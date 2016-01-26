Fatou Bensouda is the chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Prior to being elected ICC chief prosecutor in 2012, Fatou Bensouda was Deputy Prosecutor at the court from 2004 until 2012. She was also Attorney General and Minister of Justice where she served as Chief Legal Advisor to the President and Cabinet of The Gambia. Bensouda obtained a masters degree in International Maritime Law and Law of The Sea.