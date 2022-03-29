Can Germany survive without Russian gas?

Germany remains under intense pressure to cut its reliance on Russian energy in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine. While the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada have halted imports of fossil fuels from Russia, Berlin has tried to temper expectations that such a move could happen quickly.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Germany's parliament last week that a sudden embargo on Russian energy imports "from one day to the next would mean plunging our country and the whole of Europe into a recession."

The reason, of course, is Germany's much higher dependence on Russia for its energy needs — up to 55% of gas and 34% of oil supplies, according to the Agora Energiewende think tank in Germany.

But patience is wearing thin that Germany is effectively funding Russian President Vladimir Putin's war machine. Europe's largest economy spends hundreds of millions of euros daily on Russian energy.

Since the war in Ukraine began on February 24, the EU has paid out €21 billion ($23.3 billion) on fossil fuel imports from Russia, according to the Helsinki-based Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

Several analysts believe Berlin must now take greater strides to halt the Kremlin's military ambitions by joining the energy boycott, without severely damaging its export-oriented economy.

Energy boycott would be 'manageable'

Earlier this month, a group of scholars from the German National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina calculated that the effects of a short-term halt in the supply of Russian gas would be "substantial but manageable."

They said that Germany's gross domestic product (GDP) would drop between 0.5% and 3%, which compares to a 4.5% fall in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the academics noted that finding alternative sources of oil and coal would be easier than for gas.

A study by the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW Berlin) published Tuesday predicted a similar output drop and a further spike in inflation, which had already reached 5.5% in February. The report's authors cautioned that as there has never been an embargo on this scale, "any assumptions are subject to uncertainty."

German economist Rüdiger Bachmann, in a recent interview with Tagesspiegel newspaper, admitted that the cost to economic growth would be "huge" but added that it's "nothing that you can't counteract with economic policy measures, even if the damage were twice as large."

Business chiefs warn against boycott

Leading opposition to a boycott is the Federation of German Industries (BDI), the country's main business lobby group, which warned last week that the move may have "incalculable consequences."

BDI President Siegfried Russwurm said the boycott would have ramifications for the whole of Europe as the continent's gas network has not been designed for gas flows from west to east — referring to the Netherlands and Belgium which operate liquified natural gas (LNG) terminals that could theoretically handle new supplies from the US, Qatar and Norway.

Christoph M. Schmidt, President of the Leibniz Institute for Economic Research (RWI) doubted the accuracy of the predictions that the boycotts would be manageable.

"It is currently almost impossible to make reliable statements about the magnitude of the associated economic consequences," he warned.

Several industrial sectors have cautioned about the severe disruption to manufacturing and supply chains, which they said would lead to massive job losses. They include the mining, chemical and energy union (IG BCE), the steel industry association (WV Stahl) and groups representing the metals and electrical sectors.

Utility firms warn of 'massive damages'

The lion's share of the burden from any energy boycott would be shouldered by Germany's utility sector, whose representatives warned of huge economic and social ramifications.

German utility giant E.ON's Chief Executive Leonhard Birnbaum told German TV news program Tagesthemen that without Russian gas the German economy would suffer "massive damages, which should be avoided if in any way possible."

Kerstin Andreae, chair of the Federal Association of Energy and Water Industries (BDEW) said an embargo would create "immense, almost devastating challenges."

Andreae said coal power generation would need to be ramped up, while households and commercial users would have to cut their energy usage. BDEW believes domestic gas use could be cut by 15%, commercial use by around 10% and industrial use by 8%.

Meanwhile, Michael Hüfner from the Cologne Institute for Economic Research (IW) warned in a recent op-ed for Tagesspiegel, that an embargo would mean "the end of raw material production" in Germany.

Russian imports falling, will drop further

Even if it can't manage a total boycott, Berlin says it has already reduced its dependence on Russian gas. By the end of this year, it aims to cut Russian gas imports by half and halt them completely within two years.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck traveled to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates to source new energy supplies

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck has traveled to other major gas exporters Qatar and Norway in recent days to shore up future energy supplies. However, Germany has no terminals to receive LNG imports, the main alternative to Russia's natural gas — which is currently mostly piped in. The earliest the new facilities can come on stream is 2026.

Sudden Russian energy disruption could also come from Moscow, which last week said it would only accept future payment for fossil fuels in rubles. However, European countries have signed contracts with Moscow to pay in euros and have rejected demands for a currency switch.

While Russia has so far met its contractual obligations, wholesale gas prices have risen again recently in anticipation that the Kremlin might be the one who switches off the taps.

