Moscow is the capital of Russia and home to over 12 million people. It is not just Russia's biggest city, it is also the largest on the European continent.

Moscow is home to the Kremlin, a medieval city fortress that is now the Russian president's residence. Along with the Red Square and the St. Basil's Cathedral with its brightly colored domes, the Kremlin is also one of several World Heritage Sites there. Moscow residents are known as Muscovites.