Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Abkhazia is a region of the Caucasus on the eastern coast of the Black Sea, south of Russia. Its status is disputed and led to armed conflict.
Abkhazia is recognized as a state by some countries, including Russia, but the United Nations and the majority of the world's governments consider Abkhazia part of Georgia, whose constitution designates the area as the "Autonomous Republic of Abkhazia," currently occupied by Russia. Here you can find all DW content referring to Abkhazia.
The European Court of Human Rights has found that Russia committed abuses in areas seized from Georgia in 2008. It also ruled that the Ukrainian state was responsible for the death of a protester during 2014 protests.
Born in exile, the career diplomat Salome Zurabishvili faces a runoff vote after a narrow lead in the first round. In an interview with DW, she stressed the importance of democracy and multipartyism in her country.
Georgia has accused Russia of having occupied 20 percent of its territory. In an interview with DW's Zhanna Nemtsova, Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili talked about relations between the two countries.