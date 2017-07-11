Germany's Baerbock calls for stronger NATO strategy in Baltics

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Friday said Germany was open to sending more troops to NATO's eastern flank, if the alliance agreed to this at a summer summit in Madrid.

As the foreign minister wrapped up an official visit to the three Baltic stateswith an appearance in Lithuania, she and her Lithuanian counterpart, Gabrielius Landsbergis, said NATO must be able to immediately and comprehensively repel any potential attack on the Baltic states.

"If NATO decides to increase its presence to brigade strength, then we in the Federal Republic of Germany will be in favor of making a substantial contribution," Baerbock said.

"I have understood here that this is necessary," she said, adding that Germany will be ready to take a leading role.

Under the current NATO scenario, Baltic states risk being overrun before being liberated, Baerbock said. After civilian massacres in Bucha and Mariupol, this policy was no longer acceptable, she added.

Landsbergis also called for more armored vehicles, air defense, sea defenses, and the securing of ports and infrastructure in the region.

Later on Friday, Baerbock is due to meet with the 1,000 German soldiers already stationed in the region as part of NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group (EFP).

Baerbock holds back on temporary Russia gas ban

Baerbock she said considers suggestions from some countries for a temporary import ban on Russian gas to be not the right approach in pressuring Moscow, adding sanctions against Russia must take a long term view.

"If we take this step now, to make ourselves independent of Russian fossil imports, then this must be the step for good," she said at a press conference in Lithuania's capital Vilnius.

An immediate embargo on Russian oil and gas was also unworkable, the Greens politician said, saying it could lead to a situation where the European Union would grow desperate, forcing it to roll back a potential ban despite worsening brutality in Ukraine.

Earlier this month, the EU agreed to enforce a Russian coal embargo. German Economics Minister Robert Habeck believes Germany can wean itself off Russian oil by the end of the year, but it will take until mid-2024 until it can stop relying on Russian gas.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have said they are currently not buying Russian gas, and are working on plans to keep that policy in place.

