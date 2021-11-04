International Criminal Court (ICC)

The ICC is a permanent international tribunal to prosecute individuals for genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes. It is intended to complement existing national judicial systems

The ICC may only exercise its jurisdiction when national courts are unwilling or unable to investigate or prosecute such crimes. More than 120 states are parties to the Statute of the Court. Around 30 countries, including Russia, have signed but not ratified the treaty. Israel, Sudan and the United States have opted not to sign. The Court has established itself in The Hague, Netherlands, but its proceedings may take place anywhere. Recent DW content on ICC cases - past, present, and perhaps future - can be found below on this page.