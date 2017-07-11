COVID vaccine: Johnson & Johnson begins shipments to EU

Pharma giant Johnson & Johnson began delivering its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union on Monday.

Shipments were due to start at the beginning of the month, but was delayed due to production issues.

Dr. Peter Liese, an EU lawmaker from the same party as German Chancellor Angela Merkel, tweeted, "Johnson & Johnson began vaccine shipments to the EU today. Very good news. Vaccination target of #EU may now even be exceeded."

More to come...

kbd/rt (Reuters, dpa)