Croatia is a Balkan country bordering Slovenia, Hungary, Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro and the Adriatic Sea. Its capital and largest city is Zagreb.
Throughout its history, Croatia belonged to states including the Kingdom of Hungary, the Illyrian Provinces, the Austro-Hungarian Empire, and, after World War II, SFR Yugoslavia. It declared independence in 1991, which was followed by the Croatian War for Independence. It joined the EU in 2013. This page collates all of DW's content on Croatia.
In his six years at the club, Andrej Kramaric has been the man Hoffenheim have turned to in their moments of greatest need. His talents are worthy of bigger stage, but his loyalty is to be admired in the modern age.
Sun, sand and the sea: for many, that was the definition of vacation. But the pandemic has made the solitude and tranquility of the countryside more attractive. Croatia, a beach destination for sun-worshippers across Europe, is catering to this trend and showing a new face: greener and truly relaxing.
Who defines who's Japanese? Identity and the Hafu people in Japan / Hardly seen: The plight of Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria Making it against all odds: How a school in Croatia puts Roma kids on course for better lives / And: We'll survive: Why Bedouins in Egypt are confident their ancient traditions will survive despite Covid and Climate Change
Devastation and trauma in the wake of catastrophic floods in Germany - Chancellor Merkel promises more commitment to environmental goals - The political fallout of the floods - Havana Syndrome emerges in Vienna -UK's Freedom Day - Turkey rules out a reunification of Cyprus - A new approach to education for Roma kids in Croatia - And an unusual new car rolls off the assembly line in France
Human rights activists slammed Croatian authorities for violent pushbacks of migrants and called for the abolition of the EU's Frontex border agency. Croatia denies taking violent measures against migrants.
Europe demands answers after US-Danish spying claims — Frustration with the German government's handling of the vaccine program — Italian transgender sprinter Valentina Petrillo goes for gold — Ethnic groups in Namibia reject reconciliation agreement with Germany — Are abortion rights under threat in Catholic Croatia? — Spain's ambitions to become climate neutral by 2050 — and more!