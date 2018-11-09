 Climate change reduces male fertility, could help drive extinction | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 13.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Global warming

Climate change reduces male fertility, could help drive extinction

Researchers are honing in on a little-studied but significant consequence of climate change: male infertility. Could this potential cause of extinction and biodiversity loss also threaten the human species?

Sperm

Men have long understood the dangers of exposing their reproductive glands to excessive heat. More than a decade ago, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey publicly admitted that all that time near hot stoves ultimately caused him fertility loss and a low sperm count. "My balls were burning," he said, with typical bluntness.  

From sitting too long with a laptop, to boiling saunas and hot cellphones in tight jean pockets, burning issues around the midriff have become a pressing fertility enemy for modern men.

Recent research is implicating rising heat due to climate change as an extinction threat for certain species — so what about our own?

Read moreNo help for the infertile in Africa

The world warms, births decline

While day-to-day thermal threats to male reproductivity can be combated with common sense, what happens when there is little escape from a world that is warming due to climate change?

Two young men cooling off with a fan at a window in Milan

Sweltering — and less fertile?

This past July, Alan Barreca, an environmental economist from the University of California in Los Angeles released a study showing that "temperature shocks" linked to climate change were reducing birth rates, despite increased sexual activity in summer months.

Derived from 80 years of birth and weather data out of the United States, the study confirmed a higher number of babies being born in August and September (nine months after the depths of winter), while fewer babies were conceived in summer due to higher temperatures.

The researchers warned that the higher frequency and severity of heat waves — which is expected as climate change carries on — will hasten this decline in fertility.

"Climate change projections show dramatic increases in hot weather," Barreca told DW. "This increase in hot weather will harm our reproductive health in the future."

Damaging the seed of life

This human dimension to the problem of decreased fertility in a warming world is just one part of a significantly more far-reaching problem.

A study by researchers at the University of East Anglia,published today in Nature Communications, shows "clear evidence" that heat-wave stress reduces "sperm number and viability" in insects, those most ubiquitous of living creatures.

Male and female symbols made of beetles

Climate change is affecting reproduction among insects

"In warm-blooded systems, heat is not a good thing for male fertility," Matthew Gage, a professor of evolutionary ecology at the University of East Anglia and lead researcher on the study, told DW.

Humans and other warm-blooded animals can regulate their internal reproductive systems, meaning that their sperm is better protected under heat stress, Gage explained.

Yet as heat waves become more frequent, few have looked at "cold-blooded organisms [such as insects] that comprise the majority of biodiversity on Earth," he added.

Read more: Beetle mania: The planet's most successful creatures?

After exposing beetles that thrive in tropical environments to heat stress, the research not only confirmed a hunch about fertility loss in the planet's most common species, but also noted "male reproductive damage" and "transgenerational impacts" that could help clarify increasing species extinction rates.

It's the first such study to reveal a link between heat-wave stress and long-lasting genetic or DNA damage — and the potential for heat stress to create permanently sterile males.

Read moreBiodiversity collapse imminent in world's tropics, study says

  • Macrodontia cervicornis beetle (picture-alliance/AFP Creative/J. Saget)

    Megabugs: 10 of the largest insects in the world

    Macrodontia cervicornis

    This beetle can measure up to 17cm in length, in part thanks to its enormous mandibles - the pair of appendages near its mouth. Also known as the 'sabertooth longhorn beetle' this insect dwells in the rainforests of Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, the Guianas and Brazil.

  • Giant weta (picture-alliance/WILDLIFE/M. Carwadine)

    Megabugs: 10 of the largest insects in the world

    Giant weta

    There are 11 species of the giant weta in the world, and the largest can be up to 10cm in length - not including their spindly legs or long antennae. They're also known to be rather heavy - with one example recording 70g. The beetles are unique to New Zealand, and all but one species are considered endangered.

  • Goliath beetle (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/B. Trapp)

    Megabugs: 10 of the largest insects in the world

    Goliath beetle

    Among the largest insects on earth, the Goliath beetle can measure up to 11cm and weigh 100 grams in the larval stage (although adults are around half this weight). There are five species of Goliath beetle. They're found in tropical rainforests in Africa, where they mainly eat tree sap and fruit.

  • Queen Alexandra's Birdwing (Mark Joy)

    Megabugs: 10 of the largest insects in the world

    Queen Alexandra's birdwing

    This butterfly is the largest in the world, with females' wingspans reaching just over 25cm. An endangered species, it is restricted to about 100km of coastal rainforest in the Oro Province in eastern Papua New Guinea. The species was named in 1907 in honor of Alexandra of Denmark.

