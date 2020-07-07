Fleeing Putin - Russians in Georgia

Georgia has become one of the places of refuge for Russians fleeing either state persecution or the impact of western sanctions. After organizing an anti-war demonstration, Artyom Petukhov had to leave at short notice with little more than his smartphone. He found support from an exiled compatriot, Egor Kuroptev, who moved to Tbilisi over ten years ago.

Tanya from Moscow is not an activist, but has come to Georgia with her four children to give them a better future.

Meanwhile, there are growing concerns in Georgia about more Russian citizens potentially relocating to their country. Many Georgians are calling on the government to introduce a strict visa regime for the new arrivals and to distinguish between those fleeing for political or for economic reasons.

Relations between the two countries are already tense; since the 2008 war, 20% of Georgia's territory has been occupied by Russia. There is a widespread fear that Georgia could be Russia's next target and that Putin might take over the entire country. Volunteers from Georgia are therefore fighting on the Ukrainians’ side in the current conflict - and risking their lives in their own personal fight against Russia.



Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

MON 11.07.2022 – 18:15 UTC

MON 11.07.2022 – 23:30 UTC

TUE 12.07.2022 – 03:30 UTC

TUE 12.07.2022 – 09:15 UTC

TUE 12.07.2022 – 12:30 UTC

TUE 12.07.2022 – 21:30 UTC

WED 13.07.2022 – 07:30 UTC

WED 13.07.2022 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

TUE 12.07.2022 – 09:15 UTC

WED 13.07.2022 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3