US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi travels to Kyiv, meets with Zelenskyy — live updates

Zelenskyy calls on Russian soldiers not to fight in Ukraine

Some civilians trapped in Mariupol steel plant are evacuated

Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled unannounced to Kyiv

This article was last updated at 07:35 GMT/UTC

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Kyiv

United States Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi traveled to Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv and met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a visit that was not previously announced.

Third in line for the US presidency, Pelosi is the highest-ranking American leader to visit Ukraine since the war began. She joined a congressional delegation including other members of the US congress.

"You all are welcome," Zelenskyy told the delegation. "I am grateful to you for this signal of strong support from the United States, the people, and Congress – bicameral and bipartisan support."

"This shows that the United States today is a leader in strong support for Ukraine during the war against the aggression of the Russian Federation."

"We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom," Pelosi told Zelenskyy. "We are on a frontier of freedom and your fight is a fight for everyone. Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done," she added.

Some evacuated from Mariupol steel plant

Some women and children have been evacuated from a steel plant in Mariupol, which served as the last defensive stronghold in the heavily-bombarded port city. However, hundreds remain trapped within the complex with little resources, including food, medicines and water.

The UN is working to broker an evacuation of close to 1,000 civilians who are currently seeking shelter in the Soviet-era Azovstal plant. Multiple attempts have been made to facilitate evacuations, only to end in failure.

"There is, right now, ongoing, high-level engagements with all the governments, Russia and Ukraine, to make sure that you can save civilians and support the evacuation of civilians from the plant," UN humanitarian spokesperson Saviano Abreu said, unable to provide details "because of the complexity and fluidity of the operation."

Russia says about 2,000 fighters are currently in the plant, a figure that is not backed by Ukraine. The latter said it has no knowledge about how many fighters are also in the plant.

Ukrainian top diplomat speaks to Chinese state media

Ukrainian Foreign MInister Dmytro Kuleba sat for a lengthy interview with Chinese state media, a rare move for Beijing which has largely promoted Moscow's version of events.

In the interview, Kuleba asked China to be Ukraine's 'security guarantor', referring to a 2013 promise from Beijing to act in that capacity should Kyiv ever be under threat. The foreign minister also said that the invasion was against China's interests, particularly that it was disrupting their 'Belt and Road Initiative' of infrastructure projects in developing nations.

"Ukraine is currently studying the possibility of acquiring security guarantees from permanent members of the UN Security Council, including China, and other major powers," he was quoted as saying by official news agency Xinhua.

"We propose that China becomes one of the guarantors of Ukraine's security, this is a sign of our respect and trust in the People's Republic of China."

His remarks also directly referred to Russia's actions as an "invasion" -- a term that Chinese officials and state media have sought to avoid.

"The situation is not escalating because of Ukraine, we are exercising our right to defend ourselves," he said, in an apparent rebuff of Chinese warnings against other states providing arms to Kyiv.

'Better to survive in Russia than die in Ukraine,' Zelenskyy tells Russian soldiers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a special address to Russian soldiers, in Russian, during his nightly video message on Saturday evening.

He said Russian forces "are preparing for big losses" as they prepare for new attacks in the eastern Donbas region. He claimed Russia has already lost over 23,000 soldiers, although this figure cannot be confirmed.

Zelenskyy said that new Russian soldiers are being recruited for the offensive, soldiers "with little motivation" and "little combat experience."

The president also referred to the airstrikes on Saturday that hit the airport in the coastal city of Odesa — previously a popular holiday destination for Russian tourists.

"The runway of the Odesa airport was destroyed. We will, of course, rebuild it. But Odesa will never forget such a Russian attitude towards it," he said.

He also said that Ukraine is in discussions with its partners on increasing sanctions against Russia. "We expect a decision on oil restrictions against Russia in the near future," Zelenskyy said.

Scholz defends his Ukraine policies

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected criticism of his cautious approach to the war in Ukraine in an interview published on Sunday.

"I make my decisions quickly — and in coordination with our allies. I am suspicious of hasty action and Germany going it alone," Scholz told Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

The German leader came under fire from Friedrich Merz, head of the main conservative party in the Bundestag the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), for his reluctance to discuss sending weapons to Ukraine.

On Thursday, German lawmakers overwhelmingly voted in favor of sending heavy weapons after repeated calls from Ukraine.

Summary of Saturday's events in the war in Ukraine

The UK's Ministry of Defense said Russian forces are still facing challenges after refocusing their efforts on eastern Ukraine. Ukraine's General Staff said that Ukrainian forces were still repelling the renewed assaults in the Donbas region.

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to increase military aid to Ukraine during a call with President Zelenskyy on Saturday. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also pledged additional military aid.

Ukrainian authorities said they found the bodies of three civilians in Bucha, whose hands had been tied behind their backs and who showed signs of torture. More than 1,000 bodies have been discovered in and around Bucha since Russian troops withdrew.

Some 14 Ukrainians were released by Russian forces as part of a prisoner exchange. Half were military and half were civilian, with one being a five-month pregnant soldier.

Odesa's airport is out of use after a Russian rocket hit the airport. The mayor of the popular coastal town, which is been largely spared much of the violence, said that there were no victims in the attack.

Swedish fighter jets were scrambled on Saturday after a Russian reconnaissance plane entered its airspace. Sweden has been considering asking to join NATO in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

