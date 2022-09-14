Nuclear bombs are one of the deadliest weapons of mass destruction.

Nuclear bombs are one of the deadliest weapons of mass destruction. They explosively release massive energy, using nuclear fusion, nuclear fission, or a combination of both processes. Nuclear weapons could be strategic or tactical. Strategic nuclear bombs are intended to deter other states from waging war. By contrast, tactical weapons are designed to accomplish more limited and immediate military goals in battle. To date, the only use of nuclear weapons in armed conflict occurred in 1945 when the United States dropped bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan.