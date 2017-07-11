Germany says Putin agreed to keep payments for gas in euros

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that Europe could continue paying for gas in euros, the German government said.

In a phone call with Scholz, Putin said the money would be paid into Gazprom Bank and then transferred in rubles to Russia, according to a German statement. The bank is not currently subject to sanctions.

"Scholz did not agree to this procedure in the conversation, but asked for written information to better understand the procedure," a German spokesperson said.

Putin had said last week that "unfriendly" countries would have to pay for Russian gas in rubles.

G7 countries have said payment in rubles would breach contracts.

Germany on Wednesday triggered an emergency plan to manage gas supplies that could see Europe's largest economy ration power if a standoff over a Russian demand to pay for fuel with roubles disrupts or halts supplies.

