Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Georgia

Georgia is a country located in the Caucasus region. It formed a part of the former Soviet Union from 1922 to 1991.The capital and largest city is Tbilisi.

Georgia is situated between the Greater Caucusus and Lesser Caucasus mountain ranges. It is a democratic republic. It is a member of the Council of Europe and the GUAM Organization for Democracy and Economic Development, along with Azerbaijan, Moldova and Ukraine.

Georgian opposition supporters of former president Mikheil Saakashvili hold national and American flags and posters with his portraits during a rally in front of the prison where the former president is being held, in Rustavi, about 20 km from the capital Tbilisi, Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Saakashvili was detained in Tbilisi on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2021. Doctors say former President Mikheil Saakashvili is very weak as he nears 40 days on hunger strike. He started the hunger strike after being arrested at the beginning of October when he returned to Georgia. Saakashvili, who left Georgia in 2014 and became a Ukrainian citizen, faces several charges in Georgia and earlier was sentenced in absentia to up to six years in prison. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov)

Georgia: Jailed ex-President Saakashvili moved to hospital 08.11.2021

Mikheil Saakashvili's partner said he has been transferred to "the most dangerous place for his life." He has been on hunger strike since his arrest upon returning from exile on October 1.
BU: Workers risk their health rummage through the trash for little pay to find recyclables ALT: A worker collecting rubbish on the Gonio landfill

Living and working on Georgia's largest garbage dump 27.10.2021

Environmentalists fear pollution from the Gonio landfill is seeping into the air, soil and waters of the Black Sea. But government plans to close it have left many waste pickers worrying about an uncertain future.

Demonstration in Tiflis für die Freilassung Michail Saakaschwili, Oktober 2021

Georgia: Thousands rally for jailed ex-president Saakashvili 14.10.2021

Supporters of jailed ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili have come out in their thousands, demanding that he be set free. Saakashvili was imprisoned earlier this month after returning from exile.
BATUMI, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 08: Teams conduct search and rescue operation after a seven-storey building collapsed in Batumi, Georgia on October 08, 2021. Davit Kachkachishvili / Anadolu Agency

Georgia: Several dead after part of building collapses 09.10.2021

Many of the residents in the building were thought to be trapped in the rubble as rescue workers searched for survivors. The accident is suspected to be caused by unsafe renovation work.
Former Georgia's president Mikheil Saakashvili's supporters walk in front of the prison in Rustavi, outside Tbilisi on October 4, 2021. - Saakashvili has been arrested on October 1, 2021 and placed in Rustavi prison upon his return from exile ahead of local elections in the Caucasus country gripped by a political crisis. Georgian authorities have said jailed ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili will have to serve out his six-year sentence in full and warned he risked fresh charges if he did not behave. (Photo by Vano SHLAMOV / AFP)

Georgia: Supporters rally outside ex-President Saakashvili's prison as government rules out his release 04.10.2021

The Georgian government has threatened to charge Saakashvili with more crimes if he does not "behave" for his six-year sentence. The former president was convicted in absentia for abuse of power, and returned last week.
In this handout photo taken from video released by Georgian Interior Ministry Press Service, Georgian Police officers escort former President Mikheil Saakashvili after he was arrested in Rustavi, Georgia, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The prime minister of Georgia says former President Mikheil Saakashvili has been arrested. The announcement Friday by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili came about 18 hours after Saakashvili, who was convicted in absentia and has lived in Ukraine in recent years, posted on Facebook that he had returned to the country. (Georgian Interior Ministry Press Service via AP)

Georgia arrests former president upon return from exile 01.10.2021

Mikheil Saakashvili has been arrested after returning from exile in Ukraine to campaign in critical nationwide municipal elections. The still-popular politician has called on supporters to take to the streets.
May 29, 2019 - Kiev, Ukraine - Former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili seen being welcomed by his supporters after returning to Ukraine at Boryspil airport in Kiev. .President Volodymyr Zelensky restored Mikheil SaakashviliÖs Ukrainian citizenship after he was stripped by a decree of former Ukraine s president Petro Poroshenko in July 2017. Kiev Ukraine PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAs197 20190529_zaa_s197_028 Copyright: xSergeixChuzavkovx

Georgia's exiled ex-president Saakashvili says he is back in country ahead of elections 01.10.2021

