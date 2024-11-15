Abkhazia parliament stormed over Russian investment deal

Protesters clashed with police outside Abkhazia's parliament, as lawmakers considered an investment deal with Russia. Police in the breakaway Georgian region fired tear gas in response.

Protesters stormed the parliament of Georgia's breakaway Abkhazia region on Friday. Demonstrators were seeking to halt a real estate investment project between the region and Russia.

Abkhazia is a separatist region backed by Moscow but still recognized as part of Georgia by most of the world.

Protesters rammed through the gates of the parliament complex with a truck, while hurling eggs and plastic bottles at the police, who responded with tear gas, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

This is a developing story, more details to come...

jcg/ab (Reuters, AFP)