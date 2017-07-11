 COVID vaccine: Johnson & Johnson begins shipments to EU | News | DW | 12.04.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

COVID vaccine: Johnson & Johnson begins shipments to EU

The US-based company is sending 50 million single-shot vaccines to the European bloc over the next few months.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The single dose vaccine is on its way to the EU

Pharma giant Johnson & Johnson began delivering its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union on Monday.

Shipments were due to start at the beginning of the month, but was delayed due to production issues.

Dr. Peter Liese, an EU lawmaker from the same party as German Chancellor Angela Merkel, tweeted, "Johnson & Johnson began vaccine shipments to the EU today. Very good news. Vaccination target of #EU may now even be exceeded."

More to come...

kbd/rt (Reuters, dpa)

Advertisement