Luhansk

Luhansk is an industrial city in Ukraine located in the Donbass region, which has been controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014.

Luhansk and its surrounding areas in eastern Ukraine have been one of the main sites of fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian separatists. During Soviet times, the city was an important industrial center and a hub for the building of locomotives. Here you can find a compilation of all DW content referring to Luhansk.

Ukraine latest: Russia faces sanctions after Putin orders in troops

Ukraine latest: Russia faces sanctions after Putin orders in troops 22.02.2022

EU foreign ministers are set to approve measures Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, the parliaments in the self-proclaimed republics of Luhansk and Donetsk ratified a friendship treaty with Russia. Follow DW for the latest.
Ukraine crisis: World leaders condemn Putin for ordering in troops

Ukraine crisis: World leaders condemn Putin for ordering in troops 22.02.2022

In an emergency UN meeting, the US said Russia's claim that troops were on a "peacekeeping" mission was "nonsense." Germany said that with separatist territories' recognition, Russia had "unmasked itself."
Russia recognizes independence of Ukraine separatist regions

Russia recognizes independence of Ukraine separatist regions 21.02.2022

The recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk as "independent" has been met with widespread condemnation from the West amid fears it could provide a pretext for a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine: Belarus says military drills with Russia will continue

Ukraine: Belarus says military drills with Russia will continue 20.02.2022

Russian and Belarusian troops will continue their joint exercises near Ukraine, which were expected to end on Sunday, due to the "escalating situation" in the Donbas region.
German Foreign Ministry urges all citizens to leave Ukraine

German Foreign Ministry urges all citizens to leave Ukraine 20.02.2022

The German Foreign Office has upped its warning for citizens to leave Ukraine, citing increasing tensions and Russia's troop buildup on the border.
Ukraine latest: NATO chief says Russia planning 'full-scale attack'

Ukraine latest: NATO chief says Russia planning 'full-scale attack' 20.02.2022

NATO's chief said that "all signs" suggest Russia will attack its neighbor as the alliance relocated its Kyiv staff. Ukraine's President Zelenskyy delivered a passionate speech in Munich. DW has the latest.
Ukraine latest: Russia expels deputy chief of US mission

Ukraine latest: Russia expels deputy chief of US mission 17.02.2022

Russia has asked second-most senior US diplomat in Moscow, Bart Gorman, to leave the country. Meanwhile, the UK accused the Kremlin of looking for a pretext to invade Ukraine. Follow DW for the latest.
Russian Duma asks Putin to recognize Ukrainian regions as independent

Russian Duma asks Putin to recognize Ukrainian regions as independent 15.02.2022

Russian lawmakers have voted to ask President Vladimir Putin to recognize the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics in Ukraine as independent nations.
Talks on eastern Ukraine conflict to resume in March, sources say

Talks on eastern Ukraine conflict to resume in March, sources say 11.02.2022

Normandy format talks on the Donbas conflict are set to continue next month. Meanwhile, a former top German adviser during the end of the Cold War has disputed Moscow's claims that NATO promised not to expand eastward.
Germany's foreign minister visits front line in Ukraine

Germany's foreign minister visits front line in Ukraine 08.02.2022

Annalena Baerbock is getting a firsthand account of the humanitarian and military situation in eastern Ukraine. She is making the trip amid fears that Russia may invade its neighhor.
Ukraine-Russia crisis: Attack will have 'consequences,' EU and US warn

Ukraine-Russia crisis: Attack will have 'consequences,' EU and US warn 24.01.2022

Russian aggression against Ukraine will have "severe costs," the head of NATO has said after a meeting with European leaders and US President Biden. Earlier, EU foreign ministers met to agree on a joint strategy.
German, NATO leaders warn 'real' risk of Ukraine-Russia conflict

German, NATO leaders warn 'real' risk of Ukraine-Russia conflict 18.01.2022

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg say Russia faces severe consequences if it invades Ukraine and urged Moscow to de-escalate. The US has warned a Russian attack could come at "any point."
Germany's Baerbock visits Ukraine amid rising tensions with Russia

Germany's Baerbock visits Ukraine amid rising tensions with Russia 17.01.2022

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says she wants a "serious dialogue" on security in Europe during her visits to Ukraine and Russia. Her first official trips there come amid fears Russia might invade.
Ukrainian court freezes assets of former President Petro Poroshenko

Ukrainian court freezes assets of former President Petro Poroshenko 07.01.2022

A court in Ukraine has frozen the assets of Petro Poroshenko. The Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the Ukrainian former president on charges of high treason.
Cease-fire restored in eastern Ukraine talks, says OSCE

Cease-fire restored in eastern Ukraine talks, says OSCE 22.12.2021

Ukraine's military and separatist forces both expressed a willingness to restore a truce, according to the Organization for Security and Co-operation, which has logged an uptick in cease-fire violations of late.

EU keeps up sanctions on Russia over Ukraine, urges talks

EU keeps up sanctions on Russia over Ukraine, urges talks 17.12.2021

EU leaders have renewed existing sanctions imposed on Russia in 2014 after the annexation of Crimea. Brussels urged Moscow to return to the negotiating table but warned of punitive measures should Russia invade Ukraine.

