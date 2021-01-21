Visit the new DW website

Abkhazia

Abkhazia is a region of the Caucasus on the eastern coast of the Black Sea, south of Russia. Its status is disputed and led to armed conflict.

Abkhazia is recognized as a state by some countries, including Russia, but the United Nations and the majority of the world's governments consider Abkhazia part of Georgia, whose constitution designates the area as the "Autonomous Republic of Abkhazia," currently occupied by Russia. Here you can find all DW content referring to Abkhazia.

20.08.2008 A Russian tank passes by a huge portrait of Russian prime minister Vladimir Putin as it passes through Tskhinvali, South Ossetia, Georgia 20 August 2008 as part of a convoy. Russia has rejected a draft UN Security Council resolution on Georgia, saying it contradicted the terms of last week's ceasefire deal. The draft text called on Russia to pull back its forces to the positions held before the current conflict. But Russia says the truce allows its troops to stay in a buffer zone on the Georgia side of South Ossetia's border EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Russia, Ukraine panned by European Human Rights Court over 2008, 2014 abuses 21.01.2021

The European Court of Human Rights has found that Russia committed abuses in areas seized from Georgia in 2008. It also ruled that the Ukrainian state was responsible for the death of a protester during 2014 protests.
Nemtsova Interview mit die Präsidentschaftskandidatin Salome Surabischwili. Drehort: Tiflis, Georgien Schlagwörter: Nemtsova Interview, Tiflis Georgien, Salome Surabischwili 

Georgian presidential front-runner aims at multilateralism to thaw frozen conflicts 31.10.2018

Born in exile, the career diplomat Salome Zurabishvili faces a runoff vote after a narrow lead in the first round. In an interview with DW, she stressed the importance of democracy and multipartyism in her country.
10.03.2017 SUKHUMI, ABKHAZIA - MARCH 10, 2017: A view of the former Abkhazian government building damaged in the 1992-93 War in Abkhazia. Valery Sharifulin/TASS |

Syria recognizes Georgia's breakaway regions in nod to Russia 30.05.2018

The Georgian government has hit back at Syria by severing diplomatic ties with the Arab republic. Syria is now one of five countries that have recognized the Moscow-backed regions.
ITAR-TASS: TBILISI, GEORGIA. OCTOBER 27, 2013. Presidential candidate of the Georgian Dream coalition, Giorgi Margvelashvili with his daughter Anna voting at a polling station during Georgian presidential election. (Photo ITAR-TASS/ Zurab Dzhavakhadze)

Georgia's president: 'Cooperating with West doesn't mean attacking Russia's interests' 02.11.2017

Georgia has accused Russia of having occupied 20 percent of its territory. In an interview with DW's Zhanna Nemtsova, Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili talked about relations between the two countries.
Man blows himself up at TV station in Abkhazia

Man blows himself up at TV station in Abkhazia 17.10.2016

The unidentified man detonated the explosives near the entrance to the Abkhazian State Television station headquarters in the capital, Sukhumi. Regional leaders say it's too early to designate the blast a terrorist act.

Pope Francis and Georgia's Orthodox Patriarch Ilia II (C) attend a meeting in Tbilisi, Georgia, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Pope makes subtle dig at Russia on arrival in ex-Soviet Georgia 30.09.2016

Pope Francis has begun a visit to Georgia by calling for coexistence between all peoples and states in the region. His words were clearly aimed at Moscow, which has backed the breakaway of two Georgian regions.
24.11.2014 SOCHI, RUSSIA. NOVEMBER 24, 2014. Abkhazian president Raul Khajimba looks on during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin (not pictured), at Bocharov Ruchei residence. Mikhail Metzel/TASS Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/M. Mikhail

Abkhazia leader calls for calm after riots 06.07.2016

Anti-government forces have put Abkhazia on the brink of "chaos and degradation," said the president of the disputed Georgian region, Raul Khajimba. Earlier, protesters tried to storm the Interior Ministry building.
28.5.2014 *** 2440443 05/30/2014 Panorama of central Sukhumi and the sea shore. Mihail Mokrushin/RIA Novosti

