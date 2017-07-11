South Ossetia shelves plan for referendum to join Russia

The president of a breakaway region of Georgia, South Ossetia, has scrapped plans for a June 17 referendum on joining Russia.

The new leader of the region, which is recognized as separate by only Russia and a handful of its allies, has said he first wants to hold talks with Moscow.

Plan of previous president revoked

The referendum was called by the region's former leader, Anatoly Bibilov, who is considered by many to have called for the controversial vote to secure his reelection.

However, Bibilov lost a presidential election in early May to his rival Alan Gagloev, who has called the planned plebiscite premature.

Despite criticizing the referendum, Gagloev has voiced his support for South Ossetia's eventual accession to Russia.

Georgia's government has called the plan for a referendum "unacceptable."

The Kremlin has recognized both Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent entities

Gagloev has said he plans to consult with Moscow on bringing about the region's integration with Russia. He has announced plans to travel to Moscow for talks.

Ukraine stokes feelings of solidarity

The war on Ukraine has sparked an outpouring of solidarity in Georgia, which was the subject of a Russian invasion in 2008.

That attack came as Georgia battled pro-Russian militia in South Ossetia, after they fired shells at Georgian villages.

A European Union-mediated cease-fire brought an end to the fighting after five days, but the conflict claimed more than 700 lives and left tens of thousands of ethnic Georgians displaced.

The Kremlin subsequently recognized the territory — as well as another separatist region, Abkhazia — as an independent state, stationing its own military there.

