Germany has evidence of hundreds of war crimes in Ukraine
26 minutes ago
A German newspaper says investigators have received 337 leads relating to alleged war crimes by Russia's military over the past 14 months.
Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) has received 337 tipoffs about possible war crimes in Ukraine, Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported Sunday.
Citing government figures from February 2022 until mid-April, the newspaper said investigators had interviewed around 90 eyewitnesses about alleged atrocities committed by Russian soldiers during the Ukraine war.
Two-thirds of those questioned were refugees from Ukraine who have since fled to Germany. Other sources were from German nationals in Ukraine.
The information was provided by the German Interior Ministry in response to a parliamentary question by center-right lawmaker Günter Krings.
Berlin provides forensics support to Kyiv
Welt am Sonntag said the BKA, which is Germany's equivalent of the FBI in the United States, has provided forensics support to Ukrainian investigators investing war crimes.
The newspaper cited the German government as saying that security authorities in Kyiv had received "goods, especially for securing evidence and documentation."
Berlin has also delivered "motor vehicles and other management and operational resources" with a total value of more than €11.5 million ($12.8 million).
Reacting to the revelations, German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann told Welt am Sonntag that: "Anyone who, like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, instigates a bloody war should have to answer for it in court. Ideally, an indictment before the International Criminal Court would succeed.”
This not only applies to Putin but also to others “who are responsible for the terrible crimes against international law on Ukrainian soil,” he added.
Germany, Ukraine, other countries investigate
Germany's Federal Public Prosecutor General Peter Frank initiated investigations within weeks of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year.
Frank is responsible for the prosecution of war crimes and crimes against humanity worldwide, which don't have to be related to Germany.
The prosecutor said at the time that their initial focus would be on the mass killings in Bucha, around 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the capital Kiyv.
Ukrainian troops have also been accused of abuses, and last year Kyiv said it would investigate a video circulating online that Moscow alleged showed Ukrainian forces killing Russian troops who may have
been trying to surrender.