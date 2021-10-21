Gazprom is a large Russian Public Joint Stock Company, dealing with the business of extraction, production, transport, and sale of natural gas.

Gazprom was created in 1989 when the Soviet Ministry of Gas Industry was converted to a corporation, retaining all of its assets. Gazprom is a private company, but the Russian Government holds a majority stake Gazprom is involved in the Russian Government's setting of gas prices, and access to pipelines. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Gazprom.