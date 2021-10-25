Abdel Fattah el-Sissi took office as the sixth president of Egypt in June 2014 after a 2013 military coup that deposed former President Mohamed Morsi.

Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, born in 1954, is a former minister of defense and commander-in-chief of the Egyptian armed forces. Human rights groups have criticized his presidential rule as authoritarian, with dissidents ruthlessly suppressed and no free and fair elections. This is an automatic compilation of DW content about Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.