Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy slams 'beasts' in beheading video

The long-range missile which was launched from the Kapustin Yar test area in the Astrakhan region impacted a site in the allied country of Kazakhstan, the ministry said.
"The missile's training warhead hit a mock target at the Sary-Shagan training ground (Republic of Kazakhstan) with given precision," it added.
Without specifying the type of missile used in the test fire, Russia's Defense Ministry said, the exercise's purpose "was to test advanced combat equipment of intercontinental ballistic missiles."
UN says no inspections conducted under Black Sea grain deal
The United Nations on Tuesday said that no ships were inspected under the Ukraine Black Sea grain deal "as the parties needed more time to reach an agreement on operational priorities."
It added that routine inspections were due to resume on Wednesday.
"We urge all involved to meet their responsibilities to ensure that vessels continue to move smoothly and safely in the interest of global food security," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
All the ships coming to and leaving from Ukraine are inspected under a deal that allowed safe export of grain from Ukraine's Black Sea ports.
The deal brokered by Turkey and the UN was renewed last month for at least 60 days, however, Russia has said that it will only extend the deal beyond May 18 if hurdles to its export of agricultural products and fertilizer are removed.
Zelenskyy to address IMF, World Bank summit
In a virtual address to top finance officials, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will urge continued support for Kyiv on Wednesday.
He will be addressing the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank along with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko, who are attending the summit in person.