2020

The man faces charges of working for Egypt's General Intelligence Service while a staffer at the German government's press office. The case was made public last July in an annual German monitoring report.

Supporters of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi dance and wave flags during, held on the occasion the 6th of October war anniversary, near the Unknown Soldier Memorial in Egypt, cairo 2october 2020 (Photo by Ziad Ahmed/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

El-Sissi loyalists lead polls as Egyptians vote 24.10.2020

Millions have begun voting in the Arab world’s most populous nation amid the coronavirus pandemic. The votes will likely lead to a House of Representatives packed with politicians loyal to President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2015 file photo, Egyptian security forces stand guard outside one of the entrances of Tora prison, in Cairo, Egypt. Since the coronavirus first hit Egypt in February 2020, At least 10 doctors and six journalists have been arrested according to rights groups. Other health workers say they have been warned by administrators to keep quiet or face punishment. One foreign correspondent has fled the country, fearing arrest, and another two have been summoned for reprimand over their reporting of “disinformation and other “violations.” (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File) |

European lawmakers call for release of Egypt's political prisoners 21.10.2020

Over 220 European lawmakers have joined US counterparts urging Egypt to release political prisoners. Rights groups have called the mobilization "unprecedented." Analysts say it needs to be followed by tough action.
02.10.2020, Ägypten, Kairo: Hubschrauber des ägyptischen Militärs fliegen über Anhängern des ägyptischen Präsidenten Al-Sisi, die an einer regierungsfreundlichen Kundgebung teilnehmen. Die Kundgebung findet anlässlich des Kriegsjubiläums vom 6. Oktober in der Nähe des Denkmals für den unbekannten Soldaten statt. Foto: Sayed Hassan/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Egypt: Crackdown intensifies as protests spread to rural poor 07.10.2020

The rare participation of Egypt's rural poor in recent protests shows "Egyptians have had enough," human rights observers say. But authorities have consistently shown no hesitation in using a heavy hand to silence them.
A picture taken during a guided tour organised by Egypt's State Information Service on February 11, 2020, shows Egyptian policemen at the entrance of the Tora prison in the Egyptian capital Cairo. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) (Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Egypt: Filmmaker critical of President el-Sissi dies in jail 02.05.2020

A young Egyptian filmmaker who was jailed for directing a music video critical of President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has died in a Cairo prison, his lawyer says. Under el-Sissi, Egypt has cracked down hard on dissent.
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 12, 2013 file photo, Egyptian Army soldiers patrol in an armored vehicle backed by a helicopter gunship during a sweep through villages in Sheikh Zuweyid, north Sinai, Egypt. Islamic militants on Wednesday unleashed a wave of simultaneous attacks, including suicide car bombings, on Egyptian army checkpoints in the restive northern Sinai Peninsula, killing at least tens of soldiers, security and military officials said.(AP Photo, File) |

Egypt: Deadly blast targets soldiers in Sinai 30.04.2020

An attack targeting soldiers in the Sinai peninsula has caused 10 casualties, an army spokesman said. No group has claimed responsibility. Egyptian security forces have been waging an insurgency in the region for years.
HANDOUT - 26.01.2020, Ägypten, Kairo: Hans-Joachim Frey (l), künstlerischer Leiter des Semperopernballes aus Deutschland, gibt Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, Präsident von Ägypten, die Hand nach der Übergabe des St.-Georgs-Orden im Präsidentenpalast. Eine Delegation des Dresdner Semperopernballes überreichte Al-Sisi die Auszeichnung im Bereich Politik und Kultur. Foto: -/Egyptian Presidency/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Guest commentary: Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi — No beacon of hope, no bridge builder 07.02.2020

The Egyptian president is not at all worthy of distinction. But although a prestigious German award to him has been revoked, he is still being feted elsewhere, says Rainer Hermann of the Frankfurt Allgemeine Zeitung.
ARCHIV Die Gäste des 6. SemperOpernballs feiern am Freitag (14.01.2011) in der Semperoper in Dresden. Unter dem Motto Dresden lächelt feiern hier am Abend mehr als 2200 Gäste. Foto: Arno Burgi dpa/lsn |

German opera ball in trouble for honoring Egyptian president 30.01.2020

The organizers of a grand ball at Germany's Semperoper opera house in Dresden decided to honor Egypt's authoritarian president, Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, with an award. A reporter set to host the event has now backed out.
23.04.2019 *** Vehicles belonging to Libyan fighters loyal to the Government of National Accord (GNA) are pictured during clashes with forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar in al-Hira region 70 km south of the capital Tripoli, on April 23, 2019. - At least 264 people have been killed and over 1,200 wounded in weeks of fighting on the outskirts of Libya's capital, the World Health Organization said Tuesday, as African leaders gathered in Cairo to discuss the crisis. (Photo by Mahmud TURKIA / AFP) (Photo credit should read MAHMUD TURKIA/AFP/Getty Images)

Turkey, Egypt raise stakes in Libya amid battle for Tripoli 15.12.2019

Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar is attempting to seize the seat of the UN-backed government in Tripoli. Turkey signaled it was ready to send in troops if requested by the government, while Egypt is backing Haftar.
May 3, 2016 - Cairo, Cairo, Egypt - Egyptian Journalists take part during a protest against the arrests of fellow journalists outside the Egyptian Journalist syndicate headquarters in the capital Cairo on May 3, 2016 on the occasion of World Press Freedom day |

Egypt's Mada Masr: 'We're not going to shut up' after raids 26.11.2019

Raids on Egypt's last independent news outlet, Mada Masr, have left its staff shaken but defiant. Reporters are working under "increasingly hostile" circumstances in Cairo, the journalist Sharif Abdel Kouddous told DW.
Show more articles