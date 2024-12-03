You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Nik Martin
Featured stories by Nik Martin
Houthi attacks in Red Sea threaten internet infrastructure
A recent attack on a cargo ship inadvertently damaged undersea internet cables. Could it now become a regular target?
Business
03/12/2024
March 12, 2024
China's crackdown is damaging Hong Kong's economy
The Chinese city is set to widen a Beijing-imposed security law that could cause more multinationals to flee.
Trade
03/11/2024
March 11, 2024
AI chip race: Fears grow of huge financial bubble
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman wants a $7 trillion investment in chips — more than the US federal budget. Is it feasible?
Technology
02/20/2024
February 20, 2024
Stories by Nik Martin
Why US lawmakers want to ban TikTok
Why US lawmakers want to ban TikTok
The House of Representatives has voted to force TikTok's Chinese owner to sell the video app or risk a nationwide ban.
Business
03/13/2024
March 13, 2024
How Biden took Trump's China policy and raised the stakes
How Biden took Trump's China policy and raised the stakes
Trump won praise and flak for trying to hold back China's advance. Rather than perform a U-turn, Biden upped the ante.
Trade
03/05/2024
March 5, 2024
Berlin stages partial rerun of 2021 German federal election
Berlin stages partial rerun of 2021 German federal election
Right-of-center opposition parties made slight gains, and the trio involved the national coaliton slight losses.
Politics
02/12/2024
February 12, 2024
Russia arms deal revives North Korea's struggling economy
Russia arms deal revives North Korea's struggling economy
The weapons deal with Russia will help North Korea's economy to grow for the first time in five years.
Business
02/01/2024
February 1, 2024
China Evergrande: How would liquidation affect the economy?
China Evergrande: How would liquidation affect the economy?
A Hong Kong court has issued a winding-up order on one of China's largest real estate developers.
Business
01/29/2024
January 29, 2024
Why are 'golden visa' schemes being scrapped?
Why are 'golden visa' schemes being scrapped?
Australia is the latest country to ax golden visas for wealthy foreign investors, in an effort to battle corruption.
Business
01/25/2024
January 25, 2024
