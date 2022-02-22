Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Luhansk is an industrial city in Ukraine located in the Donbass region, which has been controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014.
Luhansk and its surrounding areas in eastern Ukraine have been one of the main sites of fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian separatists. During Soviet times, the city was an important industrial center and a hub for the building of locomotives. Here you can find a compilation of all DW content referring to Luhansk.