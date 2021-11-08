Visit the new DW website

Moscow

Moscow is the capital of Russia and home to over 12 million people. It is not just Russia's biggest city, it is also the largest on the European continent.

Moscow is home to the Kremlin, a medieval city fortress that is now the Russian president's residence. Along with the Red Square and the St. Basil's Cathedral with its brightly colored domes, the Kremlin is also one of several World Heritage Sites there. Moscow residents are known as Muscovites. This page is an automatic compilation of DW content.

+++Nur im Rahmen der Berichterstattung zu verwenden!+++ Mobile devices can make people vulnerable to online piracy through privacy settings, Bydgoszcz, Poland, on August 7, 2016. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Russia fines Google, Telegram for not removing content 08.11.2021

A Moscow court ordered Google's parent company Alphabet Inc. to pay a new fine for not deleting content Russia considers illegal. The move comes as state officials seek to rein in tech giants.
In this image released by Brunei ASEAN Summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during ASEAN-Russian Summit on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit with the leaders, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Southeast Asian leaders began their annual summit without Myanmar on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, amid a diplomatic standoff over the exclusion of the leader of the military-ruled nation from the group's meetings. An empty box of Myanmar is seen at bottom second from right. (Brunei ASEAN Summit via AP)

Will Russia's new push in ASEAN be another failure? 05.11.2021

Moscow is looking to play a stronger role in the Indo-Pacific area as the current epicenter of geopolitics is seeing an increasing push-and-pull from Washington and Beijing.

18.9.2018, FILE PHOTO: The Security Council chamber is seen from behind the council president's chair at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, September 18, 2015 REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

China, Russia push for easing North Korea sanctions 03.11.2021

In a UN Security Council draft resolution, Beijing and Moscow have called for the lifting of trade sanctions on Pyongyang "with the intent of enhancing the livelihood of the civilian population."
DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Russia battles vaccine hesitancy 02.11.2021

Moscow is back under its tightest lockdown restrictions in over a year — after daily COVID-19 deaths hit another new record. Despite the surge in cases, the majority of Russians have yet to heed urgent calls to get vaccinated.
A picture taken on April 8, 2019, shows a van driving along the first section of a highway connecting the city of Bar on Montenegros Adriatic coast to landlocked neighbour Serbia, (Bar-Boljare highway) near the village of Bioce, north of Montenegrin capital Podgorica, which is being constructed by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), the large state-owned Chinese company. - In the Serbian steel town of Smederevo, 54-year-old mill worker Zoran Matic thanks the Chinese -- or as we call them, our friends, for rescuing a factory that was on the brink of bankruptcy before China's HBIS group bought it in 2014 for 46 million euros ($52 million at current rates). From coal plants to airports, bridges and IT, China is forking out for investments across the Western Balkans, laying groundwork for a new battle for influence on the EU's fringe. (Photo by Savo PRELEVIC / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAVO PRELEVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Moldova eyes Chinese investment, wary of Montenegro route 29.10.2021

Moldova is in a perilous place, pleasing neither the Moscow nor the Brussels bean counters. China in this context may appear to be an honest broker and friendly investor, but could a Montenegro-style debt trap await?
TOPSHOT - Medics wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) work in the intensive care unit for Covid-19 coronavirus patients in the Moscow Sklifosovsky emergency hospital in Moscow on October 20, 2021. - Russia said on October 20, 1,028 people died of Covid over the past 24 hours, a new record, as President Vladimir Putin mulls introducing nationwide restrictions to curb the spread of the disease. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) (Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)

COVID: Moscow locks down as Russia logs record cases 28.10.2021

The Russian capital has ordered the 11-day closing of all non-essential businesses and schools. Thursday saw new record COVID-19 case numbers and deaths.
NOVOSIBIRSK, RUSSIA - OCTOBER 13, 2021: A member of staff receives an injection of the Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19 at the Laser Love clinic of hardware cosmetology. Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

Coronavirus vaccine: Why are so many Russians skeptical of the COVID shot? 28.10.2021

A new lockdown has come into effect in and around Moscow. Only a third of the Russian population is fully vaccinated — experts blame a widespread distrust of the authorities. Why do so many Russians remain skeptical?
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - NOVEMBER 3, 2020: Police officers walk past the building of the US Embassy in Novinsky Boulevard in central Moscow. On Election Day, November 3, the USA elect a president and vice president, 35 Senators, all 435 members of the House of Representatives, 13 governors of 11 states and two US territories, as well as state and local government officials. Incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden are running for president. Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

