Gazprom is a large Russian Public Joint Stock Company, dealing with the business of extraction, production, transport, and sale of natural gas.
Gazprom was created in 1989 when the Soviet Ministry of Gas Industry was converted to a corporation, retaining all of its assets. Gazprom is a private company, but the Russian Government holds a majority stake Gazprom is involved in the Russian Government's setting of gas prices, and access to pipelines. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Gazprom.
The prices of petroleum products and natural gas are exploding worldwide. Will there be an energy crisis? And will Europe become dependent on Russian gas? Our guests: Christoph Burger (ESMT University), Malte Kreutzfeldt (TAZ), Thierry Bros (energy expert)
The European Parliament has demanded construction stop on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The controversial pipeline will double the capacity of an already existing natural gas pipeline between Russia and Germany.