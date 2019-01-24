'Doomsday Clock' remains at 2 minutes to midnight

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists unveiled its "Doomsday Clock" on Wednesday, with the symbolic countdown to the apocalypse reading 2 minutes to midnight — the same as last year.

The group of scientists, which includes 15 Nobel Prize laureates, cites global warming, the threat of nuclear war and the manipulation of facts as factors that have brought the planet "the closest it has ever been to apocalypse."

"Though unchanged from 2018, this setting should be taken not as a sign of stability but as a stark warning to leaders and citizens around the world," the group said. "Humanity now faces two simultaneous existential threats, either of which would be cause for extreme concern and immediate attention. These major threats — nuclear weapons and climate change — were exacerbated this past year by the increased use of information warfare to undermine democracy around the world, amplifying risk from these and other threats and putting the future of civilization in extraordinary danger."

The Bulletin, founded by University of Chicago scientists in 1945, created the "Doomsday Clock" in 1947 and it has changed 20 times since then. The clock was moved to 2 minutes to midnight in 2018, the closest the symbolic measure had been since the height of the Cold War in 1953, over concerns of nuclear war with North Korea and "unpredictability" from United States President Donald Trump.

The group and its report gained notoriety in no small part thanks to the cult comic — and later movie — "Watchmen," in which it featured heavily.

The 'new abnormal'

In regards to the threat of nuclear war, the group described the world security situation as a "new abnormal," which Rachel Bronson, president and CEO of the bulletin, described as "a state that features an unpredictable and shifting landscape of simmering disputes that multiply the chances for a major conflict to erupt."

"The new normal risks emboldening autocrats and lulling citizens around the world into a dangerous sense of anomie and political paralysis," Bronson said in a statement accompanying the report.

The Bulletin highlighted the US' withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and its announcement to abandon the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF). It also said that the "urgent Nuclear Korean nuclear dilemma remains unresolved" despite the fact that the nation's leader, Kim Jong Un, held a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Trump.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government voiced immediate concern over US President Donald Trump's threats to pull out of the INF nuclear arms treaty with Russia. Berlin said it "regrets" Washington's decision, adding that it urged Russia to "dispel the serious doubts about its adherence to the treaty that had arisen as a result of a new type of Russian missile."

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Trump's move poses "difficult questions for us and for Europe" since the INF treaty is "an important pillar of our European security architecture."

Maintaining the level of security in Europe was the primary concern of German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen. "Regardless of whether the treaty has to be saved or renegotiated, it is important that all NATO states be included in the discussion," she told reporters during a trip to China.

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), which won a Nobel Peace Prize last year, called on Berlin to intervene in the tug-of-war between the US and Russia. The potential threat to people living in Europe is massive, warned Johannes Mikeska, the head of ICAN's Germany branch. "That's why it is urgent for the German government to now mediate between the US and Russia," he said.

The Greens described Trump's move as "absolutely fatal." Annalena Baerbock, the co-leader of the Greens, urged Merkel's government to take a stand against Washington by getting rid of the US nuclear weapons still stationed in Germany. "If the German government is serious about its appeals to the US government, it must now say: 'We are ending Germany's nuclear participation,'" she said.

Christian Lindner, the leader of the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP), said although he thinks Trump's decision is "dangerous," Washington's reasoning was sound. "What's correct is that Putin isn't adhering to the INF!" Lindner wrote on Twitter. The FDP chief also slammed the Greens' proposal to remove US weapons from Germany, saying it would leave Germany "defenseless."

The deputy leader of the FDP, Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, told DW that he was deeply concerned about the type of cruise missiles that were prohibited by the treaty. He noted that it "concerns a category of weapons that would reach Europe — not the continental United States." He added that he believes the treaty can be saved "if all sides share the intention of avoiding a really ruinous arms race."



Climate change and fake news

The group said global carbon dioxide emissions "resumed an upward climb in 2017 and 2018," adding that the international community "failed dismally" to halt the effects of climate change.

It characterized the 2015 Paris Climate Accord as "increasingly beleaguered" after the US "allied itself with Russia, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait" — which are all major oil-producing countries — at December's COP24 climate conference in Poland.

The Bulletin also highlighted fake news and misinformation as a threat to civilization, laying part of the blame on social media. It said "cyber-enabled information warfare" contributes to the threat of nuclear war and climate change while also "undermining modern civilization generally."

"In many forums, including particularly social media, nationalist leaders and their surrogates lied shamelessly, insisting that their lies were truth, and the truth 'fake news,'" the group said. "These intentional attempts to distort reality exaggerate social divisions, undermine trust in science, and diminish confidence in elections and democratic institutions."

