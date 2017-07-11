Russia threatens to cut off European gas supply

Countries could have their gas supply turned off after Moscow set a Friday deadline for payments to be made in Russia's currency.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday that stipulated that buyers must make payments in rubles, which Moscow had threatened to do last week.

Moscow has sought to leverage its position as an energy exporter in a bid to counter Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. European Union countries have imposed wide-ranging sanctions but stopped short of an energy embargo due to their dependence on Russian gas.

Watch video 01:38 Putin: Gas payments must be made via Russian bank

What did Russian authorities say?

"If such payments are not made, we will consider this a breach of obligations on the part of our buyers," Putin said. Russia would then halt existing contracts.

"They must open ruble accounts in Russian banks. It is from these accounts that payments will be made for gas delivered starting from tomorrow," Putin said on Thursday.

Last week Putin said that such payments would be obligatory for "unfriendly" countries, including those that make up the European Union.

"The actions of the EU will not remain unanswered ... the irresponsible sanctions by Brussels are already negatively affecting the daily lives of ordinary Europeans," senior Russian Foreign Ministry official Nikolai Kobrinets told the state RIA news agency.

Watch video 10:58 What if Russian gas stops flowing to Germany?

What was the Western response?

Germany has insisted that it will pay in euros or dollars as stipulated in existing contracts and called Moscow's demand to pay in rubles "blackmail." Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Germany imported 55% of its gas supplies from Russia.

France's economy minister said Berlin and Paris were preparing for a scenario where Russia turns off gas taps.

Early in March, the European Union introduced a proposal to reduce dependency on Russian gas by seeking increased supply from the United States and Qatar and by expanding clean energy.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden announced that the United States would release one million barrels of oil per day from the nation's petroleum reserve over six months with the aim of combatting the rise in global gas prices.

sdi/sms (AFP, Reuters)