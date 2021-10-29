Visit the new DW website

Croatia

Croatia is a Balkan country bordering Slovenia, Hungary, Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro and the Adriatic Sea. Its capital and largest city is Zagreb.

Throughout its history, Croatia belonged to states including the Kingdom of Hungary, the Illyrian Provinces, the Austro-Hungarian Empire, and, after World War II, SFR Yugoslavia. It declared independence in 1991, which was followed by the Croatian War for Independence. It joined the EU in 2013. This page collates all of DW's content on Croatia.

BAU // Sinsheim , Bundesliga Fußball , TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Hertha BSC Berlin , Andrej Kramaric ( Hoffenheim )

Andrej Kramaric: An underrated big fish in one of Germany’s smallest ponds 29.10.2021

In his six years at the club, Andrej Kramaric has been the man Hoffenheim have turned to in their moments of greatest need. His talents are worthy of bigger stage, but his loyalty is to be admired in the modern age.
December 29, 2020*** BIHAC, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - DECEMBER 29: Refugees leave Lipa refugee camp, which burnt last week and is being evacuated, located at border with Croatia in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina to reach Sarajevo on December 29, 2020. Amar Mehic / Anadolu Agency

Violent migrant 'pushbacks' at Croatian border exposed by media 07.10.2021

A monthslong investigation by several European media partners included footage of Croatian police beating migrants trying to cross the EU border from Bosnia into Croatia. Such "pushbacks" are considered illegal.
This photo provided by the Croatian Mountain Rescue Service, shows the rescue operation of an unidentified woman who was found on the Adriatic island of Krk on Sept. 12, 2021. Croatian police said Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 they are still working to establish the identity of a woman found over a week ago at a northern Adriatic Sea island with no recollection of who she is or where she came from. Police told the Associated Press they are searching the terrain and conducting numerous interviews with residents and tourists or anyone who has information about the woman discovered on the island of Krk on Sept. 12. (Croatian Mountain Rescue Service via AP)

Croatian police identify woman suffering from memory loss 22.09.2021

Rescuers had found the woman alone on a remote part of a Croatian island. She appeared not to have any knowledge of who she was.

Croatia's hinterland: A dream destination in the pandemic 09.09.2021

Sun, sand and the sea: for many, that was the definition of vacation. But the pandemic has made the solitude and tranquility of the countryside more attractive. Croatia, a beach destination for sun-worshippers across Europe, is catering to this trend and showing a new face: greener and truly relaxing.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - July 23, 2021. The Olympic torch is carried during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Phil Noble

World in Progress: Identities and Survival 28.07.2021

Who defines who's Japanese? Identity and the Hafu people in Japan / Hardly seen: The plight of Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria Making it against all odds: How a school in Croatia puts Roma kids on course for better lives / And: We'll survive: Why Bedouins in Egypt are confident their ancient traditions will survive despite Covid and Climate Change

25.07.2021 Emergency crews work at the site of a bus accident near Slavonski Brod, Croatia, Sunday, July 25, 2021. A bus swerved off a highway and crashed in Croatia early Sunday, killing 10 people and injuring at least 30 others, police said. (AP Photo/Luka Safundzic, SBonline)

Croatia: Bus crash claims 10 lives, 45 injured 25.07.2021

Police say the bus traveling from Germany to Kosovo swerved off the highway. Authorities are investigating what caused the crash.
191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 22.07.21 22.07.2021

Devastation and trauma in the wake of catastrophic floods in Germany - Chancellor Merkel promises more commitment to environmental goals - The political fallout of the floods - Havana Syndrome emerges in Vienna -UK's Freedom Day - Turkey rules out a reunification of Cyprus - A new approach to education for Roma kids in Croatia - And an unusual new car rolls off the assembly line in France

6587717 02.07.2021 Switzerland's Ruben Vargas, left, and Spain's Dani Olmo struggle for a ball during he Euro 2020 quarterfinal soccer match between Switzerland and Spain, in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Vladimir Astapkovich / Sputnik

Euro 2020: RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo is Spain's key to unlocking Italy 05.07.2021

Italy are yet to concede a goal from open play in normal time at Euro 2020 and go into Tuesday's semifinal against Spain as favorites. But, if La Roja are to break them down, then RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo will be key.
Members and supporters of the LGBTQ community attend the annual 20th Gay Pride parade in Zagreb, Croatia on July 3, 2021. Photo: Jurica Galoic/PIXSELL

