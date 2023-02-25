Germany: Coal imports increase in 2022 amid Ukraine war

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz posed with politicians and executives at an event over the future of a decommissioned coal-fired power plant in Ensdorf, Germany, in the western Saarland region earlier this monthImage: Thilo Schmuelgen/REUTERS
The country imported 44.4 million tons of coal in 2022, the Association of Coal Importers (VDKI) said in an evaluation covered by the German newspaper Bild on Saturday.
Where did the coal come from?
Russia remained the top supplier of coal, despite sanctions imposed by the European Union in August banning the import of Russian coal to bloc members. However, Russian supplies stood at 13 million tons, which is a 37% decline from the year before.
In second place came the US, with 9.4 million tons, a 32% increase from the year before.
Shipments arriving from South Africa and Colombia saw significant increases, standing at 3.9 million tons (278%) and 7.2 million tons (210%), respectively, according to the VDKI.
Reviving coal as a source of energy
Germany says it wants to be carbon neutral by 2045. In 2020, it announced it would stop burning the climate killer, gradually phasing out its coal-fired plants by 2038.