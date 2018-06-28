World Cup 2018: Five lessons learned from the group stage

The big teams aren't invincible
Germany got knocked out at the group stage for the first time in a World Cup as their title defense went up in smoke, but they weren’t the only major nation to look lackluster so far.
Argentina, World Cup finalists four years ago, needed a late winner from defender Marcos Rojo to get out of Group D. Spain topped their group despite drawing with Portugal and Morocco. France, finalists at the 2016 European Championship, did just enough to beat Australia and Peru before drawing with Denmark.
These international titans may return to their normal selves in the knockout stages, but their opponents may not be quaking in their boots.
Brazil are (still) really good
Many grouped five-time champions Brazil with the other underperforming giants after they drew 1-1 with Switzerland. The Selecao seemed to have turned the corner though, thanks not to superstar Neymar, but the masterful Philippe Coutinho.
Philippe Coutinho netted twice as Brazil topped Group E to set up a tie with Mexico.
The two sides they beat, Costa Rica and Serbia, sat deep in their own halves for most of the games. But the Brazilians were nonetheless able to find the back of the net with Coutinho pulling the strings.
Brazil’s frontline is enough to give opponents nightmares. More importantly, head coach Tite seems to have a team that is buying into his ideas.
If they keep trending upwards, it may soon be time to start using two hands to count their World Cup titles.
Plenty of dark horses
Even after the group stage, odds makers still aren’t favoring Uruguay, Croatia or Colombia to win the World Cup. However, all three of those teams won their groups and, unlike some of the bookies' favorites, impressed in the group stages.
Croatia was one of only three sides to win all of their group games, dismantling Argentina along the way. Their stars – Luka Modric, Mario Mandzukic, Ivan Rakitic – are in top form.
Uruguay squeaked out wins against Egypt and Saudi Arabia, but handed hosts Russia a 3-0 shellacking. Their defensive pair, Atletico Madrid teammates Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez, have been magnanimous, even if Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez haven’t hit top gear yet.
Colombia may have the best chances of all of them after winning Group H. They face an unheralded England side in the last 16 and possibly either Sweden or Switzerland in the quarterfinals. Could they can go one better than in 2014?
England profit from Kane's Golden Boot chase
Cristiano Ronaldo set the benchmark for goal scoring in the opening round of fixtures when he netted a hat trick in the 3-3 draw with Spain. However, come the end of the group stage, it is Harry Kane leading the way in goal scoring, despite having featured in only two of England’s three group games.
An Englishman scoring from the penalty spot? Surely not! Harry Kane can do it all.
A brace against Tunisia preceded a hat trick against Panama, meaning that Kane now has as many goals to his name as Miroslav Klose and Thomas Müller needed to win the Golden Boot in 2006 and 2010 respectively.
It took James Rodriguez six strikes to claim the award in Brazil and, in the round of 16, Kane has a chance to make his case against the titleholder when Colombia meet England in Moscow.
VAR's debut leaves a lot to be desired
VAR was a big talking point coming into the World Cup and, following its use in the group stage, the debate raging on about it is fiercer than ever.
We've seen how VAR can be implemented in a positive way with goals like that of Iago Aspas whose late equalizer, which stood after an offside call was correctly overruled, sent Spain top of Group B.
However, more often than not the decisions have led to confusion and derision from fans and pundits in equal measure. VAR's debut has added to the exciting nature of this World Cup, but it's debut hasn't quite gone according to plan yet.
Major blow
Some moments are memorable for the wrong reasons. Colombian fans would love to forget this one. James Rodriguez limps off the pitch injured after half an hour of play in his country's last group stage match against Senegal. Even without their biggest star, Colombia won the match to finish top of Group H.
South Korea eliminate Germany
Son Heung-Min wheels away in delight after doubling South Korea's lead in the dying moments of their Group F clash with Germany in Kazan. The win sent Germany crashing out in the opening round of a World Cup for the first time since 1938. A devastating loss for the reigning world champions.
Messi finally arrives in Russia
It all happened in a matter of seconds, but it was the moment football fans around the world had been waiting for. Ever Banega supplied the pin-point pass and, two sublime touches later, Lionel Messi was picking out the top corner with his weaker foot. After being late to the party in the group stages, Argentina's star man has a chance to make amends with France to come in the Round of 16.
Guerrero's crowning moment
After having a doping ban temporarily lifted in order to feature at the World Cup in Russia, Paolo Guerrero assisted Peru's first and scored their second in a 2-0 win over Australia. It was a true captain's performance, helping Peru secure their first World Cup win since beating Iran back in 1978.
