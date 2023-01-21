  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Economic Forum
War in Ukraine
Two police escort climate activist away from site in Lützerath village
Two police escort climate activist away from site in Lützerath villageImage: Federico Gambarini/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsGermany

Germany: RWE to seek compensation from anti-coal protesters

43 minutes ago

The energy company said protesters caused considerable damage to property in Lützerath. Activists had been demonstrating against the expansion of a coal mine in the village.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MWz5

German energy firm RWE plans to seek compensation from protesters that demonstrated at the village of Lützerath over the planned expansion of a coal mine, a spokesman said in remarks published Saturday.

"Of course, all disruptors must expect a claim for damages," RWE spokesman Guido Steffen told the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung.

Steffen said that he could not state a sum as the extent of damage caused was not yet clear.

RWE said the protests caused considerable damage to property, including vehicles and equipment belonging to the company. It said that several wells and switching stations had also been destroyed.

According to media reports, nearly 500 criminal offences have been recorded in connection with the clearing of Lützerath.

Why were activists protesting in Lützerath?

Hundreds of Lützerath inhabitants were all resettled as the village was scheduled for demolition in order to make way for the RWE's planned expansion of the Garzweiler open-cast lignite mine.

Climate activists have opposed the mine's expansion and Germany's use of coal. Police said some 15,000 people demonstrated at the village a week ago, with some activists occupying the site to block the demolition.

In response to the demonstrations, law enforcement mounted a clearing operation on the site lasting several days. Police said on Monday that they had succeeded in removing demonstrators from a protest camp.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg joined the protests and was carried out by police on Tuesday. She and a group of protesters had begun heading for the face of the Garzweiler mine before she and other activists were detained.

Germany has turned to coal for electricity, largely due to restrictions on imports of oil and gas from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Also affecting the use of coal is Berlin's phase-out of nuclear power.

sdi/fb (dpa, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A climate activist climbs to the top of a pole at Lützerath protest

Opinion: Why the climate demands a last stand at Lützerath

Opinion: Why the climate demands a last stand at Lützerath

It seems unbelievable that in 2023 climate activists in Germany need to block massive excavators readying to devour a village and the coal seam below it, writes DW's Stuart Braun.
DW's Stuart Braun
Stuart Braun
Commentary
Nature and EnvironmentJanuary 11, 2023
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A group of German soldiers stand in front of the Leopard-2 battle tank at Camp Adrian Rohn, Lithuania on June 7, 2022

German politicians criticize stalling on tanks to Ukraine

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The remaining wares of students of Bethel Baptist High School are seen inside the school premises as parent of abducted students pray for the return of their children

Why kidnappers in West Africa now target women

Why kidnappers in West Africa now target women

Terrorism15 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Headshot of Tamana Zaryab Paryani. She is wearing a dark-brown shirt and jacket and her shoulder-length hair is uncovered.

Afghanistan: 'We're not giving up the fight'

Afghanistan: 'We're not giving up the fight'

Politics4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Fruit and vegetable display in a supermarket

Germany considers tax cut to lower food prices

Germany considers tax cut to lower food prices

Business4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A woman stands on a dark street as cars approach

Moldova: Driven to sex work by desperation and poverty

Moldova: Driven to sex work by desperation and poverty

SocietyJanuary 20, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

A Syrian refugee child is begging for money near Beirut,

Lebanon's middle class vanishes as economy collapses

Lebanon's middle class vanishes as economy collapses

PoliticsJanuary 19, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

The five members of the band Spice Girls posing together

The cult of the 90s

The cult of the 90s

CultureJanuary 19, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Protesters scuffle with riot police officers during the 'Take over Lima' march to demonstrate against Peru's President Dina Boluarte

Protests in Peru: Demonstrators demand Boluarte's resignation

Protests in Peru: Demonstrators demand Boluarte's resignation

Politics16 hours ago9 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage