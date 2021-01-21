Abkhazia is a region of the Caucasus on the eastern coast of the Black Sea, south of Russia. Its status is disputed and led to armed conflict.

Abkhazia is recognized as a state by some countries, including Russia, but the United Nations and the majority of the world's governments consider Abkhazia part of Georgia, whose constitution designates the area as the "Autonomous Republic of Abkhazia," currently occupied by Russia.