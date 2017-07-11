How Ukraine separatists are mass conscripting anyone of fighting age

Russia justifies its invasion of Ukraine arguing it is defending the "LuhanskandDonetskPeople's Republics." Mere days before Russia launched its attack, when tens of thousands of Russian soldiers had been amassed on Ukraine's border, these self-proclaimed "People's Republics" beyond Kyiv's control launched major mobilization drives. Men between the ages of 18 and 55 are no longer permitted to leave. Paradoxically, several days earlier separatist authorities had urged all residents to evacuate the region and flee to Russia.

In the first three days, reservists who once served in the Ukrainian army, were called up to visit the recruitment center. They were given no explanation for the order. A friend of 41-year-old Anna, a Donezk local, was called up. "He had a sick note, but his employer phoned him and said he should show up with just a bare minimum of personal belongings; that was on February 21, he was conscripted right then and there," she recalls.

Russia claims there are queues at army recruitment center

One day later, separatist leader Denis Puschilin ordered yet another recruitment drive. This time, men aged 18 to 27 without military experience were called up to serve in the "people's militia."

Who was recruited?

"Some joined voluntarily, others were not drafted, some were taken from the streets, others only turned up after being ordered to," says 19-year-old Jewgeniy, who despite being declared medically unfit to serve by doctors, was refused a respective sick note.

By February 24 the purpose of the mass mobilization became clear: Russia launched its war on Ukraine. Russian and separatist-affiliated news media reported that volunteers had formed long lines formed outside recruitments centers eager to defend "Donbas independence." In reality, however, there were not enough volunteers. Separatist leader Puschilin thus called on companies in the separatist-controlled region to free up half of their male workforce of fighting age.

DW learned this led to a veritable hunt for men in the region. "They capture men in Luhansk, and in Donezk patrols arrest men in the respective age bracket," says 45-year-old Aleksandra, a Donezk resident. "One time, we were boarding a bus and saw scores of miners being taken away."

On February 28, the leadership of the "Donetsk People's Republic" declared the recruitment drive would soon end. Donezk locals, however, report men are still being drafted. In mid-March, Puschilin ordered men above the age of 65 to be recruited to serve in special "interior ministry" units.

Economic fallout

The mobilization drive has brought the regional economy to its knees. Donezk locals have reported that shorted-staffed shops have been forced to close, and that there has been a dearth of public transport drivers and craftsmen. Even male members of the Donezk philharmonic were sent off to fight — a grim reality that came to light only when it emerged that pianist Nikolay Zvyagintsev had been killed near Mariupol.

"Most agricultural engineers, tractor drivers, machine operators and locksmiths were drafted; without them, timely and efficient spring seeding could be jeopardized," criticized even the Donezk "agriculture ministry." Ascertaining the men's whereabouts is difficult. Donezk "parliament" provides this information only to parents and partners of drafted soldiers.

Those drafted are often sent straight to the frontline without any training

"There are people who for the past two months have heard nothing about their loved one's location, let alone whether they are still alive," 33-year-old Maria tells DW. She complains there is no longer a rotation of forces. While men had called their loved ones every few days from different deployment locations, these calls had ceased, she says.

Sent to fight for Russia

Ukraine's army and Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) publish regular reports on fighters from the "LuhanskandDonetskPeople's Republics" captured within and beyond the separatist-controlled areas. Some have been captured in Kharkiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv. In a video shared by the SBU, one separatist fighter, who reportedly surrendered near Sumy, says "Russia treats us as slaves."

Jewgeniy tells DW that drafted men are sent straight to the frontline, without receiving any training. They are not combat-ready, he says. "At first there were volunteers but not anymore," he adds. He says it is now known how they are treated and fed. While he has been declared medically unfit to serve, he nevertheless fears going outside, as he does not "want to attract the attention of the patrols."

53-year-old Dmitriy is similarly careful. "I only leave my home in the evening to buy groceries at the shop in the next-door house, and I'm careful doing it," he tells DW. He has learned from friends and colleagues that they are hiding their sons with grandparents and others to avoid conscription.

Students are forced to serve in the forces of the 'Donetsk People's Republic'

Russian passports

Some have attempted to avoid conscription by postponing the draft. This, however, is difficult to pull off, says Maria. She says she tried to spare her acquaintance military service by talking to local authorities, yet to no avail. "They may declare you unfit to serve, but then the same headquarters may come and get you anyway, claiming you did in fact sign of up a volunteer."

"There are no grantees, and there is an expectation of considerable bribes," explains Dmitriy. He wants to remain in Donezk and wait for Ukraine to win the war and for his normal life to return. But not everyone thinks like this.

Alexandra, another Donezk resident, says her acquaintance paid 2,000$ to be smuggled past all checkpoints and out of the "Donetsk People's Republic." She says only holders of Russian passports with a Russian residence are permitted to leave for Russia and avoid conscription.

Donbas residents say that until the beginning of 2022, Russian passports were issued within two months to anyone in possession of "People's Republic" passport. Russian authorities in February announced that 860,000 passports had been given out to residents of the separatist-controlled regions. Moscow estimates that some 3,5 to 4 million peopled lived in the region before the war began.

All persons interviewed for this article live in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine. For security reasons they have asked DW to withhold their true identities.

This article was originally written in Russian.