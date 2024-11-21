Outrage in Israel over ICC warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant

ConflictsIsraelOutrage in Israel over ICC warrants for Netanyahu, GallantTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsIsraelIrfan Aftab11/21/2024November 21, 2024After the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Israelis have responded with outrage. Netanyahu condemned the decision as "antisemitic."https://p.dw.com/p/4nIHyAdvertisement