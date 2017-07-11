Ukraine: Zelenskyy calls on newly drafted Russian troops to stay home — live updates

Zelenskyy calls on Russian soldiers not to fight in Ukraine

This article was last updated at 00:12 GMT/UTC

'Better to survive in Russia than die in Ukraine,' Zelenskyy tells Russian soldiers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a special address to Russian soldiers, in Russian, during his nightly video message on Saturday evening.

He said Russian forces "are preparing for big losses" as they prepare for new attacks in the eastern Donbas region. He claimed Russia has already lost over 23,000 soldiers, although this figure cannot be confirmed.

Zelenskyy said that new Russian soldiers are being recruited for the offensive, soldiers "with little motivation" and "little combat experience."

The president also referred to the airstrikes on Saturday that hit the airport in the coastal city of Odesa — previously a popular holiday destination for Russian tourists.

"The runway of the Odesa airport was destroyed. We will, of course, rebuild it. But Odesa will never forget such a Russian attitude towards it," he said.

He also said that Ukraine is in discussions with its partners on increasing sanctions against Russia. "We expect a decision on oil restrictions against Russia in the near future," Zelenskyy said.

Watch video 03:22 Runway of Odesa airport has been destroyed: DW's Mathias Bölinger

Scholz defends his Ukraine policies

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected criticism of his cautious approach to the war in Ukraine in an interview published on Sunday.

"I make my decisions quickly — and in coordination with our allies. I am suspicious of hasty action and Germany going it alone," Scholz told Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

The German leader came under fire from Friedrich Merz, head of the main conservative party in the Bundestag the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), for his reluctance to discuss sending weapons to Ukraine.

On Thursday, German lawmakers overwhelmingly voted in favor of sending heavy weapons after repeated calls from Ukraine.

Watch video 02:41 Russia seeks to capture Ukraine’s Donbas region

Summary of Saturday's events in the war in Ukraine

The UK's Ministry of Defense said Russian forces are still facing challenges after refocusing their efforts on eastern Ukraine. Ukraine's General Staff said that Ukrainian forces were still repelling the renewed assaults in the Donbas region.

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to increase military aid to Ukraine during a call with President Zelenskyy on Saturday. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also pledged additional military aid.

Ukrainian authorities said they found the bodies of three civilians in Bucha, whose hands had been tied behind their backs and who showed signs of torture. More than 1,000 bodies have been discovered in and around Bucha since Russian troops withdrew.

Some 14 Ukrainians were released by Russian forces as part of a prisoner exchange. Half were military and half were civilian, with one being a five-month pregnant soldier.

Odesa's airport is out of use after a Russian rocket hit the airport. The mayor of the popular coastal town, which is been largely spared much of the violence, said that there were no victims in the attack.

Swedish fighter jets were scrambled on Saturday after a Russian reconnaissance plane entered its airspace. Sweden has been considering asking to join NATO in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

ab/sms (AP, dpa, AFP, Reuters)