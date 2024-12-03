  1. Skip to content
Skip next section Featured stories by Nik Martin

Featured stories by Nik Martin

Workers lay fiber optic cable next to the sea at La Seyne-sur-mer, southern France on March 1, 2016

Houthi attacks in Red Sea threaten internet infrastructure

A recent attack on a cargo ship inadvertently damaged undersea internet cables. Could it now become a regular target?
BusinessMarch 12, 2024
Hong Kong skyline at night

China's crackdown is damaging Hong Kong's economy

The Chinese city is set to widen a Beijing-imposed security law that could cause more multinationals to flee.
TradeMarch 11, 2024
An employee handles a silicon wafer during the chips fabrication process

AI chip race: Fears grow of huge financial bubble

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman wants a $7 trillion investment in chips — more than the US federal budget. Is it feasible?
TechnologyFebruary 20, 2024
Skip next section Stories by Nik Martin

Stories by Nik Martin

A teenager clicks on the TikTok icon on their smartphone

Why US lawmakers want to ban TikTok

The House of Representatives has voted to force TikTok's Chinese owner to sell the video app or risk a nationwide ban.
BusinessMarch 13, 2024
US President Joe Biden speaks virtually with Chinese leader Xi Jinping from the White House in Washington, U.S. November 15, 2021

How Biden took Trump's China policy and raised the stakes

Trump won praise and flak for trying to hold back China's advance. Rather than perform a U-turn, Biden upped the ante.
TradeMarch 5, 2024
A man prepares to vote in the Berlin state election rerun on December 19, 2023

Berlin stages partial rerun of 2021 German federal election

Right-of-center opposition parties made slight gains, and the trio involved the national coaliton slight losses.
PoliticsFebruary 12, 2024
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) inspects a munitions factory in a photo released by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 10, 2024

Russia arms deal revives North Korea's struggling economy

The weapons deal with Russia will help North Korea's economy to grow for the first time in five years.
BusinessFebruary 1, 2024
The headquarters of property developer China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China on September 29, 2021

China Evergrande: How would liquidation affect the economy?

A Hong Kong court has issued a winding-up order on one of China's largest real estate developers.
BusinessJanuary 29, 2024
A photo of a visa for Australia in a passport

Why are 'golden visa' schemes being scrapped?

Australia is the latest country to ax golden visas for wealthy foreign investors, in an effort to battle corruption.
BusinessJanuary 25, 2024
