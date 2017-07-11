Germany: May Day marches draw attention to Ukraine

As cities across Germany marked International Labor Day on Sunday, traditional marches also included calls for solidarity with Ukraine or an an all-out stop to Russia's invasion of the country.

In Frankfurt, supports of the Left Party marched behind a banner saying "Stop the war!"

In Berlin, among the many protesting groups was Germany's DJV journalists' union, calling for expanded rights for freelancers.

Also in Berlin, Left Party politician Katja Kipping called for a new law to stipulate that when federal holidays fall on a weekend, workers should be given the closest Friday or Monday off.

As Labor Day falls on a Sunday this year, it means no extra time off for workers.

This is a developing story, more to follow...

es/jcg (dpa, Reuters, AFP)