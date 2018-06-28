 World Cup 2018: Five lessons learned from the group stage | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 28.06.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

World Cup 2018: Five lessons learned from the group stage

From shocking upsets to unfathomable goals, the 2018 World Cup has had football fans around the world on the edge of their seats during the group stage. But what have we learned so far?

Fußball WM 2018 Gruppe D Kroatien - Nigeria (Reuters/F. Bensch)

The big teams aren't invincible

Germany got knocked out at the group stage for the first time in a World Cup as their title defense went up in smoke, but they weren’t the only major nation to look lackluster so far. 

Read more: Germany pay price for their complacency

Argentina, World Cup finalists four years ago, needed a late winner from defender Marcos Rojo to get out of Group D. Spain topped their group despite drawing with Portugal and Morocco. France, finalists at the 2016 European Championship, did just enough to beat Australia and Peru before drawing with Denmark.

These international titans may return to their normal selves in the knockout stages, but their opponents may not be quaking in their boots.

Brazil are (still) really good

Many grouped five-time champions Brazil with the other underperforming giants after they drew 1-1 with Switzerland. The Selecao seemed to have turned the corner though, thanks not to superstar Neymar, but the masterful Philippe Coutinho.

Fußball WM 2018 Gruppe E Brasilien - Schweiz Coutinho (Reuters/J. Cairnduff)

Philippe Coutinho netted twice as Brazil topped Group E to set up a tie with Mexico.

The two sides they beat, Costa Rica and Serbia, sat deep in their own halves for most of the games. But the Brazilians were nonetheless able to find the back of the net with Coutinho pulling the strings.

Brazil’s frontline is enough to give opponents nightmares. More importantly, head coach Tite seems to have a team that is buying into his ideas.

If they keep trending upwards, it may soon be time to start using two hands to count their World Cup titles.

Plenty of dark horses

Even after the group stage, odds makers still aren’t favoring Uruguay, Croatia or Colombia to win the World Cup. However, all three of those teams won their groups and, unlike some of the bookies' favorites, impressed in the group stages.

Croatia was one of only three sides to win all of their group games, dismantling Argentina along the way. Their stars – Luka Modric, Mario Mandzukic, Ivan Rakitic – are in top form. 

Uruguay squeaked out wins against Egypt and Saudi Arabia, but handed hosts Russia a 3-0 shellacking. Their defensive pair, Atletico Madrid teammates Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez, have been magnanimous, even if Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez haven’t hit top gear yet.

Colombia may have the best chances of all of them after winning Group H. They face an unheralded England side in the last 16 and possibly either Sweden or Switzerland in the quarterfinals. Could they can go one better than in 2014?

England profit from Kane's Golden Boot chase

Cristiano Ronaldo set the benchmark for goal scoring in the opening round of fixtures when he netted a hat trick in the 3-3 draw with Spain. However, come the end of the group stage, it is Harry Kane leading the way in goal scoring, despite having featured in only two of England’s three group games.

Russland WM 2018 England gegen Panama (Reuters/M. Childs)

An Englishman scoring from the penalty spot? Surely not! Harry Kane can do it all.

A brace against Tunisia preceded a hat trick against Panama, meaning that Kane now has as many goals to his name as Miroslav Klose and Thomas Müller needed to win the Golden Boot in 2006 and 2010 respectively.  

It took James Rodriguez six strikes to claim the award in Brazil and, in the round of 16, Kane has a chance to make his case against the titleholder when Colombia meet England in Moscow.

VAR's debut leaves a lot to be desired

VAR was a big talking point coming into the World Cup and, following its use in the group stage, the debate raging on about it is fiercer than ever.

We've seen how VAR can be implemented in a positive way with goals like that of Iago Aspas whose late equalizer, which stood after an offside call was correctly overruled, sent Spain top of Group B.

However, more often than not the decisions have led to confusion and derision from fans and pundits in equal measure. VAR's debut has added to the exciting nature of this World Cup, but it's debut hasn't quite gone according to plan yet.

  • FIFA Fußball-WM 2018 in Russland | Senegal vs Kolumbien (Reuters/M. Brindicci)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    Major blow

    Some moments are memorable for the wrong reasons. Colombian fans would love to forget this one. James Rodriguez limps off the pitch injured after half an hour of play in his country's last group stage match against Senegal. Even without their biggest star, Colombia won the match to finish top of Group H.

  • FIFA Fußball-WM 2018 in Russland | Deutschland vs. Südkorea | Jubel Südkorea (0:2) (Reuters/J. Sibley)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    South Korea eliminate Germany

    Son Heung-Min wheels away in delight after doubling South Korea's lead in the dying moments of their Group F clash with Germany in Kazan. The win sent Germany crashing out in the opening round of a World Cup for the first time since 1938. A devastating loss for the reigning world champions.

