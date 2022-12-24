Endangered species

You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Reports & Analysis
Are winter sports threatened with extinction?
Are winter sports threatened with extinction?
With climate change, lack of snow and a lack of acceptance, winter sports are dealing with a number of issues.
Sports
12/24/2022
December 24, 2022
What are keystone species and why do we need them?
What are keystone species and why do we need them?
From wolves to shrimps, keystone animal and plant species are vital facilitators of healthy and biodiverse ecosystems.
Nature and Environment
12/13/2022
December 13, 2022
Biodiversity loss and its significant impact on our lives
Biodiversity loss and its significant impact on our lives
No more honey, tequila or bird song — a comic on what's at stake at the UN Biodiversity conference in Montreal.
Nature and Environment
12/13/2022
December 13, 2022
9 images
Sexual preferences in the animal kingdom
Sexual preferences in the animal kingdom
A look at the sex lives of animals, from hermaphrodite fish to polyamorous monkeys.
Science
12/02/2022
December 2, 2022
04:15 min
An alternative to animal testing
An alternative to animal testing
Artificially grown nerve tissue might provide an alternative to animal testing.
Science
12/02/2022
December 2, 2022
05:34 min
Global trade rules against extinction: Do they work?
Global trade rules against extinction: Do they work?
An international convention is supposed to stop one million animal and plant species from going extinct.
Nature and Environment
11/25/2022
November 25, 2022
Skip next section In the spotlight
In the spotlight
Looking for Miss Waldron's red colobus monkeys
Miss Waldron's red colobus were once thought extinct. Now researchers think they have found some of the primates.
Nature and Environment
04/14/2022
April 14, 2022
05:24 min
Traditional Chinese medicine — grown in a petri dish?
Could lab-grown meat counteract the illegal market for endangered animal products?
Nature and Environment
10/05/2021
October 5, 2021
Food 'key driver' for wildlife loss
Eating more plants and less meat would take pressure off land needed to feed a growing world, according to a UN report.
Nature and Environment
02/03/2021
February 3, 2021
Countries pledge to reverse destruction of nature
Political leaders have committed to stronger environmental protections ahead of UN summit on biodiversity.
Nature and Environment
09/28/2020
September 28, 2020
Skip next section Opinion
Opinion
We have to talk about the climate
Henrik Böhme
Commentary
Nature and Environment
01/04/2020
January 4, 2020
Tale of the big bad wolf
Jennifer Wagner
Commentary
Nature and Environment
10/20/2018
October 20, 2018