Mikheil Saakashvili said he returned to Georgia in support of the opposition as local elections get underway this weekend. Irakli Garibashvili, the current Prime Minister, had vowed to arrest Saakashvili if he returned.
Sternhausen, Scherg (Acipenser stellatus), Portraet, Oesterreich | starry sturgeon, stellate sturgeon, sevruga (Acipenser stellatus), portrait, Austria

Hydropower dams threaten Georgia's endangered sturgeons 12.08.2021

Mountainous and home to many glacier-fed rivers, Georgia is ideal for hydropower. Although it already generates more than 80% of its electricity this way, consumption is increasing and the government wants to build more dams. But Georgia is also a biodiversity hotspot and conservationists are concerned that plans for two new dams could threaten one of the world's most ancient fish.
Sternhausen, Scherg (Acipenser stellatus), Portraet, Oesterreich | starry sturgeon, stellate sturgeon, sevruga (Acipenser stellatus), portrait, Austria

Hydropower dams threaten Georgia's haven for endangered sturgeon 11.08.2021

Sturgeon are among the world's most threatened species. A new hydropower project threatens one of their last breeding grounds in Georgia's Rioni River.

6593991 11.07.2021 People attend an anti-governmental rally in memory of Pirveli TV channel cameraman Alexander Lashkarava, a victim of violence against LGBT+ activists and journalists on July 5, in Tbilisi, Georgia. Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the parliament building to call for Prime Minister and Interior Minister to resign over the violence by anti-LGBTQ groups protesting against the planned march and Lashkarava's death. Stringer / Sputnik

Georgia anti-LGBTQ violence: 'Nobody to protect journalists' 13.07.2021

Opposition lawmakers are demanding that the prime minister resign after the death of cameraman Alexander Lashkarava. His colleagues have told DW about the circumstances that led to his death.
11.07.21 *** Activists hold posters during a rally in memory of Pirveli TV channel cameraman Alexander Lashkarava, a victim of violence against LGBT+ activists and journalists last Monday, in Tbilisi, Georgia July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Georgia: Journalist beaten in anti-LGBTQ attack dies 11.07.2021

Alexander Lashkarava's death has triggered protests in Tbilisi as anger builds up against Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili's government.
Rain covers the Empire State Building in New York July 8, 2012 as Tropical Storm Elsa moves up the Northeast with heavy rain and flash flood warnings. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

US: Tropical storm Elsa rages through East Coast 09.07.2021

At least one person was reported dead in Florida during the storm, and a possible tornado hit a Georgia Navy base.
Protesters storm the office of LGBT+ campaigners at a rally against the planned March for Dignity during Pride Week in Tbilisi, Georgia July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Georgia: Organizers cancel Pride march amid violence 05.07.2021

LGBTQ activists in Tbilisi say mobs had attacked their office, forcing an end to Georgia's first Pride march. International observers have decried the violence.
This handout photo taken from a video released on Thursday, April 22, 2021 by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service shows, Russian navy ships take part in drills off Crimea in the Black Sea. The Russian military is conducting massive drills in Crimea involving dozens of navy ships and thousands of troops in a show of force amid tensions with Ukraine. The maneuvers were described as the largest since Russia annexed Ukraine's Black Sea peninsula in 2014 and threw its weight behind separatist insurgents in eastern Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Opinion: In Ukraine conflict, Putin hits NATO's credibility 13.05.2021

With Ukraine and Georgia seeking membership, NATO will have to choose whether to support the countries or yield to Russia and suffer a crushing political defeat, DW's Konstantin Eggert writes.
Emiliyan Gebrev, Bulgarien, bulgarischer Händler, Waffen. Aufegonnem am 18.02.2019 in Sofia, Bulgarien. Copyright: BGNES

Bulgaria investigates arms depot blast link to Russia 28.04.2021

Prosecutors in Bulgaria say they are collecting evidence about the possible involvement of Russia in explosions at Bulgarian arms depots. Officials claim there may be a link with similar blasts in the Czech Republic.
epa04441050 Antwan 'Big Boi' Patton (R), and Andre 'Andre 3000' Benjamin (L) of the US hip hop duo Outkast performs at the 2014 Austin City Limits music festival at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas, USA, 10 October 2014. EPA/Ashley Landis ++ +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

World in Progress: Atlanta, the Mecca for hip-hop 14.04.2021

Aspiring hip-hop musicians still flock to Atlanta, Georgia, where the scene grew from its roots in the black music culture of the American South: Gospel, funk and soul. But a new generation of trap musicians are beginning to dominate the scene, who are more interested in becoming social media influencers. Whatever comes next, the city still has a big part to play.
Show more articles