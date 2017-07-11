UN chief Guterres decries 'absurdity' of war in visit to Ukraine — live updates

UN chief in Kyiv for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

German lawmakers greenlight heavy weapons to Ukraine

Russia still able to strike coastal targets despite Black Sea fleet losses, says UK

Kyiv conceded that Russian forces had made gains in the east

This article was last updated at 10:33 GMT/UTC

Canadian parliament recognized Russia's 'acts of genocide' in Ukraine

Canadian MPs on Wednesday unanimously passed a motion recognizing Russia's "acts of genocide against the Ukrainian people" and acknowledging evidence of "systematic and massive war crimes and crimes against humanity."

"Today every MP in the House of Commons supported my motion to recognize that the Russian Federation is committing genocide against the Ukrainian people," Heather McPherson of the leftist New Democratic Party, who introduced the motion, wrote on Twitter.

Russiaʼs actions in Ukraine have already been recognized as genocide by Estonian and Latvian parliaments, as well as by Ukraine's own parliament.

Ukraine says it will defend itself and hit Russian bases and warehouses

Ukraine says the world recognizes its right to defend itself in any way, including attacking warehouses and bases on Russian territory.

"Russia has attacked Ukraine and is killing civilians," Ukraine presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said in a post on Twitter.

"Ukraine will defend itself in any way, including strikes on the warehouses and bases of the Russian killers."

Podolyak also quoted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who had reportedly said Ukraine should decide whether to attack Russian military facilities.

In the past few weeks, several oil and ammunition depots have exploded in the Bryansk and Belgorod regions of Russia, which border Ukraine. The Ukrainian authorities have avoided taking direct responsibility for these explosions, with Podolyak himself yesterday describing them as "karma."

Watch video 02:03 Ukraine war: Russian families grieve fallen soldiers

European Parliament president praises 'unprecedented coordination'

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has stressed EU unity in confronting Russia over its actions.

"We will continue to call for further sanctions, and we will continue to call for the enforcement of the current packages of sanctions in a better way and more effective way," she said at a press conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

"[...] This parliament will continue to build on the momentum of this unprecedented coordination that we have, which is extremely important, because we share the fundamental values and we share our defense of Ukraine’s right to defend itself," she added.

She also said that applications by Georgia and Moldova to join the EU were welcomed as from any countries that saw "Europe as their home."

Georgia and Moldova submitted applications to join the bloc on March 3, following the example of Ukraine, which applied for membership a few days earlier.

The applications were prompted by fears of being targeted by Russia in the same way that Ukraine has. Georgia was itself invaded by Russian troops in 2008.

Neither country is expected to meet the criteria for EU membership in the near future.

German lawmakers approve heavy weapons for Ukraine

In a historic vote, lawmakers in Germany voted in favor of providing Ukraine with "heavy weapons and complex [weapons] systems." Military aid should continue and accelerate wherever possible, according to the proposal backed by the ruling coalition and the biggest opposition party, the conservative CDU.

Germany will also deploy more soldiers to boost NATO presence in eastern Europe, and encourage Russian soldiers to lay down their arms and seek asylum in Germany and the EU.

Far-right AfD opposed the initiative, saying that it felt close to a declaration of war.

The legislation would prolong the fighting in Ukraine and "could make us party to a nuclear war," said the AfD's most senior Bundestag lawmaker Tino Chrupalla.

The Left Party was also against the move, pointing to earlier statements by Chancellor Olaf Scholz about how heavy weapons deliveries increase a risk of a nuclear escalation.

Several lawmakers, including CDU head Friedrich Merz, sharply criticized Scholz for going away on a diplomatic visit to Japan while the Bundestag is discussing the issue.

Watch video 01:20 Ukraine: How significant are Germany’s latest arms deliveries?

Guterres calls war an 'absurdity' in visit to Borodyanka outside Kyiv

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described war as "evil" and absurd during a visit to Borodyanka. The town, located near Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, was devastated during the Russian occupation.

"I imagine my family in one of those houses that is now destroyed and black. I see my granddaughters running away in panic. The war is an absurdity in the 21st century. The war is evil. There is no way a war can be acceptable in the 21st century," Guterres said.

During a following visit to the town of Bucha, Guterres also urged Russia to cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) on investigations into possible war crimes carried out during its invasion of Ukraine.

"I fully support the ICC and I appeal to the Russian Federation to accept, to cooperate with the ICC. But when we talk about war crimes, we cannot forget that the worst of crimes is war itself," he said during a visit to Bucha outside Kyiv, where hundreds of dead civilians were discovered after Russian troops pulled out.

Following his visit to Bucha, Guterres is set to hold talks with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy later on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, Guterres met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, where the two were said to have discussed the possible evacuation of the besieged Azovstal steel complex in the city of Mariupol.

Watch video 01:00 Guterres: 'There is no way a war can be acceptable in the 21st century'

Finland and Sweden can join NATO swiftly if desired: Stoltenberg

If Finland and Sweden apply to join NATO, the alliance will welcome them "with open arms," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday after talks with the European Parliament's President Roberta Metsola and group leaders.

Stoltenberg said that both countries were "strong democracies" whose militaries were already up to NATO standards, and that the alliance had worked together with them for some time in a close partnership.

He said that NATO would also try to find ways to ensure the two countries' security in the period between application and membership in the face of the Russian threat.

Media in Sweden and Finland reported this week that the governments of both countries have agreed to jointly submit NATO applications in mid-May, amid fears that they might, like Ukraine, become targets of Russian aggression.

Watch video 02:38 Finland looks to join NATO as Russia's war rages

Survey gives German chancellor poor marks for leadership in Ukraine crisis

Just 25% of Germans feel that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has shown strong leadership in the face of Russia's attack on Ukraine, a survey has shown.

Altogether 51% agreed with the statement: "He acts rather poorly as a leader," with 24% unsure or declining to answer.

The YouGov survey, published on Thursday, showed that 45% of respondents were dissatisfied to some degree with his handling of the war in Ukraine, with 20% of those highly displeased.

However, 37% indicated they were very satisfied with the way Scholz was dealing with the conflict, while 18% could not or did not want to rate his actions.

Scholz's approval rating among supporters of his center-left Social Democrats (SPD) party was much higher, with 59% satisfied with his approach to the Ukraine war and 34% dissatisfied.

However, the public in general finds his communication skills lacking, with 56% saying that he did not give adequate explanations for his policies.

The online survey by YouGov Deutschland GmbH for the dpa news agency was carried out before the German government agreed on Tuesday to deliver "Gepard" tanks to Ukraine, a decision that may have changed public views on the government's resolve in the face of the Russian aggression.

A new opinion poll shows 45% of Germans are dissatisfied with Chancellor Olaf Scholz's response to the war in Ukraine

Russia still able to strike costal targets in Ukraine despite losses — UK intelligence

Although Russia's naval forces have suffered substantial setbacks, Moscow's fleet in the Black Sea is still able to hit Ukrainian targets, the UK Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

In an intelligence update posted on Twitter, the ministry said around 20 Russian Navy vessels are currently deployed in the Black Sea — including submarines.

In recent weeks, Russia lost its flagship cruiser Moskva and the landing ship Saratov. The Russian Navy cannot currently replace the ships, as the Bosporus continues to remain closed to all non-Turkish warships, the British Defense Ministry added.

Germany top buyer of Russian fuel, study says

Figures compiled by an independent research group show that Germany has been the biggest buyer of Russian energy in the first two months since the war in Ukraine began.

A study published by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air calculates that Russia has earned €63 billion ($66.5 billion) from fossil fuel exports since February 24.

Researchers used data on ship movements, real-time tracking of gas flows through pipelines and estimates based on past monthly trade.

They worked out that Germany alone paid Russia about €9.1 billion for fossil fuel deliveries in the first two months of the war.

Germany has faced strong criticism for its reliance on Russian gas and oil despite allies' warnings that this could prove a danger to European security.

According to the study — titled "Financing Putin's War on Europe" — the second biggest importer of Russia's fossil fuels since the invasion began is Italy (€6.9 billion), followed by China (€6.7 billion).

UN chief in Kyiv for talks

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has arrived in Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The UN head is also set to meet Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and visit an undisclosed location outside the capital.

Earlier in the week, Guterres met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, where the two were said to have discussed the possible evacuation of the besieged Azovstal steel complex in the city of Mariupol.

The pair were said to have agreed "in principle" to the United Nations and International Red Cross participating in the evacuation.

UN officials reportedly held follow-on discussions with authorities in Moscow and Kyiv "to develop the operational framework for the timely evacuation of civilians."

It's estimated that 2,000 troops and 1,000 civilians are sheltering in bunkers underneath the wrecked plant.

After his meeting with Putin, Guterres traveled to Poland and on to Kyiv by train.

Watch video 04:28 Guterres to meet Zelenskyy for talks: DW's Emmanuelle Chaze reports from Ukraine

Blasts knock out Russian TV in Kherson

A series of explosions were reported late Wednesday near a television tower in the southern Russian city of Kherson.

Both Ukrainian and Russian news organizations reported that the series of explosions temporarily knocked Russian channels off the air.

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said the broadcasts had resumed. It also said the Russian channels had begun broadcasting from Kherson last week.

Kherson has been occupied by Russian forces since early in the war.

Russia has been determined to strengthen its control over the city, but residents have continued to protest the occupation with demonstrations on the street.

Ukraine's prosecutor general on Wednesday said Russian forces had used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse a pro-Ukraine rally in the occupied city.

Watch video 02:08 Russia uses tear gas at protest in Kherson

Summary of Wednesday's events in the Ukraine-Russia crisis

The European Union condemned Russia's halting of gas supplies to member states Bulgaria and Poland as "blackmail."

The two countries were supplied with gas by their EU neighbors after Russia's state energy giant Gazprom turned off the taps.

Gazprom had announced the halt of gas to the countries after not receiving payment in rubles — a stipulation made by Moscow in response to sanctions.

The EU Commission also proposed a one-year suspension on all imported goods from Ukraine that are not already subject to an existing free trade deal.

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a warning, saying intervention by Western forces would be met with a "lightning-fast" military response.

The Russian leader referred to weapons that "no one else can boast of having," apparently referring to Moscow's ballistic missiles and nuclear arsenal.

Watch video 00:30 Putin: 'Our response to encounter assaults will be lightning fast'

Meanwhile, Moscow claims it carried out a missile strike in southern Ukraine to destroy a "large batch" of weapons it says were supplied by the West.

Kyiv conceded that Russian forces had made gains in the east, as Moscow's offensive saw it capture a number of villages in the Donbas region.

Russian forces were said to still be attacking the Azolstal steel plant in Mariupol, where fighters and some civilians are holed up.

Russian authorities said there were blasts early on Wednesday in three Russian provinces bordering Ukraine. An ammunition depot in the Belgorod province caught fire.

Concern increased over the prospect of the conflict widening to Ukraine's neighbor. Pro-Russian separatists there have blamed Ukraine for reported attacks in the Trans-Dniester region, which Ukraine says are "false-flag" incidents intended to escalate the war.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock defended Berlin's decision to supply heavy weapons to Ukraine.

The delivery of weapons — including heavy weapons such as tanks — is "the right step," Baerbock said.

You can revisit our live updates from April 27 here.

dh, tj, dj, rc/sms, rs (AFP AP, dpa, Reuters)