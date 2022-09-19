Georgia: Popular with Russian tourists, despite political tensions

Dressed in a slick white linen shirt and beige trousers, Georgian tour guide Levan Dvila saunters over as I wait on a shady bench in Tbilisi's elegant April 9th Park. It's comfortingly quiet here, a mere stone's throw from the capital's bustling Shota Rustaveli Avenue, which is teeming with tourists and locals. This well-kept park — named after the Tbilisi tragedy of April 9, 1989, when Soviet forces brutally dispersed and killed Georgian pro-independence protesters, provides the perfect backdrop to chat about the country's complicated relationship with Russia, and Russian tourists.

Tour guide Levan Dvila says many Russians believe Soviet Russia's influence on his country was purely positive

38-year-old Dvila, who began working as a guide in 2017, says Russians love spending their holidays in Georgia. "It's one of the best destinations for them: Black Sea, good food, hospitality," he tells me proudly. Dvila used to show Russian holidaymakers around his home country but recalls disagreements with some who refused to believe the Soviet Union's influence on Georgia had been anything but benevolent. He has no issue with Russian visitors per se — his own sister-in-law and cousins live in Russia — though feels some regard Georgia as little more than a pleasantly affordable holiday destination.

Why Russians are drawn to Georgia

According to the Georgian National Tourism Administration, the number of Russians visiting Georgia has been growing steadily since 2011. In 2019, one and a half million people traveled there, generating about $700 million (€687 million) in revenue.

Georgia is well-known for its stunning mountain lanscapes and challenging hikes

Georgia's dramatic Caucasus mountains, verdant valleys, beautiful Black Sea beaches, diverse cuisine and wine make it an attractive holiday destination. On top of that, Georgians are famous for their hospitality.

All that explains why Russians are drawn to the country. But the two also share a long history: Georgia was once part of the Russian Empire, and then a Soviet republic.

A rocky relationship

Russo-Georgian relations have, however, become strained in recent years. In 2008, both countries fought a brief war over South Ossetia, a Russian-backed breakaway province in Georgia's north. Russian troops remain stationed there, as well as in the Georgian breakaway region of Abkhazia. Its forces now occupy 20% of Georgian territory.

A large map in the Georgian National Museum marks out Abkhazia and Tskhinvali region, better known as South Ossetia, where Russia has maintained a military presence since 2008

In the summer of 2019, when violent protests erupted in Tbilisi over what some deemed undue Russian interference in Georgian affairs, Russia suspended direct flights to the country. At the time, Russian officials urged their compatriots to leave Georgia, and advised against traveling there. The flight ban remains in place to this day. The number of Russian tourists in Georgia subsequently plummeted, dealing a serious blow to the tourism industry.

Russians keep coming

Nevertheless, Georgia's land border with Russia remains open. To enter, Russians — like EU citizens — don't need a visa. While Georgia is still accessible, more and more European states are restricting entry for Russian tourists. As of this Monday (19.09.2022), Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, as well as Poland, began making it harder for Russians to enter, including those with valid Schengen visa. There are exceptions for travelers on humanitarian grounds and dissidents, but the vast majority of Russians must enter the EU via other routes, for example, by flying from Georgia.

Russian banker Fedor Portnykh at a Prague anti-Putin protest in spring 2022

With Georgia's land border open, many Russians keep streaming into the country. And the streets, restaurants, bars, and museums of Tbilisi are full of Russian-speakers — though how many of them are exiles and ordinary holidaymakers is not always clear.

During a leisurely evening dinner in the capital's charming old town, I strike up a conversation with 38-year-old Fedor Portnykh sitting at the neighboring table with his parents. In immaculate English, the jovial Muscovite tells me he left Russia for Prague after Putin invaded Ukraine in February. Now, he is visiting Georgia to meet his parents on "neutral ground" as he calls it, as he deems Russia a "prison" where free speech is curtailed. He says his parents, who still live in Moscow, traveled to Georgia by bus, waiting many hours to pass Russian and Georgian border checks.

Despite Georgia's difficult relationship with Russia, and a broad feeling of solidarity among Georgians towards embattled Ukraine, Portnykh says he senses no animosity towards Russian-speakers. In fact, he tells me, older Georgians had been very polite and have even spoken Russian, though younger Georgians had been more reserved.

Ukraine flags are omnipresent in the Georgian capital Tbilisi

Many in Georgia's tourist industry warmly welcome Russian holidaymakers — but despise the Russian president. Marika Kopadze, an energetic mother of two, who runs Tbisli's City Heart Hotel with her husband, tells me "we always try to be decent." Then she adds: "But what about [Russian President] Putin? Never, never in Georgia, will we love him!"

Most Georgians, it seems, share her view.

Not everyone wants to talk politics

Several days later, hiding away from the merciless midday sun at a cafe in Mtskheta, Georgia's ancient capital, I speak to a friendly Russian couple enjoying their lunch. They tell me they're from the Ural mountains and traveled here by car — a distance of roughly 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles). They're also very fond of Georgian food, they tell me, as they tuck into their order of Khinkali, or Georgian dumplings.

A bustling market in Kutaisi

When I reveal I'm a journalist and ask them about the war in Ukraine and whether they feel welcome in Georgia, the mood changes. The man weighs his words carefully, telling me "we have our opinion, but we do not want to voice it." He tells me he is suspicious of DW and most other media outlets, including those in Russia. He also says he finds the sanctions against Russia "absolutely incomprehensible."

I sense the two have no desire whatsoever to continue talking about politics, so we quickly return to praising Georgian fare and enjoying the rest of the afternoon.

