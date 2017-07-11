German economy minister raises warning level for gas supplies

German Economy Minister and Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck on Wednesday triggered the early warning level for gas supplies as Moscow continues to demand to be paid in rubles.

This move is the first of three warning levels, and it entails the creation of a crisis team in his office to deal with the tense situation of gas supply. Germany's gas storage is currently filled to about 25% capacity, Habeck said.

"There are currently no supply shortages," he explained. "Nevertheless, we must increase precautionary measures in order to be prepared in the event of an of an escalation on the part of Russia."

Habeck called on businesses and individuals to try and reduce their energy consumption as much as possible as Germany tries to wean itself off dependence on Russian gas.

Last week, President Vladimir Putin had announced that Russia would supply gas to Germany and other "unfriendly states" only against payment in rubles in order to prop up the currency that has tumbled in value due to Western sanctions.

More to come...