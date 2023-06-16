Ukraine updates: South Africa's Ramaphosa arrives in Kyiv

South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Kyiv, heading a peace delegation of African leaders. Meanwhile, Russian troops have been promised bonuses for destroying Western tanks. Follow DW for more updates.

The president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, arrived via train in the Ukrainian capital on Friday morning, heading a delegation of African leaders who are seeking to mediate between Ukraineand Russia.

Ramaphosa, who is visiting Ukraine for the first time since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of the country, will hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday before traveling to St. Petersburg on Saturday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Accompanying Ramaphosa will be Senegalese President Macky Sall and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, plus representatives of Egypt and the Comoros, as African leaders look to make the continent's voice heard in the conflict.

According to a draft framework document seen by Reuters, the African leaders' peace mission aims "to promote the importance of peace and to encourage the parties to agree to a diplomacy-led process of negotiations" and refers to a series of "confidence building measures" during initial efforts at mediation.

The list of possible measures reportedly includes a pull-back of Russian troops, removal of tactical nuclear weapons from neighboring Belarus, the suspension of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant targeting Putin, as well as sanctions relief.

The document also reportedly includes an "unconditional grain and fertilizer deal," exports of which have been disrupted by the conflict, hitting African economies hard.

African countries have been divided over their response to the war, some siding with Ukraine, while others have remained neutral or gravitated towards Moscow.

Ramaphosa in particular will be keen to improve South Africa's reputation with Western nations after facing criticism from the United States regarding its relationship with Russia.

The delegation arrived in Kyiv via train from Poland, where leaders met with President Andrezej Duda in Warsaw on Thursday.

Duda's office tweeted that he and Ramaphosa discussed "the situation in Ukraine, Russian war crimes, support for Ukraine and the African peace mission."

Zambian President Hichilema tweeted that he was "honored to be part of this initiative, to encourage dialogue and a peaceful resolution of the conflict between the two nations. Zambia is deeply committed to global peace."

Russian troops promised bonuses for destroying Western tanks

Meanwhile on the frontline, the Russian Defense Ministry has promised bonuses for Russian troops who have destroyed NATO-supplied armor, including German Leopard tanks and US Bradley fighting vehicles.

"Payments are currently being made to servicemen of the Russian Federation Armed Forces who in the course of military operations destroyed Leopard tanks, as well as armored fighting vehicles made in the USA and other NATO countries," the ministry announced.

The ministry claimed that, up until the end of May, a total of 10,257 Russian personnel had been rewarded for destroying 16,001 items of Ukrainian and Western military equipment, with armored vehicles valued at 50,000 rubles ($596) and tanks at 100,000 rubles.

On Sunday, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu awarded the "Hero of Russia gold star" medal to soldiers who the Kremlin said had destroyed NATO-supplied equipment being used by Ukraine in its burgeoning counteroffensive.

mf/rs (AFP, Reuters)