Belarus is a landlocked country in Eastern Europe bordered by Russia, Ukraine, Poland and the Baltic States of Lithuania and Latvia. Its capital and most populous city is Minsk.
In the aftermath of the 1917 Russian Revolution, Belarus declared independence, but was later conquered by Soviet Russia in 1922. Belarus declared independence in 1990. Alexander Lukashenko has served as the country's president since 1994. He has been labeled "Europe's last dictator" for his authoritarian leadership. Political opposition has been violently suppressed, press freedom curbed, and Belarus is the only European country to retain capital punishment. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Belarus.