  • Tarantula hawk wasp (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library/K. Lucas)

    Megabugs: 10 of the largest insects in the world

    Tarantula hawk wasp

    This is what's known as a 'spider wasp' because - yep, you guessed it - it hunts tarantula spiders. They use their sting - one of the most painful insect stings in the world - to paralyze their prey before hauling it to their nest, where they lay a single egg on the victim, which when it hatches to a larva eats the prey alive. At about 5cm long, it's one of the largest wasps in the animal kingdom.

  • Atlas beetle (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/H. Schmidbauer)

    Megabugs: 10 of the largest insects in the world

    Atlas beetle

    This is a species of rhinoceros beetle, known for its feisty behavior. Named after Atlas, a Titan condemned to hold up the sky for eternity in Greek mythology, the male beetles can reach up to 13cm in length. They're found in southern Asia, particularly Indonesia.

  • Giant water bug (picture-alliance /Bruce Colem/J. Dermit)

    Megabugs: 10 of the largest insects in the world

    Giant water bug

    The giant water bug encompasses a large species of carnivorous freshwater insects, which includes the 'Lethocerus' that can grow to more than 12cm in length. Their large foreleg pincers are used to catch underwater prey like small fish and frogs. In some places they're known as 'toe biters' because of their tendency to deliver a painful nip when disturbed by swimmers that get too close. 

  • Atlas moth (picture-alliance/chromorange/C. Wojtkowski)

    Megabugs: 10 of the largest insects in the world

    Atlas moth

    This insect may have a tiny body, but it's wingspan measures a whopping 25-30cm, and it has a wing surface area of about 400cm squared. It lives in dry rainforests and shrublands throughout South Asia, South East Asia, and East Asia. It doesn't eat - it's only purpose as an adult is to find a mate, which takes around two weeks. Once they breed and the females lay eggs, they die.

  • Praying mantis (picture-alliance/Bruce Colem/A. Blank)

    Megabugs: 10 of the largest insects in the world

    Praying mantis

    This exquisite insect is usually between 1.5cm and 16cm long, but can reach lengths of up to 20cm. They are carnivorous and feed mainly on other insects, although females sometimes eat their mate just after, or even during, mating. Formidable predators, the praying mantis can turn its head 180 degrees to observe its surroundings with all five of its eyes.

  • Phryganistria chinensis Zhao (picture-alliance/dpa/Imaginechina/Y. Fang)

    Megabugs: 10 of the largest insects in the world

    Phryganistria chinensis Zhao

    Only officially discovered in 2016, the only recorded spotting of this superbly long stick insect measured it at 62.4cm. Found in the Guangxi Zhuang region of China by Zhao Li, of the Insect Museum of West China, it's the longest insect in the world. Li brought it back to the museum where it laid six eggs - after hatching, even the smallest offspring measured 26cm.

    Author: Charli Shield


Explaining biodiversity loss

"Could this be one of the reasons why populations decline and go extinct under climate change?" Gage asked. "Obviously, if you're not very good at reproducing, that's not going to help your population viability," he pointed out.

A heat wave will ultimately pass and a creature may survive it — but, added Gage, "this can't undo the problem of damaged sperm."

Watch video 02:00
Now live
02:00 mins.

Why do we need diversity of species?

Upon examining insects that had suffered a heat wave, "their offspring showed shortened lifespan and lower reproductive fitness," said Gage, pointing out that this represents a transgenerational defect.

The significance of this linkage is potentially devastating for biodiversity loss on a warming planet.

Read moreScientists race to name unknown species before biodiversity disappears

That could be taken a step further as all living organisms ultimately depend on each other for survival. For instance, without pollinating insects, the human diet would be far poorer. 

Read more'We cannot survive without insects'

Taking the heat

A 2017 review of studies into rapidly declining sperm counts in men went as far as to warn of human extinction if the trend of a recorded 50 to 60 percent drop in sperm count in males from North America, Europe and Australia from 1973 to 2011 continues.

The study cited "multiple environmental and lifestyle influences" that might explain the declining sperm count. These included prenatal endocrine disruption caused by exposure to chemicals, or maternal smoking — while exposure to pesticides could be a prime culprit in adult life. 

Yet conclusive evidence linking declining fertility to any specific environmental problem is lacking.

Watch video 06:04
Now live
06:04 mins.

Are humans a threatened species?

