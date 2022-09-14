Visit the new DW website

Nuclear Weapons

Nuclear bombs are one of the deadliest weapons of mass destruction.

Nuclear bombs are one of the deadliest weapons of mass destruction. They explosively release massive energy, using nuclear fusion, nuclear fission, or a combination of both processes. Nuclear weapons could be strategic or tactical. Strategic nuclear bombs are intended to deter other states from waging war. By contrast, tactical weapons are designed to accomplish more limited and immediate military goals in battle. To date, the only use of nuclear weapons in armed conflict occurred in 1945 when the United States dropped bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan.

Iran: How close is it to building its own nuclear bomb?

Iran: How close is it to building its own nuclear bomb? 14.09.2022

The International Atomic Energy Agency recently warned that Iran will have enough enriched uranium to make an atomic bomb within several weeks. But that's not what Iran really wants to do.
Nuclear weapons: Disarmament is a thing of the past

Nuclear weapons: Disarmament is a thing of the past 13.06.2022

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute warns of a new worldwide nuclear arms race, with China rushing ahead. Activists in the anti-nuclear movement are becoming lonely figures.
Hiroshima bomb survivor Sunao Tsuboi dies at 96

Hiroshima bomb survivor Sunao Tsuboi dies at 96 27.10.2021

Sunao Tsuboi was on his way to engineering school when the first nuclear bomb hit Japan in 1945. He became a prominent campaigner for nuclear disarmament in the years that followed.

US reveals number of nuclear bombs after Trump blackout

US reveals number of nuclear bombs after Trump blackout 06.10.2021

The United States has disclosed the number of nuclear weapons in its arsenal for the first time since former President Donald Trump decided to keep the figures a secret.

Japan: Nagasaki commemorates 76th anniversary of atomic bomb attack

Japan: Nagasaki commemorates 76th anniversary of atomic bomb attack 09.08.2021

Japan's Nagasaki commemorated the victims of the atomic bombing by the US that flattened the city 76 years ago, killing 74,000 people. The city's mayor urged more countries to ratify a UN treaty banning nuclear arms.

France: French Polynesians claim apology for nuclear tests 25.07.2021

President Emmanuel Macron is visiting French Polynesia for the first time since taking office in 2017. The French-ruled territory struggles to boost low vaccination rates. But Macron is under pressure to tackle an issue more urgent to many islanders.
Nuclear weapons ban to enter into force despite US opposition

Nuclear weapons ban to enter into force despite US opposition 24.10.2020

The UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons needed a minimum of 50 states to ratify it. The 75th anniversary of Nagasaki and Hiroshima atomic bomb attacks prompted a wave of countries sign up.
Hiroshima survivor to mark 75th anniversary of atomic bomb attack

Hiroshima survivor to mark 75th anniversary of atomic bomb attack 05.08.2020

Keiko Ogura intends to commemorate August 6 in peaceful contemplation alongside the river at Peace Park — but will never talk about her experiences with her own children.
Nuclear attack on Germany would kill half a million people: Greenpeace study

Nuclear attack on Germany would kill half a million people: Greenpeace study 05.08.2020

A study by Greenpeace has shown what could happen if Germany were attacked with nuclear weapons. According to a simulation, around 145,000 people would die instantly were a small nuclear bomb to strike Berlin.

US set to upgrade controversial nukes stationed in Germany

US set to upgrade controversial nukes stationed in Germany 26.03.2020

The US has stored nuclear bombs across Europe as a deterrent against Russia — including in Germany, where parliament voted in 2010 to withdraw the bombs. But for now, they are here to stay — and set to be modernized.

US reveals secret deal to sell nuclear tech to Saudi Arabia

US reveals secret deal to sell nuclear tech to Saudi Arabia 28.03.2019

"If you cannot trust a regime with a bone-saw, you should not trust them with nuclear weapons," one lawmaker responded. Many in Congress fear Riyadh could use American technology to develop a nuclear bomb.
Nobel Peace laureates: Nuclear war is 'one tantrum away'

Nobel Peace laureates: Nuclear war is 'one tantrum away' 10.12.2017

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons has issued a stern warning to world leaders during a speech in Oslo. ICAN head Beatrice Fihn likened nuclear bombs to "a madman's gun held permanently to our temple."
Hurricanes release energy of 10,000 nuclear bombs

Hurricanes release energy of 10,000 nuclear bombs 21.09.2017

The Atlantic hurricane season is at its midway point but has already seen some mega-storms. Even average hurricanes release huge amounts of energy. Where does it all come from?
North Korea: UN Security Council approves new sanctions

North Korea: UN Security Council approves new sanctions 11.09.2017

China and Russia have backed a key resolution that curbs textile exports and restricts shipments of oil products. If Pyongyang stops its nuclear program, "it can reclaim its future," said the US ambassador to the UN.
Hiroshima marks nuclear attack anniversary

Hiroshima marks nuclear attack anniversary 06.08.2017

Japan has marked the 72nd anniversary of the US nuclear attack on the city of Hiroshima, which killed 140,000 in total by the end of 1945. Warnings about the current threat posed by North Korea were also issued.
'Mother of all bombs' - what has it achieved?

'Mother of all bombs' - what has it achieved? 14.04.2017

The US has dropped the largest non-nuclear bomb on an "Islamic State" (IS) target in Nangarhar. DW examines the reasons behind the attack, its timing, and whether IS really poses a big threat to the US in Afghanistan.
