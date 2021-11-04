Visit the new DW website

International Criminal Court (ICC)

The ICC is a permanent international tribunal to prosecute individuals for genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes. It is intended to complement existing national judicial systems

The ICC may only exercise its jurisdiction when national courts are unwilling or unable to investigate or prosecute such crimes. More than 120 states are parties to the Statute of the Court. Around 30 countries, including Russia, have signed but not ratified the treaty. Israel, Sudan and the United States have opted not to sign. The Court has established itself in The Hague, Netherlands, but its proceedings may take place anywhere. Recent DW content on ICC cases - past, present, and perhaps future - can be found below on this page.

An anti-government protester protects himself with a police shield during clashes with security forces preventing a march to the Supreme Court opposing President Nicolas Maduro's plan to rewrite the constitution, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Venezuelan authorities have routinely responded with tear gas and rubber bullets to nearly four months of street protests, during which at least 97 people have died in the unrest. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) |

ICC to launch formal probe into Venezuela rights violations 04.11.2021

The Hague-based court is moving to formally investigate human rights abuses in Venezuela after a three-year preliminary probe. Caracas has said it respects the decision but doesn't agree.
+++Bild darf nur im Rahmen der abgesprochenen Berichterstattung verwendet werden!+++ A UN peacekeeper headsout on patrol through a displacement camp in the eastern, rebel-held town of Bria,where a sign at the entrance warns militants against bringing in assaultrifles, grenades and machetes. Besides dangers posed by clashes and insecurity, the cramped and insanitaryconditions of sites like these increase the risk of coronavirus spreading. Buildingnew wells is key to increasing hand-washing and reducing congestion aroundexisting taps, which in turn allows people to maintain safe social-distancing whilewaiting in line.

Central African rebel commander faces war crimes charges 24.10.2021

Mahamat Said, a former leader of a militia group in the Central African Republic, faces 14 charges at the International Criminal Court of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur vereinbarten Berichterstattung verwenden!*** via Jonathan Harding Dieter Klein takes a wicket for Germany during their T20 World Cup qualifier against Italy Rechte: ICC

T20 cricket: Germany's men make history and take a step closer to the World Cup 21.10.2021

Two years after falling heartbreakingly short of reaching the final stage of T20 World Cup qualifying, Germany's men's cricket team exorcised some demons to make history.
PORTO VELHO, RO - 07.09.2021: QUEIMADAS NA AMAZÔNIA - Burning of the Amazon Forest, in the city of Porto Velho, in the state of Rondônia, on Tuesday (7) afternoon. In June, the federal government issued a decree banning burning throughout Brazil for 120 days. (Photo: Fernando Souza/Fotoarena)

ICC climate crimes suit filed against Brazil's Bolsonaro 12.10.2021

The Austrian group AllRise says "crimes against nature are crimes against humanity" and estimates that heat caused by deforestation will result in 180,000 excess deaths this century.
Germany celebrate a dramatic last-ball win against Italy in the ECC

Cricket in Germany: A history beyond bat and ball 01.10.2021

The sport of cricket is developing faster than most in Germany realize. But what does cricket culture look like in a country more famous for football rather than fast balls?
Der britische Jurist Karim Asad Ahmad Khan wird als neuer Chefankläger des Internationalen Strafgerichtshofes vereidigt. Die Vertreter der 123 Vertragsstaaten des Gerichtes hatten Khan im Februar gewählt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Afghanistan: Why has the ICC excluded the US from war crimes probe? 30.09.2021

A decision by the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor has human rights advocates demanding a rethink, Teri Schultz reports from Brussels.

FILE- This Jan. 12, 2016, file photo shows the exterior view of the headquarters of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands. U.S. armed forces and the CIA may have committed war crimes by torturing detainees in Afghanistan, the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor said in a report Monday, Nov. 14, 2016, raising the possibility that American citizens could be indicted even though Washington has not joined the global court. (AP Photo/Mike Corder, File) |

ICC under fire for seeking Afghanistan probe without US focus 27.09.2021

The tribunal wants to "deprioritize" a probe into alleged US war crimes in Afghanistan and focus instead on the ruling Taliban and the "Islamic State Khorasan." Afghan human rights defenders have slammed the move.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he delivers his final State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives in Quezon City, Philippines on Monday, July 26, 2021. Duterte delivered his final State of the Nation speech Monday before Congress, winding down his six-year term amid a raging pandemic, a battered economy and a legacy overshadowed by a bloody anti-drug crackdown that set off complaints of mass murder before the International Criminal Court. (Jam Sta Rosa/Pool Photo via AP)

Philippines says Duterte won't cooperate with ICC 'war on drugs' probe 16.09.2021

President Duterte's legal counsel said the Hague-based war crimes court has no jurisdiction to probe the Philippines' anti-drug crackdown. He added that ICC investigators will not be allowed entry into the country.

