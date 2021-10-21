Visit the new DW website

Gazprom

Gazprom is a large Russian Public Joint Stock Company, dealing with the business of extraction, production, transport, and sale of natural gas.

Gazprom was created in 1989 when the Soviet Ministry of Gas Industry was converted to a corporation, retaining all of its assets. Gazprom is a private company, but the Russian Government holds a majority stake Gazprom is involved in the Russian Government's setting of gas prices, and access to pipelines. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Gazprom.

DW Sendung To The Point 21.10.2021 via Peter Ziesche Rechte: DW

Bleak winter ahead: Who’s to blame for Europe’s energy crisis? 21.10.2021

The prices of petroleum products and natural gas are exploding worldwide. Will there be an energy crisis? And will Europe become dependent on Russian gas? Our guests: Christoph Burger (ESMT University), Malte Kreutzfeldt (TAZ), Thierry Bros (energy expert)
Jan 2021****Schlepper ziehen das russische Rohr-Verlegeschiff «Fortuna» aus dem Hafen auf die Ostsee. Das Spezialschiff wird für Bauarbeiten an der deutsch-russischen Ostsee-Gaspipeline Nord Stream 2 eingesetzt. Medien berichteten unter Berufung auf Behörden in Dänemark, dass Mitte Januar 2021 die Verlegearbeiten in dänischen Gewässern beginnen sollten. Das russische Verlegeschiff «Fortuna» soll dabei zum Einsatz kommen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Nord Stream 2 says first line is filled with gas 18.10.2021

The controversial pipeline is still awaiting clearance to start sales to Europe, but the gas is ready for export. It will double Moscow's annual gas export capacity in the Baltic to 110 billion cubic meters.

A general view shows the headquarters of the Russian natural gas monopoly giant Gazprom building in Moscow on January 7, 2009. All deliveries of Russian gas through Ukraine were halted on January 7, intensifying a bitter dispute between Moscow and Kiev, which risks depriving Europeans of gas amid freezing weather. In a new twist, Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin told state-run energy giant Gazprom on January 7 to cease all deliveries of natural gas into Ukraine. AFP PHOTO / YURI KADOBNOV (Photo credit should read YURI KADOBNOV/AFP/Getty Images)

Russia says gas supplies to Europe are at maximum levels 13.10.2021

Europe will need to negotiate new contracts with Russian oil giant Gazprom if it wants to receive more natural gas deliveries, the Kremlin said.
Die Molchschleuse in der Erdgasempfangsstation der Ostseepipeline Nord Stream 2. Später sollen sechseinhalb Millionen Kubikmeter Erdgas pro Stunde hier verarbeitet werden und mit dem richtigen Druck an weiterführende Pipelines abgegeben werden. Ursprünglich sollte die Pipeline für Erdgas aus Russland Ende 2019 in Betrieb gehen. Knapp acht Milliarden Euro wurden bereits in die Pipeline investiert. Derzeit fehlen noch 150 des insgesamt 2.360 Kilometer langen Doppelstrangs der deutsch-russischen Erdgagspipeline Nord Stream 2.

Pressure on gas prices not easing anytime soon 30.09.2021

The supply of natural gas is stagnant. Natural gas storage facilities in Germany are less full ahead of the coming heating season, driving up energy prices.

April 22, 2015 - Boyarka, KIEV, UKRAINE - An Ukrainian worker checks gas valves of the main natural gas pipeline at the gas-compressor station in Boyarka village near Kiev, Ukraine, 22 April 2015. Cash-strapped Ukraine is heavily dependent on energy from Russia and is also a key transit country for supplies to Western Europe. The European Union has been mediating in gas disputes between the two sides, whose relations are strained by the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Boyarka UKRAINE PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAn230 April 22 2015 Boyarka Kiev Ukraine to Ukrainian Worker Checks Gas valves of The Main Natural Gas Pipeline AT The Gas COMPRESSOR Station in Boyarka Village Near Kiev Ukraine 22 April 2015 Cash strapped Ukraine IS heavily dependent ON Energy from Russia and IS Thus a Key Transit Country for SUPPLIES to Western Europe The European Union has been mediating in Gas disputes between The Two Sides whose relations are strained by The CONFLICT in Eastern Ukraine Boyarka Ukraine PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY

