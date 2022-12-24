  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Economic Forum
War in Ukraine

Endangered species

Topic

The Earth is currently facing an extinction crisis.

Skip next section Reports & Analysis

Reports & Analysis

Ryoyu Kobayashi performs a ski jump

Are winter sports threatened with extinction?

Are winter sports threatened with extinction?

With climate change, lack of snow and a lack of acceptance, winter sports are dealing with a number of issues.
SportsDecember 24, 2022
A light-colored wolf with snow on its head

What are keystone species and why do we need them?

What are keystone species and why do we need them?

From wolves to shrimps, keystone animal and plant species are vital facilitators of healthy and biodiverse ecosystems.
Nature and EnvironmentDecember 13, 2022
A flying fox beside a durian

Biodiversity loss and its significant impact on our lives

Biodiversity loss and its significant impact on our lives

No more honey, tequila or bird song — a comic on what's at stake at the UN Biodiversity conference in Montreal.
Nature and EnvironmentDecember 13, 20229 images
Videostill | Projekt Zukunft | Tierische Beziehungsmodelle

Sexual preferences in the animal kingdom

Sexual preferences in the animal kingdom

A look at the sex lives of animals, from hermaphrodite fish to polyamorous monkeys.
ScienceDecember 2, 202204:15 min
Videostill | Projekt Zukunft | Tierversuche ohne Tiere

An alternative to animal testing

An alternative to animal testing

Artificially grown nerve tissue might provide an alternative to animal testing.
ScienceDecember 2, 202205:34 min
Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) rangers stand guard around illegal stockpiles of burning elephant tusks, ivory figurines and rhinoceros horns at the Nairobi National Park

Global trade rules against extinction: Do they work?

Global trade rules against extinction: Do they work?

An international convention is supposed to stop one million animal and plant species from going extinct.
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 25, 2022
Skip next section In the spotlight

In the spotlight

Miss Waldron's red colobus monkey in Ivory Coast

Looking for Miss Waldron's red colobus monkeys

Miss Waldron's red colobus were once thought extinct. Now researchers think they have found some of the primates.
Nature and EnvironmentApril 14, 202205:24 min
Confiscated tiger skins and skulls lie on a customs table in Bangkok

Traditional Chinese medicine — grown in a petri dish?

Could lab-grown meat counteract the illegal market for endangered animal products?
Nature and EnvironmentOctober 5, 2021
Brazilian cattle herder

Food 'key driver' for wildlife loss

Eating more plants and less meat would take pressure off land needed to feed a growing world, according to a UN report.
Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 3, 2021
Firefighters walk along a road as smoke rises from a mountain range in the background

Countries pledge to reverse destruction of nature

Political leaders have committed to stronger environmental protections ahead of UN summit on biodiversity.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 28, 2020
Skip next section Opinion

Opinion

Boehme Henrik Kommentarbild App

We have to talk about the climate

Henrik Böhme
Commentary
Nature and EnvironmentJanuary 4, 2020

Tale of the big bad wolf

Jennifer Wagner
Commentary
Nature and EnvironmentOctober 20, 2018