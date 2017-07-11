Ukraine: Zelenskyy urges more sanctions amid Donbas standoff — live updates

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for seventh EU sanctions package on Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin to lay flowers to commemorate WWII Nazi invasion

Kremlin angered with Lithuania over Kaliningrad rail ban

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls for more sanctions on Moscow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his nightly video address once again called for EU sanctions on Russia as both parties remain entrenched in eastern Ukraine.

This would be the seventh package of sanctions imposed by Brussels on Moscow.

"Russia must feel the growing pressure of going to war and of its aggressive anti-European policy," Zelenskyy said.

"The lives of thousands of people directly depend on the speed of our partners."

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had manage to strengthen its defenses in the Luhansk region and begin gradually recapturing the southern city of Kherson.

Fighting in Ukraine's east has favored Russian forces in recent weeks, due to their superior artillery firepower. Russian forces pushed towards Lysychansk, one of the few remaining bastions of Ukrainian control in the Luhansk region.

"[The Luhansk region] is really the toughest spot. The occupiers are also pressing strongly in the direction of Donetsk," Zelenskyy said.

Russia to commemorate WWII Nazi invasion

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to lay down flowers to honor the dead today as the country commemorates Nazi Germany's invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941.

Ukraine and Belarus also commemorate the anniversary of the invasion on June 22.

Russia's defense ministry released documents dating back to the start of World War II that purport to show that Germany intended to claim the Soviet army was bombing churches and cemeteries.

"Just as nowadays, in 1941, the Nazis prepared provocations in advance to discredit our state," Russia's defence ministry said, alluding to Ukrainian forces. Moscow claims the "de-Nazification" of Ukraine as one of its war aims in the country.

What happened in Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday

The first delivery of heavy weapons promised by the German government had arrived in Ukraine, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said. The arrival of the self-propelled howitzers, the Panzerhaubitze 2000, comes after repeated appeals from Kyiv for better weapons and ammunition.

Foreign policy adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ihor Zhovka, told DW that Kyiv's expectations as to whether Ukraine will be conferred EU candidate status are now more positive than several days ago, following the recommendation of the European Commission.

The head of Russia's security council threatened Lithuania with "serious" consequences on Tuesday over restrictions imposed on the rail transit of EU-sanctioned goods to Moscow's exclave of Kaliningrad, a region bordering Lithuania and Poland.

Germany's Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Gazprom's reduction of gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline amounts to an "economic attack on us" by Moscow.

The United States said it was "appalling" for the Kremlin to suggest that two US citizens captured while fighting for Ukraine against the Russian invasion could receive the death penalty. Russian-backed separatists were holding the two, Alexander John-Robert Drueke and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, in Donetsk after they were captured last week.

Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov auctioned off his Nobel Peace Prize gold medal for $103.5 million (€98.4 million). Muratov is the editor-in-chief of independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta. The proceeds from the auction will go to UNICEF's Humanitarian Response for Ukrainian Children Displaced by the War, according to Heritage Auctions.