Exploring Eastern Europe: Georgia Georgia, melting pot of cultures Multicultural, multi-ethnic, multi-religious: This is Georgia. The breathtakingly beautiful country between the Caucasus and the Black Sea is one of the oldest settlement areas worldwide. Today about 3.7 million people live in this small country. Geographically, the country sits at the border of Europe and Asia, but its inhabitants call it the "balcony of Europe."

Exploring Eastern Europe: Georgia The capital Tbilisi The metropolis of Tbilisi is Georgia's cultural center. And it has been since the 5th century. The city has known Roman, Arab, Turkish, Persian and other conquerors. Russia invaded Georgia in 1799 and remained there until the end of the Soviet era. They all left their traces. Tbilisi celebrates the present with new constructions such as the Peace Bridge and the Concert Hall (right).

Exploring Eastern Europe: Georgia Old town and fortress Since the 3rd century, the Narikala fortress has kept watch over the Old Town, where homes feature typical balconies and carvings. The panoramic path up to the fortress leads through a labyrinth of alleys. The massive castle has seen conquerors come and go, and was destroyed and rebuilt again and again. A lightning strike in the gunpowder warehouse (1827) eventually turned it into a ruin.

Exploring Eastern Europe: Georgia Where the royals resided The Metekhi Virgin Mary Church can be seen on the steep bank of the Kura, which flows through Tbilisi. From the 12th century, the residence of the Georgian kings was located on this site, as indicated by the equestrian monument next to the church. It depicts King Vakhtang Gorgasali, the founder of Tbilisi. In 1937, under Soviet rule, the residence was demolished. The church survived.

Exploring Eastern Europe: Georgia 700 years of bathing culture The Abanotubani district with its hot thermal springs is considered the oldest part of Tbilisi. The springs have been used for 700 years. The Persian-style bathhouses were built later, in the 17th century. The bathing rooms are located under the domed brick vaults. A number of them are still in use today and are a popular meeting place to bathe and chat.

Exploring Eastern Europe: Georgia 7,000 years of wine cultivation They are called Chinuri, Chichwi or Orbeluri. Grape varieties from Georgia enjoy an excellent reputation. The largest wine-growing areas are in the east of the country, in Kakheti. Archaeological finds prove that wine was cultivated in Georgia over 7,000 years ago. And even to this day wine is cultivated in amphorae. UNESCO declared this method an intangible cultural heritage.

Exploring Eastern Europe: Georgia 70 years of Soviet rule When you travel through the country, you will encounter relics from Soviet era: houses, factories, monuments or, as here, this viewing platform on a former military road near Kazbegi mountain. All of them are stone testimonies. Georgia was part of the Soviet Union for 70 years — until April ), 1991, when the people voted for independence in a referendum.

Exploring Eastern Europe: Georgia Hiking in the Caucasus The most diverse landscapes and climate zones are concentrated in the most compact area; from the mountain villages of the Caucasus to the beaches of the Black Sea, almost half of Georgia is covered with forest. Two-thirds of the country is mountainous, with several 5,000-meter (16,404 ft) peaks. Numerous nature reserves and national parks make Georgia a worthwhile destination for hikers.

Exploring Eastern Europe: Georgia A remote UNESCO World Heritage Site 2,200 meters (7,218 ft) above sea level, in the Great Caucasus, lies Ushguli ("Courageous Heart)," a community of four villages with roots dating back to the 16th century BC. Ushguli is considered to be the highest situated permanently inhabited place in Europe. Since 1996, the villages with their characteristic fortified towers have been UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Exploring Eastern Europe: Georgia Vardzia — city in the rock Up to 50,000 people lived in the cave town of Vardzia. It lies in the south of Georgia. It was built in the 12th century as a fortress to defend against Turks and Persians. It was carved by hand with simple tools into a 500-meter-high (1,640 ft) rock face, seven stories above each other. There were bakeries, stables, a treasury and a church.

Exploring Eastern Europe: Georgia The old capital of Kutaisi 160 kilometers (99 miles) from the Black Sea coast lies the old capital of Georgia, Kutaisi. It was the residence of the Georgian kings from the 10th century until 1122. Many are buried here. Churches, monasteries, palace ruins and the well-preserved medieval townscape make this city worth a visit. Today it is the economic and cultural center of West Georgia.

Exploring Eastern Europe: Georgia Coastal town of Batumi The Black Sea coast has a mild Mediterranean climate. The port city of Batumi, the third largest city in Georgia, beckons you to take a stroll along the beach, with a promenade flanked with artworks. A city of contrast: Between the derelict residential buildings, huge malls and luxury residential buildings are being built. Real estate mogul and former US President Donald Trump has invested here.

Exploring Eastern Europe: Georgia Hospitality & traditions More than 20 different ethnic groups live in Georgia, including Azerbaijanis, Armenians, Arameans, Jews and Greeks. They brought their traditions and customs with them. And the Georgians? They love their own traditions and do not miss a single festival to wear their traditional costumes. They celebrate passionately with traditional music and dances. Folk festivals are always a spectacle.

Exploring Eastern Europe: Georgia Fearing for their country The Russian war in Ukraine is stoking fears in Georgia, too. There have been Russian troops in Georgia for years, so the country has not imposed its own national sanctions against Russia, but participates in the international ones. Demonstrations are held such as this one – people lay down in front of Tbilisi’s parliament building, raising awareness of the civilians being killed in Ukraine. Author: Anne Termèche (sbc)



Edited by Elizabeth Grenier