Russia's creeping annexation of Abkhazia 15.10.2015

Abkhazia is seen as a "de facto independent" quasi-state on the Black Sea, a puffer between Russia and Georgia. But what does that mean exactly? A journey into a region in the shadows of the new East-West conflict.
Georgia's former president Mikheil Saakashvili addresses his supporters via live broadcast during an opposition rally to protest against Russia's policy towards Georgia and Ukraine in Tbilisi, November 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili (GEORGIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

Georgians demonstrate against Russia - and own government 15.11.2014

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Tbilisi to protest against Russia's support of separatists in two Georgian regions. Abkhazia and South Ossetia broke away from Tbilisi in civil wars in the early 1990s.
2439120 05/27/2014 Opposition supporters storm the office of Abkhazian President Alexander Ankvab in Sukhumi. The protesters demand resignation of the president, the government, prosecutor general and heads of three regional administrations in east Abkhazia. David Avidzba/RIA Novosti

Abkhazia's dilemma: no future without Russia 23.08.2014

A presidential election is taking place in the breakaway Caucasian territory of Abkhazia. Although its pro-Russian spirit is waning, it remains dependent on Russian military and financial support.
2439125 05/27/2014 Opposition supporters storm the office of Abkhazian President Alexander Ankvab in Sukhumi. The protesters demand resignation of the president, the government, prosecutor general and heads of three regional administrations in east Abkhazia. David Avidzba/RIA Novosti

'Coup' in breakaway Abkhazia? 28.05.2014

Protests have erupted in Abkhazia, a Caucasus region recognized by Russia and few others which broke from Georgia after the 1991 Soviet collapse. Russian agencies say the region's leader has fled the capital Sukhumi.
ITAR-TASS: SEVASTOPOL, CRIMEA, UKRAINE. MARCH 5, 2014. Ukrainian servicemen are in the grounds of the Pokryshkin airbase at Belbek in Sevastopol, Crimea. (Photo ITAR-TASS / Stanislav Krasilnikov)

Caucasus history almost repeats itself in Crimea 08.03.2014

Crimea has drawn frequent comparison with South Ossetia and Abkhazia. Even though the parallels between the two are far from simple, decision-makers could still learn from looking at Russia's behavior in Georgia.
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin speaks at a meeting marking the 100th anniversary of the Russian Olympic Committee in Moscow, Friday, Nov. 25, 2011. Putin says that preparations for the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi and other international events hosted by Russia are being conducted to the highest standards. (Foto:RIA Novosti, Alexei Druzhinin, Pool/AP/dapd)

Putin bans protests in Sochi during Russia's Winter Olympics 23.08.2013

Vladimir Putin has banned protests during the Winter Olympics. A decree designates Olympic venues, ports, train stations and road checkpoints as "controlled zones" where all people and belongings will be searched.
1277929 Georgia, Tbilisi. 11/01/2012 Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili attending a press conference on the appointment of political analyst Zurab Abashidze as the prime minister's special representative for Russian affairs. Alexander Imedashvili/RIA Novosti

Georgian Prime Minister: 'It is all about restoring justice' 02.07.2013

Georgian Prime Minister Bidsina Ivanishvili rejects allegations of political persecution. Before the country's presidential election, he speaks to DW about his retirement from politics, relations with Russia and NATO.
1045709 Russia, Sochi. 02/22/2012 Ice Arena «Shaiba» under construction in the Imereti Valley. «Shayba» Arena will host Olympic ice hockey competitions and Paralympic ice sledge hockey competitions in Sochi 2014. Vladimir Pesnya/RIA Novosti

Russia foils plot to attack 2014 Olympics 10.05.2012

Russia's security service has thwarted a plot to stage attacks during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, according to the country's anti-terrorist committee. Moscow alleges that Chechen rebels were behind the plans.
1087545 Respublika South Ossetia, Tskhinvali. 04/08/2012 South Ossetian presidential candidate Leonid Tibilov gets in his car by a polling station. Mihail Mokrushin/RIA Novosti

South Ossetia elects former KGB chief 09.04.2012

The breakaway Georgian province of South Ossetia has held a presidential run-off election, picking a former KGB chief who is supported by Russia. The election was rejected by Georgia as illegitimate.
