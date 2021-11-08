Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Georgia is a country located in the Caucasus region. It formed a part of the former Soviet Union from 1922 to 1991.The capital and largest city is Tbilisi.
Georgia is situated between the Greater Caucusus and Lesser Caucasus mountain ranges. It is a democratic republic. It is a member of the Council of Europe and the GUAM Organization for Democracy and Economic Development, along with Azerbaijan, Moldova and Ukraine.
The Georgian government has threatened to charge Saakashvili with more crimes if he does not "behave" for his six-year sentence. The former president was convicted in absentia for abuse of power, and returned last week.
Mikheil Saakashvili said he returned to Georgia in support of the opposition as local elections get underway this weekend. Irakli Garibashvili, the current Prime Minister, had vowed to arrest Saakashvili if he returned.
Mountainous and home to many glacier-fed rivers, Georgia is ideal for hydropower. Although it already generates more than 80% of its electricity this way, consumption is increasing and the government wants to build more dams. But Georgia is also a biodiversity hotspot and conservationists are concerned that plans for two new dams could threaten one of the world's most ancient fish.
Aspiring hip-hop musicians still flock to Atlanta, Georgia, where the scene grew from its roots in the black music culture of the American South: Gospel, funk and soul. But a new generation of trap musicians are beginning to dominate the scene, who are more interested in becoming social media influencers. Whatever comes next, the city still has a big part to play.