Croatia: Zagreb Pride march sees 'homophobic' attacks 04.07.2021

Marchers at Zagreb Pride faced "fascist violence" for the first time in a decade, organizers said. They accused two lawmakers of inciting hatred against the LGBTQ community.
ARCHIV 2013 **** FILE - In this Thursday May 30, 2013 file photo, former state security chief, Jovica Stanisic, back row left, and former paramilitary leader Franko Simatovic, back row right, await their judgment at the Yugoslav war crimes tribunal (ICTY) in The Hague, Netherlands. U.N. judges have ordered a retrial on Tuesday Dec. 15, 2015, for Stanisic and Simatovic, two former allies of the late Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic who were acquitted in 2013 of setting up and arming notorious Serb paramilitary gangs that committed atrocities in Bosnia and Croatia during the 1990s Balkan wars. (AP Photo/Martijn Beekman, Pool, File) |

War crimes: UN tribunal convicts ex-Milosevic aides 30.06.2021

The two Serbian ex-security chiefs stood accused of running death squads in the 1990s Balkan wars and backing groups behind a reign of terror in Bosnia and Croatia.
Spain s Alvaro Morata L celebrates after scoring the 3-4 lead during the UEFA EURO, EM, Europameisterschaft,Fussball 2020 round of 16 soccer match between Croatia and Spain at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, 28 June 2021. Croatia - Spain ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKikoxHuescaxes-ESx GRAF358 20210628-95c622a440e878e854697c8e2e8df249ea7f05b9

Euro 2020: Alvaro Morata Spain's worthy hero in astonishing win over Croatia 28.06.2021

Alvaro Morata's Euro 2020 has consisted of missed chances and fan harassment towards his family. But when his country needed a lift in extra time against Croatia, the Spanish striker rose to the occasion.
Ein Bild der Verwüstung bietet die zerstörte Stadt Vukovar am 19.11.1991. Der dreimonatige Kampf um die kroatische Stadt war am 19. November 1991 mit der bedingungslosen Kapitulation der kroatischen Verbände zu Ende gegangen. Die jugoslawische Bundesarmee rückte ein. Die Zahl der Toten im Kroatien-Krieg (1991-1995), den Milosevic angeblich zum «Schutz der serbischen Minderheit» anzettelte, wird auf 25000 geschätzt. Jugoslawiens Ex-Präsident Slobodan Milosevic, der am 28.6.2001 an das UN-Kriegsverbrechertribunals in Den Hag ausgeliefert wurde, gilt als Drahtzieher für schwerste Verbrechen in vier Balkankriegen, die zwischen 1991 und 1999 die ehemaligen jugoslawischen Republiken Slowenien, Kroatien, Bosnien-Herzegowina und die südserbische Provinz Kosovo verwüstet haben. Für: Projekt Destination Europe : Mangelnde Perspektiven und große Träume

My Europe: What we can learn from Yugoslavia's collapse 26.06.2021

The war that destroyed Yugoslavia began on June 26, 1991. Today, a number of multiethnic states face the same challenges that led to its disintegration.
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group D - Czech Republic v England - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 22, 2021 England's Jadon Sancho with manager Gareth Southgate as he gets ready to come on as a substitute Pool via REUTERS/Neil Hall

Euro 2020: Jadon Sancho still on standby but England roll on 22.06.2021

A first half header from Raheem Sterling secured England victory over Czech Republic and top spot, but Jadon Sancho has yet to convince Gareth Southgate. Croatia join that pair in the next round thanks to Luka Modric.
Migrants walk towards the Bosnia-Croatia border in attempt to cross it what they call the game, near Velika Kladusa, September 29, 2020. Hundreds of migrants from Asia, the Middle East and North Africa set up makeshift camps in Bosnian woods near the border with Croatia, attempting to cross into the European Union where they hope for a better life. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migration: Activists block Croatia-Bosnia border in demonstration against EU policy 19.06.2021

Human rights activists slammed Croatian authorities for violent pushbacks of migrants and called for the abolition of the EU's Frontex border agency. Croatia denies taking violent measures against migrants.
191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe: 03.06.2021 03.06.2021

Europe demands answers after US-Danish spying claims — Frustration with the German government's handling of the vaccine program — Italian transgender sprinter Valentina Petrillo goes for gold — Ethnic groups in Namibia reject reconciliation agreement with Germany — Are abortion rights under threat in Catholic Croatia? — Spain's ambitions to become climate neutral by 2050 — and more!

People take part in the March for Life, the Croatia's fifth annual anti-abortion march, in Zagreb on May 29, 2021. - Thousands of anti-abortion demonstrators took to the streets on May 29, 2021, in Croatia, a largely Catholic country where human rights activists say reproductive rights are increasingly under threat. (Photo by Denis LOVROVIC / AFP)

Anti-abortion protesters stage a 'Walk for Life' in Croatia 29.05.2021

Thousands of people, including many youths, protested against abortion in Zagreb and called on the Croatian state to protect "every human life."