New research on the correlation between increased male infertility and climate change could therefore prove to be especially instructive. Moreover, if this link is contributing to broader biodiversity loss, the consequences will again be devastating for all life.

This is why Gage and his team are starting to trace the link between heat stress and loss of male fertility — and transgeneration DNA defects — in a host of other insects and cold-blooded animals, including fish that spawn in very cold waters.

"It adds up to a pretty hard time for populations that are already suffering stress from all sorts of other things like habitat loss, or chemicals being put into the system," noted Gage of the latest death knell for threatened species across the planet.

If further research proves that a warming world is impairing the seed of life, the revelation could be the ultimate inspiration to double down on fighting climate change.

Read moreTo save species, limit global warming

  • USA Film Jurassic Park (picture-alliance/United Archiv/IFTN)

    Beasts that could come back from extinction

    No fear of a t-rex sequel

    Five films on, Jurassic Park still has us captivated by the idea of humans coming face-to-face with our planet's most terrifying former inhabitants. But the fantasy of resurrecting a dinosaur from DNA in the belly of an amber-trapped mosquito is a long way from reality. Leading de-extinction scientists say making use of genetic material more than a million years old won't be possible.

  • Kenya northern white rhino females (DW/Andrew Wasike)

    Beasts that could come back from extinction

    And then there were two

    Since the last male northern white rhino — a 45-year-old called Sudan — died earlier in 2018, elderly females Najon and Fatu are the last of their kind. But scientists hope that embryos in deep freeze could bring the "functionally extinct" species back from the edge. They were created in-vitro from the sperm of a deceased male northern white and the eggs of the closely related southern white.

  • Dodos (Imago/StockTrek Images/D. Eskridge)

    Beasts that could come back from extinction

    Not so dead after all?

    When the dodo — a fatally trusting and tasty bird — disappered from Mauritius in the 17th century, few believed mankind could extinguish the life of an entire species. Only after 19th century naturalist Georges Cuvier proved extinction was possible did the dodo became a symbol of that destructive power. Now, the hunt is on for dodo DNA, in the hope we may also prove our power to resurrect.

  • Pyrenean ibex (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/C. Wermter)

    Beasts that could come back from extinction

    Fragile life

    By the time the last Pyrenean ibex Celia died in 2000, scientists had already gathered and frozen her tissue cells. Three years later, a goat gave birth to Celia's clone, created by injecting her DNA into a goat's egg. In fact, dozens of hybrid eggs were implanted. Only seven animals became pregnant, and one carried to full term — and the resurrected ibex survived only a few minutes after birth.

  • Martha, the last carrier pigeon (Donald E. Hurlbert, Smithsonian Institution)

    Beasts that could come back from extinction

    Passage from the past

    This is Martha, the last passenger pigeon, who died in 1914. The plump North American birds were a favorite for the plate, and hunting combined with deforestation wiped them out even as conservationists warned of their senseless demise. Revive & Restore, an organization thta promotes "de-extinction," sees the passenger pigeon as the perfect model project to show resurrection science's potential.

  • Tasmanian tiger (Thylacine) (Getty Images/AFP/T. Blackwood)

    Beasts that could come back from extinction

    Numbat mother

    European colonists in Australia put a bounty on the head of the thylacine, or Tasmanian tiger, a marsupial apex predator. The last known member of the species died in Hobart Zoo in 1936. Now, scientists have decoded the animal's entire genome from a joey preserved in ethanol, and hope to insert its genes into the DNA of its closest surviving relative, a diminutive marsupial called the numbat.

  • Woolly mammoth (Imago/Science Photo Library/L. Calvetti)

    Beasts that could come back from extinction

    Pleistocene Park

    The most impressive species with any chance of making a comeback is the woolly mammoth, whose closest living relative is the Asian elephant. Scientists at Harvard University say the ice-age giants could play a role in slowing permafrost melt and, therefore, climate change. But their "Pleistocene Park" concept would need 80,000 animals to have any real impact — pure science fiction, say critics.

  • Heck cows (Imago/Nature Picture Library/P. Clement)

    Beasts that could come back from extinction

    One heck of a cow

    The auroch once roamed the length and breadth of Eurasia, but hunting and habitat loss wiped them out close to 400 years ago. Yet their descendents — domesticated cattle — live on, and "back-breeding" programs have tried to resurrect the auroch by selecting for characteristics of the wild ancestor. An early German attempt resulted in Heck cattle, which have been reintroduced to parts of Europe.