Europeans brace for hard winter as energy price surge hits households 21.09.2021

Energy costs are soaring in Europe, with ordinary citizens and businesses worst-hit. Weather has played a big role, although there are also questions over Russia's gas supply. The onset of winter is adding to worries.
3119596 06/02/2017 Alexei Miller, Chairman of the Management Board, Gazprom, during a documents signing ceremony at the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Mikhail Kireev/Sputnik Foto: Mikhail Kireev/Sputnik/dpa

Gazprom: EU lawmakers urge probe over soaring prices 17.09.2021

A group of EU lawmakers has accused the Russian energy giant of manipulating the market in an attempt to pressure Brussels over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
Rohre für den Bau der Erdgaspipeline Nord Stream 2 von Russland nach Deutschland werden im Hafen Mukran auf der Insel Rügen gelagert. Die Bundesregierung hält trotz der Inhaftierung des Kreml-Kritikers Nawalny an der umstrittenen Gaspipeline Nord Stream 2 zwischen Russland und Deutschland fest. Mecklenburg-Vorpommern plant mit Hilfe einer landeseigenen Stiftung die Fertigstellung der umstrittenen Ostsee-Gaspipeline Nord Stream 2 zu sichern.

Controversial Nordstream 2 pipeline completed, Gazprom says 10.09.2021

Once operational, the pipeline will roughly double Russian oil giant Gazprom's capacity to move gas through the Baltic Sea to Europe, bypassing transit states such as Ukraine.

25.08.2020 Zwischenlagerung der Rohre mit Betonmantel für die Erdgasleitung Nord Stream 2 in Mukran auf der Insel Rügen 25.08.2020 Mukran, GER - Zwischenlagerung der Rohre mit Betonmantel für die Erdgasleitung Nord Stream 2 in Mukran auf der Insel Rügen, Mukran Meklemburg-Vorpommern Deutschland, DEU Mukran Port *** Interim storage of pipes with concrete jacket for the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline in Mukran on the island of Rügen 25 08 2020 Mukran, GER Interim storage of pipes with concrete jacket for the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline in Mukran on the island of Rügen, Mukran Meklemburg Vorpommern Germany, DEU Mukran Port

Nord Stream 2 pipeline nearly completed 17.08.2021

The construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is set to be finished soon. Natural gas from Russia will then be pumped to Germany, the Netherlands and as far away as northern Italy.
Baltic Pipe. Energinet. Sdr Stenderup. Byggeplads.

Baltic Pipe delay to push Poland back into Russia's arms 21.07.2021

Copenhagen's decision to withdraw a permit for the Danish section of the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline from Poland to Norway could mean Warsaw remains a buyer of Russian gas. That was not part of the plan.
An employee turns a valve at a gas compressor station in the village of Boyarka, outside Kiev, Ukraine, in this April 22, 2015 file photo. Russia's plans to drop Ukraine as a route for pumping natural gas to Europe will still leave state-run Gazprom facing about $1 billion in annual transit fees to Slovakia and Bulgaria for years to come, analysts and industry sources say. To match UKRAINE-CRISIS/GAZPROM REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/Files

Can Europe escape Gazprom's energy stranglehold? 11.07.2021

When it comes to gas supplies to the EU, Russia's state-owned corporation steps on the brakes. Is Russia building up political pressure in order to push through the operation of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline?

German small town of Lubmin caught in the crossfire of geopolitics 12.02.2021

Gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 is at the center of a geopolitical tug-of-war between the US and Russia, with Germany sitting in the middle of the dispute. In Lubmin, people can't understand what the fuss is all about.

