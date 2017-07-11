European Commission recommends Ukraine be granted EU candidate status

The European Commission issued an opinion on Friday, recommending that Ukraine be granted EU candidate status.

"Ukraine has clearly demonstrated its aspiration and determination to live up to European values and standards" President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said.

The decision paves the way for EU government leaders to sign off on the recomendation at a Brussels summit next Thursday and Friday

Kyiv has sought candidate status since 2014.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.