  • Nachbildung eines Neandertalers (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Beasts that could come back from extinction

    Meet the ancestors

    We once shared the planet with other human species, like the Neanderthal, with whom we even interbred. Many of us still carry Neanderthal DNA. But we are also prime suspects in their extermination. What would it be like to confront the relations we once wiped out? Scientists are growing homo sapiens-Neanderthal hybrid brain matter in the lab to examine the differences between them and us.

    Author: Ruby Russell


DW recommends

Current heat waves are linked to climate change, scientists confirm

Climate change has made the extremely high temperatures in Europe more than twice as likely to occur, a new analysis has revealed. How do scientists calculate the link between extreme weather events and climate change? (30.07.2018)  

Biodiversity collapse imminent in world's tropics, study says

More than three-quarters of all plant and animal species live in the tropics. But time to protect them is running out, a new study finds. Researchers are calling for a better approach to save this precious biodiversity. (25.07.2018)  

No help for the infertile in Africa

Infertility comes with devastating social, cultural, emotional and economic consequences for young couples in Africa. Access to assisted reproductive services remains their biggest challenge. (16.07.2018)  

Insects perish at the frontlines of humans' war with nature

Surveys in Europe and North America show a dramatic decline in the number of bugs buzzing around. Although global data are missing, many researchers are convinced this environmental disaster is happening worldwide. (21.06.2018)  

'We cannot survive without insects'

Many people see insects as annoying pests. But British biologist Dave Goulson cautions: A world without insects is a dull place without coffee and chocolate — and with dead animals and cow patties piling up. (22.06.2018)  

To save species, limit global warming

In the battle to save threatened species from extinction, a new study has found that keeping climate change under 1.5 degrees Celsius could be key. Global warming will hit hardest those animals we depend upon most. (18.05.2018)  

Beetle mania: The planet's most successful creatures?

They're found almost everywhere on earth, are eaten in some cultures and pitted against each other for sport in others. Some can even blast enemies with explosive chemicals. Welcome to the fascinating world of beetles. (05.04.2018)  

Climate change threatens half of wildlife in biodiversity hotspots, study says

A new study by WWF predicts drastic consequences for animal species around the world if temperatures keep rising — even if pledged limits to global warming are met. (14.03.2018)  

Scientists race to name unknown species before biodiversity disappears

Biodiversity is under threat from development and climate change. Yet much of the planet's biodiversity isn't even known to science yet. Conservationists still struggle to find out what's really out there. (22.05.2018)  

Pesticides may be lowering sperm count of bees

New research has found that a controversial class of neurotoxins used in agriculture for pest control significantly impairs the fertility of male honeybees. Bee numbers in Europe and the US have been falling for years. (27.07.2016)  

Beasts that could come back from extinction

Biodiversity is being lost so fast some scientists describe it as Earth's sixth mass extinction, an event to rival the end of the dinosaurs. But could our capacity for destruction be tempered by powers of resurrection? (05.07.2018)  

Megabugs: 10 of the largest insects in the world

From butterflies with immense wingspans to creepy crawlies with the longest legs of their kind, here are some of the largest insects in the animal kingdom. (09.08.2018)  

WWW links

https://academic.oup.com/DocumentLibrary/humupd/PR/dmx022_final.pdf

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-018-07273-z

Audios and videos on the topic

Why do we need diversity of species?  

Are humans a threatened species?  

Related content

Mexiko Sargassum-Braunalgen an Küste

A Caribbean nightmare — an onslaught of slimy brown seaweed 13.11.2018

The Caribbean coast is awash with tons of foul-smelling seaweed, causing problems for the environment and tourism. Could a protective barrier in the sea help? It's one of the solutions being proposed.

Pfeifratten (Parotomys brantsii)

Five things you need to know about our living planet in 2018 30.10.2018

The WWF has published its biennial report on the state of life on Earth and the threats to it. Digging into the data, we highlight what you need know about the state of the planet's animals.

Deutschland München Rauchende Schlote in der Morgendämmerung bei großer Kälte

Where is Europe's air safe to breathe? 09.11.2018

Air pollution kills hundreds of thousands of Europeans every year. But breathing is riskier in some places than others. In countries like Poland, change is happening — but only slowly.

Advertisement

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 

Global Ideas

The Seaweed Invasion

What can be done about the seaweed that has taken over many beaches in the Caribbean? 

Eco@Africa

DW Eco@africa - Felicia Endersby

Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa

On this week's eco@africa, we check out a floating trash can, reforestation in Rwanda, and Nigeria's new eco-soap. 