  • Fußball WM 2018 Nigeria vs Argentinien Tor 0:1 Messi (Getty Images/A. Morton)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    Messi finally arrives in Russia

    It all happened in a matter of seconds, but it was the moment football fans around the world had been waiting for. Ever Banega supplied the pin-point pass and, two sublime touches later, Lionel Messi was picking out the top corner with his weaker foot. After being late to the party in the group stages, Argentina's star man has a chance to make amends with France to come in the Round of 16.

  • Fußball WM 2018 Australien v Peru Tor 0:2 (Reuters/M. Rossi)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    Guerrero's crowning moment

    After having a doping ban temporarily lifted in order to feature at the World Cup in Russia, Paolo Guerrero assisted Peru's first and scored their second in a 2-0 win over Australia. It was a true captain's performance, helping Peru secure their first World Cup win since beating Iran back in 1978.

  • Russland WM 2018 l Iran vs Portugal 0:1 - verschossener Elfmeter von Ronaldo (Reuters/I. Alvarado)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    Ronaldo's emotional rollercoaster

    Cristiano Ronaldo was at the heart of a series of VAR incidents as Portugal drew 1-1 with Iran, finishing as runners-up in Group B. CR7 had a penalty saved by Ali Beiranvand and also picked up a yellow following a review as Iran's players called for him to be sent off for an incident with Morteza Pouraliganji. A tough end to a what had been a glittering group stage campaign.

  • Russland WM 2018 England gegen Panama (Reuters/M. Childs)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    Striking from the spot

    Harry Kane scored a first-half hat trick for England in their 6-1 win over Panama in Group G. The Tottenham Hotspur striker already has five goals in the tournament, putting him in the running for the golden boot. Panama also made history scoring their first ever goal at a World Cup courtesy of Felipe Baloy.

  • Russland WM 2018 Deutschland gegen Schweden (Reuters/)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    Life in the old dog yet

    Toni Kroos curls home Germany's 95th-minute winner against Sweden. Despite a positive start in Sochi, the same carelessness which had been so costly against Mexico was present again, and Kroos was a major culprit. But the Real Madrid star demonstrated all his experience and class with this free-kick to spare the reigning champions' blushes.

  • Russland WM 2018 l Serbien vs Schweiz – 1:2 Tor Xherdan Shaqiri (Getty Images/C. Rose)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    A game of two halves with a political twist

    Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates his dramatic stoppage time winner over Serbia by making an Albainian eagle gesture with his hands. He and fellow goalscorer Granit Xhaka, who also made the gesture, are of Albanian descent, their families having fleed to Switzerland during the Balkan war. The pair were booed throughout by the match by Serbia fans.

  • Fußball WM 2018 Gruppe D Argentinien - Kroatien Lionel Messi (picture-alliance/empics/D. Klein)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    Argentina falter in the other group of death

    If Germany have it bad after their defeat to Mexico, Argentina's second match against Croatia put the giants in dire straits. Slumping to a 3-0 defeat, triggered by a goalkeeping howler, Lionel Messi and co. no longer have their group stage fate in their own hands. Messi, 30, has already "retired" briefly from international football once before; if he goes to Qatar, it surely won't be at his peak.

  • Russland WM2018 | Sepp Blatter in Moskau (Getty Images/AFP/V. Maximov)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    A surprise guest

    Disgraced former FIFA president Sepp Blatter made a shock appearance as Portugal beat Morocco 1-0 on Wednesday. The 82-year-old said he was invited to the tournament by Russian President Vladimir Putin. His successor Gianni Infantino was also at the fixture, according to FIFA's list of dignitaries. "I am still president, just suspended," Blatter told Russian channel RT.

  • Russland WM 2018 Russland gegen Ägypten (Reuters/L. Smith)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    The Egyptian king is back

    Less than a month after the Champions League final, when he sustained a shoulder injury that some thought could threaten his World Cup, Mohamed Salah returned to the pitch. Liverpool's Egyptian king first drew a foul that led to a penalty and then converted from the spot. But it was a mere consolation as Egypt lost 3-1 to hosts Russia and lost their chance of progressing to the knockout stage.

  • Russland WM 2018 Tunesien gegen England (Reuters/G. Garanich)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    Kane and able

    Harry Kane scored England's first ever second-half stoppage time World Cup goal to give the Three Lions all three points against Tunisia. Kane had given England a deserved early lead before Tunisia equalized with a controversial penalty. But captain Kane popped up again in injury time with a back-post header to win it for Gareth Southgate's team.

