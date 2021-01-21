South Ossetia is a breakaway republic in the Caucasus. It declared independence from Georgia in 1991, but has received only limited international recognition.

South Ossetia is a mountainous territory situated between Georgia and Russia. After several conflicts with the Georgian government, it gained limited international recognition when Ossetian and Russian forces took de-facto control of the area in the wake of the 2008 Russo-Georgian War. This page collates all of DW's content on South Ossetia.