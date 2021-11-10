Visit the new DW website

Belarus

Belarus is a landlocked country in Eastern Europe bordered by Russia, Ukraine, Poland and the Baltic States of Lithuania and Latvia. Its capital and most populous city is Minsk.

In the aftermath of the 1917 Russian Revolution, Belarus declared independence, but was later conquered by Soviet Russia in 1922. Belarus declared independence in 1990. Alexander Lukashenko has served as the country's president since 1994. He has been labeled "Europe's last dictator" for his authoritarian leadership. Political opposition has been violently suppressed, press freedom curbed, and Belarus is the only European country to retain capital punishment. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Belarus.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen exits the West Wing of the White House after meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington, DC, on November 10, 2021. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

EU and US accuse Belarus of 'hybrid attack' at borders 10.11.2021

"It is important that Lukashenko understands that [the regime's] behavior comes with a price," the EU's Ursula von der Leyen said following talks with US President Joe Biden in Washington.

European Council President Charles Michel arrives for a dinner event at an EU summit, at the Brdo Castle in Kranj, Slovenia, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. EU leaders are meeting Tuesday evening to discuss increasingly tense relations with China and the security implications of the chaotic U.S.-led exit from Afghanistan, before taking part in a summit with Balkans leaders on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Belarus migrant crisis: EU Council chief visits Poland 10.11.2021

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and the EU's Charles Michel discussed new measures against Belarus and other actors involved in the migrant standoff during Michel's visit to Warsaw.
Merkel Putin Telefon Kombobild

Merkel pressures Putin to act on Poland-Belarus standoff 10.11.2021

Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged Russia's Vladimir Putin to help resolve the ongoing migrant standoff between Poland and Belarus.
A picture taken on November 8, 2021 shows migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region. - Poland on November 8 said hundreds of migrants in Belarus were descending on its border aiming to force their way into the EU member in what NATO slammed as a deliberate tactic by Minsk. - Belarus OUT (Photo by Leonid Shcheglov / BELTA / AFP) / Belarus OUT (Photo by LEONID SHCHEGLOV/BELTA/AFP via Getty Images)

Belarus migrant crisis: Germany calls for new EU sanctions 10.11.2021

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has accused Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko of "unscrupulously exploiting" the migrants by sending them towards Poland.
Migrants gather near a barbed wire fence in an attempt to cross the border with Poland in the Grodno region, Belarus November 8, 2021. Leonid Scheglov/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. MANDATORY CREDIT.

How will EU react to Poland-Belarus border crisis? 09.11.2021

Amid an escalating crisis at Poland's border with Belarus, the European Union is planning new sanctions against the Belarusian regime.
A picture taken on November 9, 2021 shows migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region. - Poland and Belarus squared off on November 9 over thousands of migrants aiming to enter EU member Poland, with Warsaw saying the wave threatened the security of the entire bloc. Minsk warned against provocations on the border, where armed troops from both countries are deployed amid escalating tensions. Trapped between the rhetoric are thousands of people, many escaping war and poverty in the Middle East, trying to survive outdoors in squalid conditions as temperatures dip toward freezing. - Belarus OUT (Photo by Leonid Shcheglov / BELTA / AFP) / Belarus OUT (Photo by LEONID SHCHEGLOV/BELTA/AFP via Getty Images)

Poland seals Belarus border crossing in migrant standoff 09.11.2021

The EU accused Belarus of using "gangster-style" tactics by pushing migrants into Poland and threatened more sanctions. But Alexander Lukashenko remains defiant.
BELARUS - NOVEMBER 8, 2021: Migrants carry their bags on the Belarusian-Polish border. Nearly 1,000 refugees were heading towards the Polish border in the morning of November 8, 2021. The foreigners intend to exercise their right to apply for a refugee status in an EU country. Poland s troops in the border regions were put on full alert. Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS117277

Poland says Belarus 'fully' controls migrants after attempted breach 08.11.2021

Poland has closed its border with Belarus after a group of migrants tried to forcibly enter. Warsaw has accused Minsk of preparing a "provocation," with Germany urging the EU to "take action."
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus on Unity Day, via teleconference call, in Sevastopol, Crimea, on November 4, 2021. (Photo by Mikhail Metzel / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia's Putin backs 'brotherly' Belarus amid EU pressure 04.11.2021

The two countries have signed a series of agreements to further integrate their economies, power sector and taxation systems. The measures come after the EU tightened sanctions on Belarus earlier this year.

DW Business – Europe & Asia 04.11.2021

Post-Pandemic Economy - Responsible Tech? - Leaving Belarus
bitte diese Bilder in CMS einstellen. Alle Rechte gehören DW Korrespondent Alexander Burakov und wurden freigegeben.Schlüsselwörter: Russland, Belarus, Weißrussland, Grenze, Grenzkontrolle, Zoll, Zollunion, Grenzübergang Baustelle, Transport, Grenzschutz, Juli 2015

Lukashenko leverages Belarus' influence as a transport hub 04.11.2021

Belarus is an important land-based transport hub between Asia and Europe. It’s a situation that gives Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukaschenko lots of leverage.

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe 04.11.2021

Post-Pandemic Economy - Responsible Tech? - Leaving Belarus
Defence minister Mariusz Blaszczak said more soldiers would be sent and a fence 2.5 metres tall would be erected along most of the 150-kilometre border, with construction due to begin next week. Polish army soldier in front of border between Poland and Belarus. On August 26, 2021 at Border Poland-Belarus. (Photo by Maciej Moskwa/NurPhoto)

Poland summons Belarus envoy over armed border incursion 03.11.2021

Poland says it has summoned the Belarusian charge d'affaires, Alexander Chesnovsky, after Belarusian soldiers armed with long guns crossed into Polish territory.
Police officers wearing protective face masks detain a protester during a rally in Minsk, Belarus, Friday June 19, 2020. The President of Belarus said Friday that his government thwarted a foreign-inspired plot to destabilize the ex-Soviet nation before the August presidential election in which he is seeking a sixth term. (AP Photo) |

Germany: Human rights groups file complaint against Belarusian officials 01.11.2021

A lawsuit has been filed against a group of Belarusian security officials for crimes against humanity — including torture. Rights groups have asked German prosecutors to take on the case.
Polish Army Soldiers build a fence with concertina wire at the Belarusian border in order to stop immigrants from entering the country in Krynki, Poland on 27 August, 2021. In August only more than 2000 immigrants entered Poland from Belarus. The Polish government decided to build a fence to put a stop to an influx of migrants walking across the Belarus border. The border between Belarus and Poland is also the border of the European Union. Poland accuses the Lukashenko regime of orchestrating the transit of thousands of migrants from the Middle East to put pressure on the EU. (Photo by Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto)

Poland: Lawmakers approve Belarus border wall amid migrant surge 29.10.2021

The wall willl cost an estimated €353 million. The legislation is expected to be signed by President Andrzej Duda in the coming days.

Haupt-Funkhaus der Deutschen Welle in Bonn (Schürmann-Bau). Foto vom 11. Juli 2015.

Deutsche Welle website blocked in Belarus 28.10.2021

The DW website is currently not completely available in Belarus when trying to access it through most internet providers.
191213 Inside Europe

Inside Europe 28.10.2021 28.10.2021

Latvia is first EU country to return to lockdown - The Happy Planet Index and the secret to lives well lived - German Neo-Nazis set up vigilante border patrols - European countries discover the joys of cricket - Will the UK bounce back post-Covid? - LGBTQ movies challenge conservative Poles - The Archbishop of Paris takes on Latin traditionalists - The YouTuber bringing dead languages back to life