Washington says Russians seeking US immigrant visas must travel to Warsaw 25.10.2021

The US qualified Russians as "homeless nationals," a category usually reserved for countries where the US has no diplomatic representation. The Moscow embassy will only process diplomatic and official visas.
This handout photo taken from a video released on Thursday, April 22, 2021 by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, shows Russian troops take part in drills in Crimea. The Russian military is conducting massive drills in Crimea involving dozens of navy ships and thousands of troops in a show of force amid tensions with Ukraine. The maneuvers were described as the largest since Russia annexed Ukraine's Black Sea peninsula in 2014 and threw its weight behind separatist insurgents in eastern Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

NATO defense ministers talking Russia as relations plummet 21.10.2021

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says ties between the military alliance and Moscow are at a "low point." Alliance defense ministers are to discuss a master plan to defend against a potential Russian attack.
Germany's Interior Minister Horst Seehofer attends a press conference on migration, in Berlin, on October 20, 2021. (Photo by CHRISTIAN MANG / POOL / AFP)

Germany's Seehofer sees key to Belarus migrant problem in Moscow 20.10.2021

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has said Russia is likely behind a wave of illegal immigrants from Belarus. He also says the EU has much to do on migrant policy despite numbers being below those of 2015 and 2016.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - OCTOBER 20, 2021: Taliban (banned in Russia) officials Shahabuddin Delavar and Abdul Salam Hanafi (L-R) are seen prior to the 3rd meeting of the Moscow Format on the Afghanistan peace settlement at President Hotel. Sergei Bobylev/TASS

Taliban pleads for recognition at Moscow talks 20.10.2021

Officials from 10 different countries, including China and Pakistan, attended the meeting with representatives from the Taliban. The talks came after Putin warned that "IS" fighters were converging on Afghanistan.

6657005 23.09.2021 In this handout photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrive for their meeting in New York, the United States. Editorial use only, no archive, no commercial use. Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia suspends its mission to NATO 18.10.2021

The Kremlin is also closing the alliance's liaison mission in Moscow. The announcement comes after NATO expelled eight members of the Russian mission to the military alliance.
17.08.2020, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Nörvenich: Ein israelischer F-16 Bomber landet auf dem Fliegerhorst Nörvenich im Kreis Düren. Insgesamt sechs Kampfflugzeuge der israelischen Luftwaffe werden erwartet. Die Jets reisen unter anderem für gemeinsame Militärübungen mit der Bundeswehr nach Deutschland an. Foto: Roberto Pfeil/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Erdogan says US may sell F-16s to Turkey 17.10.2021

The US had previously blocked Turkey from buying fighter jets because the Turkish government had purchased S-400 defense air systems from Moscow.

NATO - Hauptquartier in Bruessel, 20.11.2019 Berlin Deutschland *** NATO Headquarters in Brussels, 20 11 2019 Berlin Germany PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xThomasxImo/photothek.netx

NATO expels 8 from Russian mission as 'intelligence officers' 06.10.2021

NATO says some members of Russia's mission to the military alliance are really undeclared intelligence officers and has banned them. The move could prompt Moscow's ire.
Mauritanian film director and producer Abderrahmane Sissako poses during a photo session at the Chatelet Theatre in Paris on September 23, 2020. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

Berlin's Academy of Arts honors filmmaker Abderrahmane Sissako 05.10.2021

The director of "Timbuktu" is recognized with the Konrad Wolf Prize for his body of work, films which reflect on experiences in Mali, Mauritania or Moscow.

Ein defektes Smartphone des Herstellers HTC mit gesplittertem Display und der Homepage des Videoportals YouTube - YouTube ist ein Internet-Videoportal der Google Inc. mit Sitz in San Bruno, Kalifornien, auf dem die Benutzer kostenlos Video-Clips ansehen, bewerten und hochladen können.

Russia threatens to block YouTube 29.09.2021

The Russian Foreign Ministry has threatened to "retaliate" after YouTube deleted Russia Today's German-language channels. YouTube said the Moscow-backed broadcaster had violated its COVID misinformation policy.