FILE PHOTO: Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir delivers a speech inside Parliament in Khartoum, Sudan April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo

Sudan to hand over Omar al-Bashir to ICC for Darfur trial 11.08.2021

The former Sudanese president is facing International Criminal Court charges of crimes against humanity and genocide. He has been on the wanted list since 2009.
A woman wears a mask stamped with a message that reads in Portuguese; Out Bolsonaro in reference to President Jair Bolsonaro, during a protest opposing a proposed bill that Indigenous protesters say would limit recognition of reservation land, outside Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Indigenous Brazilians accuse Jair Bolsonaro of genocide at ICC 09.08.2021

Indigenous groups have filed a request with the ICC in The Hague for it to investigate Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro over alleged genocide and crimes against humanity.

(COMBO) This combination of file pictures created on July 21, 2021, shows Ivory Coast's President and then presidential candidate Alassane Ouattara (L) during an interview at the presidential palace in Abidjan on October, 28, 2020; and former Ivory Coast's President Laurent Gbagbo (R) at the Ivorian Popular Front (FPI) offices in Abidjan on June 17, 2021. - Ivory Coast leader Alassane Ouattara will meet his predecessor and former rival Laurent Gbagbo on July 27, for their first talks since Gbagbo returned to the country after a nearly 10-year absence, the presidency said on July 21, 2021. The long-awaited talks are widely seen as a key to ending Ivory Coast's political crisis, as the two headed rival factions in a post-election conflict in 2010-11 that claimed several thousand lives. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO and Sia KAMBOU / AFP)

Ivory Coast heavyweights meet in bid for reconciliation 26.07.2021

Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara and his predecessor Laurent Gbagbo are meeting 10 years after a power struggle between the two saw 3,000 people killed and Gbagbo banished. Could real reconciliation be in the cards?
25/04/2017 12:57:17 A Nigerian soldier, with a grenade launcher, stands guard near the Yobe river, that separates Nigeria from Niger, on the outskirt of the town of Damasak in North East Nigeria on April, 25 2017 as thousands of Nigerians, who were freed in 2016 by the Nigerian army from Boko Haram insurgents, are returning to their homes in Damasak. - Yagana Bukar's younger brothers Mohammed and Sadiq were among about 300 children kidnapped by Boko Haram from the town of Damasak in remote northeastern Nigeria nearly three years ago. But instead of the global outrage and social media campaign that followed a similar abduction of 219 schoolgirls from the town of Chibok, there were no protests for the children of Damasak. (Photo by Florian PLAUCHEUR / AFP)

Nigeria cracks down on separatists as security issues mount in the north 21.07.2021

The arrest of another separatist activist wanted by Nigeria sends a clear message that President Buhari won't tolerate secessionist aspirations. But critics say there's much more at play than just arresting figureheads.
Families of victims of alleged extra-judicial killings in the so-called war on drugs remove portraits of their slain relatives following a mass to call for an investigation of the killings by the United Nations Human Rights Council Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Manila, Philippines. The 47-member states of the UNHRC is set to vote on July 12 on a resolution proposed by Iceland and several other member countries to establish an independent investigation on the killings since Duterte came to power three years ago. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez) |

Philippines: Families of war on drugs victims welcome ICC probe 21.06.2021

"This is the fight of all those families who lost someone they loved in this drug war — especially those whose deaths were undocumented," says one woman who found the body of her stepson with five gunshot wounds.
Muhammadu Buhari, Präsident von Nigeria

AfricaLink on Air – 16 June 2021 16.06.2021

The Buhari government accuses Twitter of inciting violence in Nigeria +++ German’s Economic Minister, Gerd Müller begins tour in Africa +++ High expectations as new ICC prosecutor is sworn in +++ Outrage over Uganda's new tax on airtime and data
L: 27.09.2016 *** Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda waits for the start of the court session where Ahmad Al Faqi Al Mahdi, a Malian Islamic extremist who pleaded guilty to destruction of historic mausoleums in Timbuktu, was sentenced at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016. (Bas Czerwinski POOL via AP) R: Head of the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by ISIL (UNITAD) Karim Khan gives an interview at the Unitad headquarters in Baghdad on July 27, 2019. - The head of the UN special probe into Islamic State group crimes has called for trials like those at Nuremberg of Nazi leaders to ensure IS victims are heard and its ideology debunked. For a year, British lawyer Karim Khan has travelled Iraq with a team of almost 80 people to gather evidence and witness testimony for the UN body known as UNITAD. (Photo by SABAH ARAR / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY SARAH BENHAIDA (Photo credit should read SABAH ARAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Karim Khan sworn in as new ICC chief prosecutor 16.06.2021

The British barrister inherits a string of open investigations, including contentious probes into the Israel-Palestinian conflict and alleged US war crimes in Afghanistan.

Head of the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by ISIL (UNITAD) Karim Khan gives an interview at the Unitad headquarters in Baghdad on July 27, 2019. - The head of the UN special probe into Islamic State group crimes has called for trials like those at Nuremberg of Nazi leaders to ensure IS victims are heard and its ideology debunked. For a year, British lawyer Karim Khan has travelled Iraq with a team of almost 80 people to gather evidence and witness testimony for the UN body known as UNITAD. (Photo by SABAH ARAR / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY SARAH BENHAIDA (Photo credit should read SABAH ARAR/AFP via Getty Images)

ICC: New chief prosecutor divides opinions in Africa 15.06.2021

Karim Khan, the new chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, is a controversial figure. Some in Africa loathe him for defending war criminals. Others view him as a hero for representing oppressed victims.