Rohren für den Bau der Erdgaspipeline Nord Stream 2 von Russland nach Deutschland werden im Hafen Mukran auf der Insel Rügen gelagert.Die Bundesregierung hält trotz der Inhaftierung des Kreml-Kritikers Nawalny an der umstrittenen Gaspipeline Nord Stream 2 zwischen Russland und Deutschland fest. Mecklenburg-Vorpommern plant mit Hilfe einer landeseigenen Stiftung die Fertigstellung der umstrittenen Ostsee-Gaspipeline Nord Stream 2 zu sichern.

France presses Germany to ditch Nord Stream 2 over Navalny 01.02.2021

France has urged Germany to scrap a major gas pipeline project — Nord Stream 2 — with Russia. EU members are considering sanctions over the detention of Alexei Navalny and a crackdown against his supporters.
Schlepper ziehen das russische Rohr-Verlegeschiff «Fortuna» aus dem Hafen auf die Ostsee. Das Spezialschiff wird für Bauarbeiten an der deutsch-russischen Ostsee-Gaspipeline Nord Stream 2 eingesetzt. Medien berichteten unter Berufung auf Behörden in Dänemark, dass Mitte Januar 2021 die Verlegearbeiten in dänischen Gewässern beginnen sollten. Das russische Verlegeschiff «Fortuna» soll dabei zum Einsatz kommen.

Nord Stream 2: Dead in the water despite construction reboot? 30.01.2021

The Baltic Sea natural gas pipeline has become a political wrestling match, with the United States on one side and Russia on the other. Germany and the EU are stuck in the middle. DW gives you an overview.
(FILES) This file photo taken on March 26, 2019 shows works under way at the construction site of the so-called Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Lubmin, northeastern Germany. - Western leaders are demanding answers from Moscow after Berlin said Wednesday, September 2, 2020 there was unequivocal evidence that the 44-year-old Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny had been afflicted by the infamous nerve agent Novichok. A new crisis in relations with the West could also threaten Russia's Nord Stream 2 project, a 10 billion-euro ($11 billion) pipeline which is set to double Russian natural gas shipments to Germany. The project has been delayed for months after Washington moved to impose new sanctions on companies involved in Nord Stream 2, over fears of growing Russian influence. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)

European Parliament calls for halt on Nord Stream 2 construction after Navalny arrest 21.01.2021

The European Parliament has demanded construction stop on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The controversial pipeline will double the capacity of an already existing natural gas pipeline between Russia and Germany.
25.08.2020 Zwischenlagerung der Rohre mit Betonmantel für die Erdgasleitung Nord Stream 2 im Hafen Mukran Port auf der Insel Rügen. 25.08.2020 Mukran, GER - Zwischenlagerung der Rohre mit Betonmantel für die Erdgasleitung Nord Stream 2 im Hafen Mukran Port auf der Insel Rügen., Mukran Meklemburg-Vorpommern Deutschland, DEU Mukran Port *** Interim storage of pipes with concrete jacket for the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline at the port of Mukran Port on the island of Rügen 25 08 2020 Mukran, GER Interim storage of pipes with concrete jacket for the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline at the port of Mukran Port on the island of Rügen , Mukran Meklemburg Vorpommern Germany, DEU Mukran Port

Russia vows to complete Nord Stream 2 despite new US sanctions 19.01.2021

The Kremlin said the Nord Stream 2 project would be completed, a day after a pipe-laying vessel on Germany's coast was subjected to sanctions and as one German company has reportedly pulled out of the project.
Line pipe loaded on truck Alexandroupoli, Greece, July 2016 https://www.tap-ag.com/media-library

Gazprom loses gas monopoly as southeast European market advances 08.01.2021

As the new year starts, three events will have a long-term impact on Gazprom's business in southeast Europe, affecting the whole EU market. Who will gain, who will lose out?
