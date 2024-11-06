  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Euro 2024KenyaIsrael-Hamas
PoliticsGeorgia

Georgia's NGOs fear impact of 'foreign influence law'

Maria Katamadze in Georgia
June 11, 2024

In May, the Georgian parliament passed a "foreign influence law" that sparked mass protests. It requires media and nonprofits to declare themselves as "pursuing the interests of a foreign power" if they receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad.

https://p.dw.com/p/4gtaL

[Video transcript]

The law is expected to target first and foremost NGOs that engage in the political process. But some others, far away from politics, also fear the implications of the law.

Teimuraz Tsikoridze has dedicated 20 years of his life to taking care of and protecting abandoned animals. He now runs a non-profit animal village near the capital, Tbilisi. He says it is not a traditional dog shelter. It's their home, where there is no pressure for dogs to be placed with new owners. All of this was possible thanks to foreign donations, he says.

Teimuraz Tsikoridze, Chairman of Georgian Society for the Protection and Safety of Animals: "We have gotten financial support from abroad, which allowed us to buy this land and build a dog village. We managed to exist to this day thanks to that support. But now, what shall we do? Shall we now forget all that support?!"

Nino Dolidze, director of a key Georgian election watchdog, rejects the transparency argument. She believes the bill is a pretext to shut down independent civil society groups that are monitoring the government's actions. 

Nino Dolidze, Executive Director of International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED): "We are uploading all our expenditures on our websites, and we also have to do all the declarations. Donor organizations are officially uploading all their grants that they are giving to Georgian civil society."

More than 160 Georgian NGOs have pledged to defy the law when it comes into force in about two months. Nino says the election observer group she heads will not register on the foreign influence list. And it's ready to pay the fine of 8.000 euros for failing to comply with the law. 

Nino Dolidze, Executive Director of International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED): "The legislation itself is against our dignity. Georgian organizations represent only one country’s interest, which is Georgia. We cannot register in the register, which is making us spies or enemies of our country."

Teimuraz says the foreign influence law also affects his shelter, as his donations mostly come from abroad. Because the economic situation is unstable in Georgia, he fears that donations will decrease and put his animals' well-being at risk. 

Teimuraz Tsikoridze, Chairman of Georgian Society for the Protection and Safety of Animals: "Our government wants to register NGOs protecting animal rights like mine, as foreign agents. We'll have a negative perception and donor organizations from abroad will likely be reluctant to finance us anymore." 

The foreign influence law could also affect other NGOs, which tackle social, ecological, and educational problems in Georgia.

Georgia's civil society groups say that the upcoming October elections are the only way for them to avoid the possible fate of being shut down. They say they will continue their fight for a free and democratic Georgia as long as it takes.
 

Skip next section Similar stories from Georgia

Similar stories from Georgia

Maka Bochorishvili, a woman wearing a lilac busines suit, sits for an interview

Georgian lawmaker defends new 'foreign agent' law

Maka Bochorishvili, a member of Georgia's ruling party, tells DW that the new law isn't an attack on foreign agencies.
PoliticsMay 28, 202402:27 min
Georgian protesters rally against the controversial "foreign influence" bill in Tbilisi

What's behind Georgia's divisive 'foreign agents' law?

Critics have called the bill a Russian-style threat to free speech and Georgia's aspirations to join the European Union.
PoliticsMay 17, 202405:18 min
President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili makes a speech

Georgia advances passage of divisive 'Russian law'

President Salome Zourabichvili told DW why she has vowed to veto a bill that could threaten the country's media freedom.
PoliticsMay 3, 202407:05 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Politics from Europe

More on Politics from Europe

A representative image combining a tree, wind turbines, chimneys releasing smoke, solar panels the and the yellow EU stars

EU explained: What does the European Parliament do?

The European Parliament has 720 lawmakers. Find out what they do during their five-year term.
PoliticsJune 4, 202401:12 min
A view of the European Parliament plenary building from above, with members seated as a person speaks

Russian disinformation network targets EU elections

Efforts to counter Russian disinformation are moving into overdrive in the days before the European elections.
PoliticsJune 4, 202403:29 min
The yellow stars of the EU flag are superimposed over a montage of various people's faces

EU explained: What are its core values?

Ideals of peace, human rights and democracy are supposed to form the bedrock of the European Union's values.
PoliticsJune 2, 202401:24 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Politics from around the world

More on Politics from around the world

Vorschaubild | Mapped Out: Why some Arab states side with Israel 

Why some Arab states side with Israel

Leaders of most Arab countries condemn Israel's war in Gaza. Yet, some Arab governments have close ties to the country.
PoliticsJune 24, 202413:46 min
A compilation of screenshots of India's President Narendra Modi, a fake photo proporting to be French President Emanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden speaking on the phone.

Fact check: How AI may influence elections in 2024

AI deepfakes could upend elections in a year when more than 40% of the world is voting, including India and the US.
PoliticsApril 26, 202416:32 min
external

Does it help to be rude to your president? The Flip Side

Kenyan officials warned that "goons" who heckle President Ruto will be arrested. Does it help to be rude to a leader?
PoliticsMarch 25, 202403:27 min
Show more