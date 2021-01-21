Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
South Ossetia is a breakaway republic in the Caucasus. It declared independence from Georgia in 1991, but has received only limited international recognition.
South Ossetia is a mountainous territory situated between Georgia and Russia. After several conflicts with the Georgian government, it gained limited international recognition when Ossetian and Russian forces took de-facto control of the area in the wake of the 2008 Russo-Georgian War. This page collates all of DW's content on South Ossetia.
The European Court of Human Rights has found that Russia committed abuses in areas seized from Georgia in 2008. It also ruled that the Ukrainian state was responsible for the death of a protester during 2014 protests.
Born in exile, the career diplomat Salome Zurabishvili faces a runoff vote after a narrow lead in the first round. In an interview with DW, she stressed the importance of democracy and multipartyism in her country.
Georgia has accused Russia of having occupied 20 percent of its territory. In an interview with DW's Zhanna Nemtsova, Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili talked about relations between the two countries.
The EU has cautioned Georgia against applying selective justice during a visit to Brussels by President Mikheil Saakashvili. Speculation has arisen that Tbilisi may bring charges against the leader when he leaves office.