German Foreign Minister Baerbock begins Baltic tour with promise of stronger support

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock pledged greater support for the three Baltic states — Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia — ahead of her three-day trip on Wednesday.

"If necessary, we will defend every square centimeter of territory of our joint alliance," Baerbock said in a statement seen by DW. The three Baltic states are all members of both the EU and NATO.

"The Bundeswehr has already taken on a leading role among NATO's presence in Lithuania," she added. "We are ready to play a bigger role in the security of our partners."

Baerbock is set to meet with the leaders of the three countries in their respective capitals. The focus of the talks will be the "reaction from the EU, NATO and the international community to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine," a statement from the German foreign ministry said.

What is on Baerbock's Baltic agenda?

On Wednesday, Baerbock will meet with her Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkevics before meeting the Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins in Riga.

She will then head to Estonia on Thursday, again meeting her Estonian counterpart Eva-Maria Liimets and the Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in Talinn.

Finally on Friday, Baerbock will head to Vilnius in Lithuania where she will meet President Gitanas Nauseda and Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landisbergis. German troops have been deployed to Lithuania as part of NATO exercises.

"We can learn a lot from Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania about defense." Baerbock said ahead of her trip. "The Baltic states have been investing in securing their energy supply, IT infrastructure, the resilience of their media landscape and their defensive capabilities for years."

As former Soviet republics, Baltic countries are home to significant population of ethnic Russians, and have concerns about Moscow using this as a pretext for extending Russian influence.

The German foreign minister said that the Baltic states have been watching what is going on in Russia "intensely and with concern" for years. "I would like to listen to their experiences and insights," Baerbock said.