Luhansk is an industrial city in Ukraine located in the Donbass region, which has been controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014.

Luhansk and its surrounding areas in eastern Ukraine have been one of the main sites of fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian separatists. During Soviet times, the city was an important industrial center and a hub for the building of locomotives.