  • Fußball WM 2018 Gruppe F Deutschland - Mexiko (Reuters/C. Hartmann)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    Beyond Neuer's reach

    Germany lost their first match at a World Cup for the first time since 1982, when West Germany lost 2-1 to Algeria. This time they fell 1-0 to Mexico. Joachim Löw's men were beaten by a better organized and more energetic Mexican side. Even Germany's No. 1, Manuel Neuer, couldn't prevent the defeat.

  • Russland WM 2018 | Islands Fan (Getty Images/AFP/H. Kolbeins)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    A draw that felt like a victory

    Undeterred by the driving rain, Icelandic fans in Reykjakvik followed their team's first-ever World Cup match on large video screens set up in the heart of the capital. After the match, they celebrated their team's 1-1 draw with 2014 finalists Argentina as if it had been a victory.

  • Russland, WM 2018: Gruppe D: Argentinien - Island (Reuters/C. Recine)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    Messi misses from the spot

    Superstar Lionel Messi and the rest of the Argentinian national team had their problems with Iceland in their opening match in Group D. The 2014 finalists could only manage a 1-1 draw, and Messi, the five-time world footballer of the year, often looked very ordinary indeed. In the 64th minute, he even failed to score from the penalty spot.

  • WM 2018 | Russland | Marokko - Iran (Reuters/D. Martinez)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    Political message

    Shortly before the match between Iran and Morocco kicked off, the Iranian government banned outdoor public gatherings to watch the game. In St. Petersburg, though, Iranian women, who would not be allowed into a stadium in their homeland, took the opportunity to make their view known.

  • Russland, WM 2018: Russland-Saudi Arabien,Tor 2 für Russland durch Denis Cheryshev (Reuters/C. Recine)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    Five star hosts

    One of the lowest-profile opening games to grace any World Cup wasn't much of a contest. Russia were far too good for a poor Saudi Arabia side and ran out 5-0 winners. Denis Cheryshev (center) came off the bench to score the second and added another sensational strike in injury time.

  • Russland, WM 2018 Eröffnungsfeier (picture-alliance/TASS/A. Druzhinin)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    "El Gasico"

    The opening fixture of this year's tournament between two of the world's biggest gas exporters, Saudi Arabia and Russia, was ironically dubbed "El Gasico" by some fans. Here, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud chats to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, while Russian President Vladimir Putin watches the action.

  • Russland Fußball WM | Präsident Putin mit Maradona, Pele, Matthäus (picture-alliance/dpa//TASS/M. Metzel)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    Among the stars

    Putin (second from left) also made an appearance before the opening with a plethora of footballing greats. Lothar Matthäus (far left), Pele and Maradona (center), Jay Jay Okocha (far right) and Kanu (back right) were also in attendance.

  • Russland, WM 2018 Eröffnungsfeier, Gruppe A - Russland - Saudi Arabien (picture-alliance/empics/T. Goode)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    The show starter

    More than 500 local dancers, gymnasts and performers joined pop star Robbie Williams and Russian soprano Aida Garifullina on stage at the tournament's opening ceremony. Shorter than most such events, the 15-minute-long display also featured speeches from Russian President Vladimir Putin and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.


DW recommends

Germany pay the price for their complacency

Germany are out of the 2018 World Cup, but a closer look reveals that their exit is really no surprise. The defending world champions haven't looked good for a long time now and finally paid the price for their lethargy. (28.06.2018)  

World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

The World Cup has kicked off and is sure to keep fans fascinated for the weeks leading up to the final in Moscow on July 15. Here are some of the most memorable moments of Russia 2018 so far. (20.06.2018)  

Related content

Fußball WM 2018 Gruppe D Argentinien - Kroatien Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi: A cloud floating on the edge of the picture 22.06.2018

Despite excelling for Barcelona, Russia 2018 is turning into another international disappointment for Lionel Messi. In contrast, Ante Rebic and Croatia are looking like the team to beat.

WM 2018 Fans Russian fan ahead of the FIFA World Cup WM Weltmeisterschaft Fussball 2018 Group A mat

World Cup 2018: Who needs what to advance to the knockout stages? 25.06.2018

Who needs what? The group stage of the 2018 World Cup comes to end this week with a lot still to play for in all the groups. DW outlines the permutations – including what Germany need to do to progress.

Russland WM 2018 Argentinien gegen Kroatien

Croatia hammer Argentina 3-0 and reach last 16 21.06.2018

Ante Rebic, Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic got the goals as Croatia turned Argentina's slow World Cup start into a minor disaster. Iceland could take Argentina's fate out of their hands tomorrow.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 