Russia's Gazprom cuts supplies to Netherlands

Russian energy giant Gazprom on Tuesday said it had fully cut off supplies to Dutch trader GasTerra after it had failed to make payments for gas delivered in April.

Gazprom said in a statement that the payments should be done in line with the gas-for-rubles scheme, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Gazprom has completely stopped gas supplies to GasTerra due to non-payment in rubles," the company said in a statement.

Gazprom said it had received no payments for Dutch gas supplies in April, despite notifying GasTerra that payments for April would have to be made in rubles.

GasTerra, which is partly owned by the Dutch state, on Monday said it expected to be cut off. The supplier said it "decided not to comply with Gazprom's unilateral payment requirements" because they would breach EU sanctions.

The halting of gas to the country means that two billion cubic meters of gas will not be supplied to it between now and October.

GasTerra said it had “anticipated this by purchasing gas elsewhere."

More to come...

Watch video 01:59 Putin: Gas payments must be made via Russian bank

rc/nm (Reuters, AFP)