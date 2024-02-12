Georgia rocked by fourth night of pro-EU protests

PoliticsGeorgiaGeorgia rocked by fourth night of pro-EU protestsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsGeorgiaLukas Lottersberger12/02/2024December 2, 2024In Georgia, a fourth night of protests shook the capital Tbilisi and other major cities. Unrest broke out after the ruling, Russia-friendly Georgian Dream party announced it was suspending the former Soviet republic's bid to join the European Union.https://p.dw.com/p/4ndDkAdvertisement