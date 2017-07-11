Russia's Gazprom halts gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria

Russian energy giant Gazprom on Wednesday halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland over a failure to pay for gas in rubles.

It marks Russia's stiffest reaction yet to sanctions imposed by the West over the conflict in Ukraine.

Gazprom said that it hasn't received any payments since April 1 from Poland and Bulgaria and was suspending deliveries as of Wednesday.

"Gazprom has completely suspended gas supplies to Bulgargaz (Bulgaria) and PGNiG (Poland) due to absence of payments in rubles," Gazprom said in a statement.

"Payments for gas supplied from April 1 must be made in rubles using the new payments details, about which the counterparties were informed in a timely manner."

'Breach of contract'

But both Poland and Bulgaria responded immediately to the development, saying Gazprom was in breach of contact.

Bulgaria insisted it has paid for Russian gas deliveries for April, Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov told reporters.

He said Bulgaria would stick to the European Commission's stance urging countries not to pay in rubles for Russian gas, something Russian President Vladimir Putin had demanded.

"Because all trade and legal obligations are being observed, it is clear that at the moment the natural gas is being used more as a political and economic weapon in the current war," Nikolov said.

While Polish gas firm PGNiG confirmed that Gazprom has "completely stopped" supplies via the Yamal pipeline, adding that customers of the company are still getting the fuel in line with their needs.

"Cutting gas supplies is a breach of contract and PGNiG reserves the right to seek compensation and will use all available contractual and legal means to do so," the company said.

Supplies to the Yamal-Europe pipeline that cuts across Poland were cut by Gazprom on Wednesday

Poland warns of 'blackmail'

On Tuesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw had received notice from Gazprom of plans to halt gas shipments. Morawiecki made the announcement in Berlin following a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"We have received threats from Gazprom that it will stop gas deliveries," Morawiecki said.

Morawiecki said Russia could be attempting to "blackmail" Poland, but noted that Poland had prepared by diversifying its energy sources. He noted gas storage facilities are 76% full.

Polish Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said that "there will be no shortage of gas in Polish homes."

Bulgaria almost entirely dependent on Russian gas

Poland's PGNiG said in a statement it would continue to monitor the situation and is prepared to obtain gas from other connections thanks to a "government strategy of diversifying" sources.

Also on Tuesday, Bulgaria's Energy Ministry said state gas company Bulgargaz had received a similar notice from Gazprom. The ministry said it would take steps towards alternative gas supplies, adding that it is not necessary to limit gas consumption for the time being.

Bulgaria is almost completely dependent on Russia for its annual consumption. Bulgargaz said in a statement that it "fully met its obligations and has made all payments required under its current contract in a timely manner, strictly and in accordance with its terms."

Watch video 02:45 Lithuania's LNG terminal helps Europe to cut Russian gas addiction

Why is Russia suspending gas deliveries?

The gas suspensions are the first since Russian President Vladimir Putin said in March that "unfriendly'' foreign buyers

would have to pay Gazprom in rubles instead of other currencies.

Poland, and other EU countries, have refused to pay for natural gas in rubles, which Russia is demanding to stabilize and boost its currency in the face of Western sanctions.

European leaders have said requiring ruble payments is a violation of existing contracts with Gazprom.

"[The] Russian proposal for a two-step payment procedure is in violation with the current contract and bears considerable risks for

Bulgaria, including to make payments without receiving any gas deliveries from Russia,'' the Bulgarian government said.

Poland has strongly supported Ukraine and has welcomed the largest number of Ukrainian refugees of any country as well as serving as a transit hub for weapons from Western countries into Ukraine.

Poland imports gas via its Baltic ports and also plans to receive gas from Norway after the 900-kilometer (560-mile) Baltic Pipeline project is completed later this year. Poland hopes Norway will eventually be able to supply roughly half the gas the country needs.

The Yamal pipeline which supplies Poland does not supply Germany.

Germany's network regulator said it was monitoring the situation and that "the security of supply in Germany is currently guaranteed."

