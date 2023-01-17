  1. Skip to content
Police carry Greta Thunberg, January 17, 2023.
Thunberg arrived at the site on FridayImage: Roberto Pfeil/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsGermany

Police carry Greta Thunberg from German coal protest

40 minutes ago

Renowned Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has been removed from an area of the large coal mine protest in the village of Lützerath by German police. She had joined the demonstrations last week.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MKmn

Images emerged on Tuesday showing German police carrying Greta Thunberg away from a part of the major coal mine protests at the now-uninhabited village of Lützerath in western Germany. 

Protesters have been occupying the site in numbers for well over a week, opposing the demolition of the derelict buildings now owned by the RWE energy company.

Police started clearing the site in earnest last Wednesday. Thunberg arrived there on Friday, in time for a major demonstration on Saturday. 

Threee police offficers carrying Greta Thunberg. January 17, 2023.
Thunberg joined a major German protest against the expansion of an opencast coal mine in the area near the border with the NetherlandsImage: Federico Gambarini/dpa/picture alliance

Police said that a group of protesters, Thunberg among them, had moved away from the larger body of demonstrators and started approaching the face of the Garzweiler mine. Setting foot on the steep decline at the edge of the mine is not permitted for safety reasons. Thunberg was one of several protesters carried away from the escarpment. Police also said that one person had jumped into the mine.

"Greta Thunberg was part of a group of activists who rushed towards the ledge," a spokesperson for Aachen police told the Reuters news agency. "However, she was then stopped and carried by us with this group out of the immediate danger area to establish their identity."

The spokesperson said it wasn't clear what would happen to Thunberg or the group she was detained with, or whether the activist who jumped into the mine was hurt. 

Reuters later cited an eyewitness as saying Thunberg could subsequently be seen sitting alone on a large police bus. 

Many of the protesters have been taken into custody at least briefly in the past 10 days or so, but others have simply been removed from areas that police wanted to start demolishing or clearing and then released.

What's next for the protests? Leonie von Hammerstein reports from Lützerath

More to follow... 

msh/wmr (AFP, dpa)

