Georgia formally applies for EU membership

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said on Thursday that his country had officially applied for membership in the European Union.

"We are applying today for EU membership," Garibashvili said in a statement after signing the application letter, according to dpa news agency. "Georgia is a European state and continues to make a valuable contribution to its protection and development," he added.

Georgia's move comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged his country's membership amid Russia's ongoing invasion.

Why is Georgia applying?

Both Georgia and Ukraine are former Soviet states that fear a renewed takeover by Russia.

Georgia experienced Russian aggression in August 2008, when Moscow staged a brief invasion over two breakaway self-proclaimed republics in the country, South Ossetia and Abkhazia. Moscow recognized the independence of the two regions after a cease-fire.

EU membership could bolster both countries' defenses against Russia and improve their economies by giving them access to the single market.

Moldova is also expected to apply for EU membership in the very near future.