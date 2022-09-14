Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Nuclear bombs are one of the deadliest weapons of mass destruction. They explosively release massive energy, using nuclear fusion, nuclear fission, or a combination of both processes. Nuclear weapons could be strategic or tactical. Strategic nuclear bombs are intended to deter other states from waging war. By contrast, tactical weapons are designed to accomplish more limited and immediate military goals in battle. To date, the only use of nuclear weapons in armed conflict occurred in 1945 when the United States dropped bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan.
President Emmanuel Macron is visiting French Polynesia for the first time since taking office in 2017. The French-ruled territory struggles to boost low vaccination rates. But Macron is under pressure to tackle an issue more urgent to many islanders.