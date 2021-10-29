Croatia is a Balkan country bordering Slovenia, Hungary, Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro and the Adriatic Sea. Its capital and largest city is Zagreb.

Throughout its history, Croatia belonged to states including the Kingdom of Hungary, the Illyrian Provinces, the Austro-Hungarian Empire, and, after World War II, SFR Yugoslavia. It declared independence in 1991, which was followed by the Croatian War for Independence. It joined the EU in 2013. This page collates all of DW's content on Croatia.