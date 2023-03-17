  1. Skip to content
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the 17th Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs RSPP at the Moscow International House of Music in Moscow, Russia.
Image: Ramil Sitdikov/SNA/IMAGO
Law and JusticeGlobal issues

ICC issues arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin

18 minutes ago

The Hague-based ICC accused the Russian president of responsibility for war crimes committed in Ukraine. How to successfully extradite Putin to face trial could prove a far greater challenge.

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, over responsibility for war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine during the war ongoing for over a year.

The ICC also issued an arrest warrant for Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia's Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights. She was accused, alongside Putin of responsibility for "the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation."

"There are reasonable grounds to believe that Mr Putin bears individual criminal responsibility for the aforementioned crimes, (i) for having committed the acts directly, jointly with others and/or through others ..., and (ii) for his failure to exercise control properly over civilian and military subordinates who committed the acts, or allowed for their commission, and who were under his effective authority and control, pursuant to superior responsibility," the ICC wrote in a Friday statement. 

More to follow... 

rmt/msh (AFP, dpa, AP, Reuters)

Slovakian Mig-29

Ukraine updates: Slovakia to send MIG-29 jets to Ukraine

Conflicts5 hours ago
