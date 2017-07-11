Gazprom to further cut gas supplies to Germany via Nord Stream

Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Wednesday it would further reduce the capacity of gas supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline to 67 million cubic meters (2,366 million cubic feet) per day.

The decision comes into effect starting 01:30 a.m. Moscow time on Thursday (2230 UTC on Wednesday), Gazprom said, adding that the halt was due to the "technical condition of the engine."

The company had announced on Tuesday that it was curbing supplies through the same undersea pipeline to up to 100 million cubic meters per day, down from 167.

Gazprom initially blamed the delayed return of equipment that had been sent to German company Siemens for repairs.

Earlier on Wednesday, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the move was clearly "politically motivated" rather than a result of technical problems.

Nord Stream is the older of two gas pipelines running from Russia to Germany. It is the main pipeline of Russian gas to Europe, especially after the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine has been reduced since the war.

Germany has halted the launch of the newer pipeline, Nord Stream 2, in response to Russia's aggression toward Ukraine.

More to follow...