Ronaldo's emotional rollercoaster
Cristiano Ronaldo was at the heart of a series of VAR incidents as Portugal drew 1-1 with Iran, finishing as runners-up in Group B. CR7 had a penalty saved by Ali Beiranvand and also picked up a yellow following a review as Iran's players called for him to be sent off for an incident with Morteza Pouraliganji. A tough end to a what had been a glittering group stage campaign.
Striking from the spot
Harry Kane scored a first-half hat trick for England in their 6-1 win over Panama in Group G. The Tottenham Hotspur striker already has five goals in the tournament, putting him in the running for the golden boot. Panama also made history scoring their first ever goal at a World Cup courtesy of Felipe Baloy.
Life in the old dog yet
Toni Kroos curls home Germany's 95th-minute winner against Sweden. Despite a positive start in Sochi, the same carelessness which had been so costly against Mexico was present again, and Kroos was a major culprit. But the Real Madrid star demonstrated all his experience and class with this free-kick to spare the reigning champions' blushes.
A game of two halves with a political twist
Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates his dramatic stoppage time winner over Serbia by making an Albainian eagle gesture with his hands. He and fellow goalscorer Granit Xhaka, who also made the gesture, are of Albanian descent, their families having fleed to Switzerland during the Balkan war. The pair were booed throughout by the match by Serbia fans.
Argentina falter in the other group of death
If Germany have it bad after their defeat to Mexico, Argentina's second match against Croatia put the giants in dire straits. Slumping to a 3-0 defeat, triggered by a goalkeeping howler, Lionel Messi and co. no longer have their group stage fate in their own hands. Messi, 30, has already "retired" briefly from international football once before; if he goes to Qatar, it surely won't be at his peak.
A surprise guest
Disgraced former FIFA president Sepp Blatter made a shock appearance as Portugal beat Morocco 1-0 on Wednesday. The 82-year-old said he was invited to the tournament by Russian President Vladimir Putin. His successor Gianni Infantino was also at the fixture, according to FIFA's list of dignitaries. "I am still president, just suspended," Blatter told Russian channel RT.
The Egyptian king is back
Less than a month after the Champions League final, when he sustained a shoulder injury that some thought could threaten his World Cup, Mohamed Salah returned to the pitch. Liverpool's Egyptian king first drew a foul that led to a penalty and then converted from the spot. But it was a mere consolation as Egypt lost 3-1 to hosts Russia and lost their chance of progressing to the knockout stage.
Kane and able
Harry Kane scored England's first ever second-half stoppage time World Cup goal to give the Three Lions all three points against Tunisia. Kane had given England a deserved early lead before Tunisia equalized with a controversial penalty. But captain Kane popped up again in injury time with a back-post header to win it for Gareth Southgate's team.
Beyond Neuer's reach
Germany lost their first match at a World Cup for the first time since 1982, when West Germany lost 2-1 to Algeria. This time they fell 1-0 to Mexico. Joachim Löw's men were beaten by a better organized and more energetic Mexican side. Even Germany's No. 1, Manuel Neuer, couldn't prevent the defeat.
A draw that felt like a victory
Undeterred by the driving rain, Icelandic fans in Reykjakvik followed their team's first-ever World Cup match on large video screens set up in the heart of the capital. After the match, they celebrated their team's 1-1 draw with 2014 finalists Argentina as if it had been a victory.
Messi misses from the spot
Superstar Lionel Messi and the rest of the Argentinian national team had their problems with Iceland in their opening match in Group D. The 2014 finalists could only manage a 1-1 draw, and Messi, the five-time world footballer of the year, often looked very ordinary indeed. In the 64th minute, he even failed to score from the penalty spot.
Political message
Shortly before the match between Iran and Morocco kicked off, the Iranian government banned outdoor public gatherings to watch the game. In St. Petersburg, though, Iranian women, who would not be allowed into a stadium in their homeland, took the opportunity to make their view known.
Five star hosts
One of the lowest-profile opening games to grace any World Cup wasn't much of a contest. Russia were far too good for a poor Saudi Arabia side and ran out 5-0 winners. Denis Cheryshev (center) came off the bench to score the second and added another sensational strike in injury time.
"El Gasico"
The opening fixture of this year's tournament between two of the world's biggest gas exporters, Saudi Arabia and Russia, was ironically dubbed "El Gasico" by some fans. Here, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud chats to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, while Russian President Vladimir Putin watches the action.
Among the stars
Putin (second from left) also made an appearance before the opening with a plethora of footballing greats. Lothar Matthäus (far left), Pele and Maradona (center), Jay Jay Okocha (far right) and Kanu (back right) were also in attendance.
The show starter
More than 500 local dancers, gymnasts and performers joined pop star Robbie Williams and Russian soprano Aida Garifullina on stage at the tournament's opening ceremony. Shorter than most such events, the 15-minute-long display also featured speeches from Russian President Vladimir Putin and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.